Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 9
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 9.

* * *

Arlington 41, Fremont Bergan 37

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Fort Calhoun 36

Axtell 64, Alma 46

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45

Bertrand 52, South Loup 45

Brady 57, Arthur County 40

Burwell 72, Humphrey St. Francis 49

Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46

Centura 53, Gothenburg 39

Chadron 63, Mitchell 58

Chase County 68, Kimball 11

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 35

Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Cozad 48, North Platte St. Patrick's 45

Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43

Deshler 62, Thayer Central 60

Douglas County West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20

Elba 39, Red Cloud 37

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45

Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 40

Elm Creek 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 80, South Sioux City 43

Freeman 50, Tri County 45

Gibbon 55, Holdrege 45

Glenwood, Iowa 75, Plattsmouth 60

Gordon/Rushville 50, Bayard 33

Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Doniphan-Trumbull 36

Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48

Gretna 39, Lincoln North Star 37

Hastings 42, Lexington 31

Hay Springs 43, Leyton 38

Heartland 53, Cross County 52

Hershey 46, Bridgeport 43

Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62

Howells/Dodge 67, Plainview 27

Kearney 80, Garden City, Kan. 53

Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43

Kenesaw 66, Harvard 37

Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50

Lewis Central, Iowa 52, Elkhorn North 48, OT

Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42

Lincoln Parkview 77, Bellevue Cornerstone 44

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 36

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Stanton 31

Loomis 68, Arapahoe 36

Maxwell 56, Overton 39

McCool Junction 67, Friend 58

Milford 62, David City 35

Minden 74, Valentine 32

Mullen 44, Louisville 27

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Stuart 39

Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46

Omaha Christian Academy 60, Lewiston 52

Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 37

Omaha North 64, Millard West 58

Omaha Skutt 63, Bellevue East 38

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Burke 47

O'Neill St. Mary's 82, Anselmo-Merna 42

Ord 54, CWC 13

Papillion-La Vista 73, Omaha Benson 43

Pleasanton 49, Twin Loup 32

Potter-Dix 77, South Platte 54

Sandhills Valley 57, Cody-Kilgore 16

Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21

Sidney 58, McCook 50

Silver Lake 31, GI Heartland Lutheran 17

Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53

St. Edward 63, High Plains Community 35

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 63, Falls City 32

St. Paul 45, Aurora 43

St. Thomas More, S.D. 44, Alliance 28

Twin River 72, Madison 38

Wahoo 56, Crete 43

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 30

Wayne 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Southern 33

Steve Vertin Classic

Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Osmond 70, Wausa 38

Norfolk Lutheran 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

