Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 9.
* * *
Arlington 41, Fremont Bergan 37
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Fort Calhoun 36
Axtell 64, Alma 46
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, West Point-Beemer 45
Bertrand 52, South Loup 45
Brady 57, Arthur County 40
Burwell 72, Humphrey St. Francis 49
Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 54, Omaha Roncalli 46
Centura 53, Gothenburg 39
Chadron 63, Mitchell 58
Chase County 68, Kimball 11
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Tekamah-Herman 35
Conestoga 59, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Cozad 48, North Platte St. Patrick's 45
Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43
Deshler 62, Thayer Central 60
Douglas County West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Sioux County 20
Elba 39, Red Cloud 37
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 45
Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 40
Elm Creek 80, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 80, South Sioux City 43
Freeman 50, Tri County 45
Gibbon 55, Holdrege 45
Glenwood, Iowa 75, Plattsmouth 60
Gordon/Rushville 50, Bayard 33
Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Doniphan-Trumbull 36
Grand Island Northwest 52, York 48
Gretna 39, Lincoln North Star 37
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
Hay Springs 43, Leyton 38
Heartland 53, Cross County 52
Hershey 46, Bridgeport 43
Homer 65, Omaha Nation 62
Howells/Dodge 67, Plainview 27
Kearney 80, Garden City, Kan. 53
Kearney Catholic 69, North Platte 43
Kenesaw 66, Harvard 37
Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 50
Lewis Central, Iowa 52, Elkhorn North 48, OT
Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Lincoln East 73, Fremont 42
Lincoln Parkview 77, Bellevue Cornerstone 44
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 36
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Stanton 31
Loomis 68, Arapahoe 36
Maxwell 56, Overton 39
McCool Junction 67, Friend 58
Milford 62, David City 35
Minden 74, Valentine 32
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Stuart 39
Omaha Central 93, Omaha Bryan 46
Omaha Christian Academy 60, Lewiston 52
Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 37
Omaha North 64, Millard West 58
Omaha Skutt 63, Bellevue East 38
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Burke 47
O'Neill St. Mary's 82, Anselmo-Merna 42
Ord 54, CWC 13
Papillion-La Vista 73, Omaha Benson 43
Pleasanton 49, Twin Loup 32
Potter-Dix 77, South Platte 54
Sandhills Valley 57, Cody-Kilgore 16
Shelby/Rising City 72, Meridian 21
Sidney 58, McCook 50
Silver Lake 31, GI Heartland Lutheran 17
Spalding Academy 62, Santee 53
St. Edward 63, High Plains Community 35
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 63, Falls City 32
St. Paul 45, Aurora 43
St. Thomas More, S.D. 44, Alliance 28
Twin River 72, Madison 38
Wahoo 56, Crete 43
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Southwest 30
Wayne 58, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Southern 33
Steve Vertin Classic
Auburn 47, Savannah, Mo. 29
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Osmond 70, Wausa 38
Norfolk Lutheran 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 28