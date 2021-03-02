 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, March 1
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from March 1.

* * *

District finals

A-1: Bellevue West 77, Lincoln North Star 48

A-2: Millard North 67, Gretna 29

A-3: Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Elkhorn South 50

A-4: Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Pius X 51

A-5: Papillion-La Vista South 64, Omaha Central 59

A-6: Millard South 35, Papillion-La Vista 34

A-7: Millard West 55, Omaha Westside 54

C1-1: Auburn 48, Boone Central 41

C1-2: Kearney Catholic 67, Central City 36

C1-3: Adams Central 56, Ashland-Greenwood 38

C1-4: Milford 75, Mitchell 46

C1-5: St. Paul 52, Logan View-Scribner Snyder 44

C1-7: Omaha Concordia 59, North Bend Central 47

C2-1: Yutan vs. West Holt

C2-2: Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Twin River 43

C2-4: Freeman 45, Sutton 29

C2-5: Tri County 72, Hershey 53

C2-6: Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wakefield 45

D1-1: Burwell 44, Kenesaw 40

D1-3: North Platte St. Partrick's 77, Creighton 44

D1-4: Howells-Dodge 43, Mead 36

D1-6: Ansley-Litchfield 39, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

D1-7: Central Valley 53, Osmond 37

D1-8: Southern Valley 50, BDS 44

D2-6: Wynot 55, Wallace 40

D2-7: Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Medicine Valley 22

