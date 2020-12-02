Nebraska high school boys basketball scouting reports

Boys basketball in Nebraska tips off Thursday and World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has a summary on the Class A, Class B and Omaha-area teams.
Class A
Bellevue East (9-14): Ater Louis (6-7, sr.) and TK Barnett (5-11, so. point guard) are the Chieftains’ returning starters. “We have few experience pieces and a certified rim guarder on defense, which should allow us to compete most nights,’’ coach Chad Mustard said. “Our success in wins and losses will depend on unproven veteran players stepping up and being solid.”
Bellevue West (24-3, state champion): Coach Doug Woodard returns two-time All-Nebraska first-teamer Chucky Hepburn (6-1, sr., Wisconsin signee) and Frankie Fidler (6-7, sr., UNO signee). Greg Brown (6-4, sr.) transferred from Omaha Burke and Josiah Dotzler (6-2, so.) is expected to have a big year. “Should be a much improved perimeter shooting team. We have more ways to score than in past years and may be the best passing team we have had,’’ Woodard said. “If we sell out defensively we have a chance to contend.”
Columbus (11-12): New coach Jordan Hitchcock is working with three returning starters: senior Garrett Esch (6-4) and juniors Ernest Hausmann (6-4) and Blake Thompson (6-1). “We’ll have to replace a lot of leadership and scoring from last year’s senior class, but have a decent amount of athletic ability and will have eight guys who will be going into their third year of varsity,’’ the coach said.
Elkhorn South (8-16): The top returners for coach Nolan Reilly are 6-6 senior Reid Nelson, juniors Chase Anderson (6-2) and Ashton Allison (6-1) and senior point guard Derek Merwick, who’s coming back from an injury-limited junior season. “A solid team that’s excited for the season,’’ Reilly said.
Fremont (2-21): Micah Moore and Carter Sintek are 6-1 juniors who are returning starters for the Tigers. Coach Joe Tynon: “We will not be very tall, but we feel we are stronger and more athletic than last year. If we can improve defensively and continue to improve fundamentally, we will be a much improved team from last year.”
Grand Island (17-8): “A fun offseason in the recruitment of Isaac Trout (6-10 junior) has created a buzz around our program,’’ coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We will surround Isaac with a lot of new faces, as we do not return anyone with valuable varsity experience. We will lean on his leadership and ability early on in progressing this team into one of championship caliber.”
Gretna (11-13): It’s a new starting lineup for coach Brad Feeken’s Dragons. “We lost a lot from last year's team. It is going to be a young team that will grow throughout the season,’’ he said.
Kearney (14-11): Back for the Bearcats are seniors Easton Bruce (5-9), Jack Johnson (6-3) and Preston Pearson (6-1). “We are excited to play. These kids have worked hard, and now it's their turn to see where their effort has put us,’’ coach Drake Beranek said. “I think this is a great year to see where the culture of our program is. I know we will adapt and make the most of whatever opportunities this season brings.”
Lincoln East (9-16): Top returners for the Spartans should be seniors Carter Glenn and Quinton Adams and junior Brayden McPhail. Coach Jeff Campbell: “Once we have tryouts we will have approximately 15 to 20 Spartan players competing with and against each other for roles on our varsity team. Amid the pandemic our players have worked hard during the summer, fall and this three-week ‘pause’ to prepare themselves for a very competitive tryout and season. Regardless of team personnel we are looking for strong senior leadership and a very competitive hard-working team.”
Lincoln North Star (16-8): “We are hopeful we get to play,’’ coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “If so, we have two very experienced guards in Kwat Abdelkarim (6-2, sr.) and Josh Brown (6-0, sr.). D J McGarvie started half the games last year and gives us a hard-nosed defender on the floor. Brennon Clemmons (6-7, soph.) missed last season but should enter the starting lineup and his length gives us a rim-protector presence.”
Lincoln Northeast (11-16): Coach Monte Ritchie: “It’s a good mix of returners and newcomers. Will be a challenge to replace a solid graduating class.” Top returners are leading scorer Pierce Bazil (6-3, sr.) and power forward Connor Renard (6-7, sr.).
Lincoln Pius X (16-8): The Thunderbolts, who lost only one starter, bring back NU coach Fred Hoiberg’s twins, 6-0 seniors Sam and Charlie, 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter and 6-6 senior Jake Griesen. “We return a lot of experience and a solid group ready to contribute,’’ coach Brian Spicka said. “Size and depth should be an advantage. Defense, rebounding and guard play will be important to season success.”
Lincoln Southeast (14-11): New coach Joey Werning is down to three returning starters —seniors Ajantae Hogan (18.1 ppg.,) and McGinness Schneider and junior Jake Appleget after losing senior Tavian Thompson to a season-ending shoulder injury from football season. “That will hurt but we have a competitive group that will find a way,’’ Werning said. “Barrett France will return from shoulder surgery from last season. We will continue to build off of last season's 14-11 record. Hope to peak in February and March and compete for the district title.”
Lincoln Southwest (10-16): Coach Alex Bahe said, “Following a season in which the Silver Hawks played multiple new faces, Southwest returns 67% of its scoring. Returning junior starters Jared Bohrer (6-0, jr.), Ben Hunzeker (6-3, jr.) and Dylan Riedmiller (6-5, jr.) will anchor a talented core of players who saw their first varsity minutes last year. Outside shooting, playmaking and transition offense will be the strength yet again of a deep and offensively talented lineup that has the potential to take a huge step forward.”
Millard North (24-5): The Mustangs are favored to take the final step they couldn’t reach last season. Back are All-Nebraska first-teamer Hunter Sallis (6-5, sr.), Saint Thomas (6-7, sr.), Jasen Green (6-8, jr.) and Jadin Johnson (6-3, sr.). The fifth starter is 6-8 senior Tyler Sandoval. “We’re very talented with a lot of size and experience. Chemistry and leadership will be key factors. We are working hard to win at all. Metro and state championships are our goals,’’ coach Tim Cannon said.
Millard South (9-14): Coach Tim Leuschen said, “The Patriots have four returning starters and will return 75% of their scoring from last season. Backcourt mates Gage Stanger (6-2, jr.) and Blake Stanger (5-10, sr.) (they are cousins) want to build upon their work as being two of the top assist man and top defenders in Class A. Forwards Michael Harding (6-3, sr.) and Jack Cooper (6-5, sr.) will pick up where they left off after great junior seasons of scoring, rebounding and defending.”
Millard West (8-14): Returning senior starters for the Wildcats are 6-0 Dom Humm, 6-5 Evan Meyersick and 6-3 Ryan Larsen. Coach Bill Morrison: “With 40 points per game returning we should be better than last year. A good mix of guards and bigs could create mismatches for opponents. It’s an athletic team with good chemistry, which will make it a fun year.”
Norfolk (8-17): Only 6-2 senior Kallan Herman and 6-0 Isaac Heimes return as starters for new coach Matt Shelsta. “Few returners will need to lead the inexperienced Panthers. Looking to improve throughout the season as the time together during the summer and fall has been limited due to COVID-19. Still have high expectations with some new players and new coach,’’ Shelsta said.”
North Platte (9-13): The Bulldogs lost only one starter. Back are Luke Zimbelman (6-1, sr.), River Johnston (6-2, so.), Kade Mohr (6-4, jr.) and Ryan Kaminski (6-2, jr.). Coach Matt Kaminski: “We return some solid varsity experience but still a young team. This team will show a ton of progress by season’s end.”
Omaha Benson (8-15): Back for the Bunnies are 6-3 Marcus Shakeer, 6-3 Anthony Adkisson and 6-1 CarDae Daniels. “We will look to continue to compete at a high level while being more consistent in our defensive execution,’’ coach Tyrie Fant said.
Omaha Bryan (3-20): “This team has a lot of potential. It has great size length and skill,’’ coach Terrence O’Donnell said. “There are a number of players who can allow this team to play different ways with different lineups. In order to take a big step forward, this team will have to develop a collective toughness and poise in the fourth quarter to come out on top in close games. Back are 6-6 junior Lam Kuany, 5-10 senior Darwin Loftin and 6-3 senior Jai’Lyn Spears.
Omaha Burke (10-13): New coach Cody Fisher said, “We will be able to play 10 players who work very hard and are highly coachable. There will be an adjustment to a new system and getting guys used to playing with each other, but the team has adapted to these very quickly already.” Returning starters are 6-7 senior Sam Sorensen, 5-10 junior Donovan Moody and 6-4 senior Chris Graham.
Omaha Central (21-4): The Eagles must replace their top two scorers but return guards Fai Germany (6-0, sr.), PJ Davis (6-3, jr.) and Jayden Dawson (6-4, jr.). Transfer players include 6-1 senior Denim Johnson from Benson and 6-1 senior Jaren Marshall from Omaha Burke. “It's a good group, mostly guards,’’ coach Eric Behrens said.
Omaha Creighton Prep (19-9): Coach Josh Luedtke: “This team is really talented and plays well together. We return the majority of our scorers and minute guys from a district championship team and state qualifier and beat the major three teams last year in Bellevue West, Millard North and Central.” The Junior Jays’ lineup could include three 6-3 seniors — Justin Sitti, Mai’hje Wiley and Brendan Buckley — plus 6-6 NU football pledge AJ Rollins and 6-8 junior Luke Jungers.
Omaha North (10-15): Junior guard Keshaun Williams is on pace to be the school’s first 1,000-point career scorer in 20 years. Also back is 5-7 senior point guard Curtis Ogba. “We have to replace Wal Chuol, the state’s third-leading scorer last year,’’ coach Thomas Liechti said. “We started the season off very fast last year with December wins against No. 1 Millard North and No. 3 South, then Curtis got injured and missed 13 straight games. We need to stay healthy. Lack of size and rebounding to be a concern.”
Omaha Northwest (4-19): The Huskies have senior starters Landon Broer (6-2), Marrieon Marks (6-4) and Jayden Curtis-Sayers (6-4). “With (them) and a strong core from the bench we look to compete at a much higher level,’’ coach Donnie Johnson said. “We will need to improve on the defensive end and be more efficient on offense.”
Omaha South (20-6): “Looks like we will start two freshmen, with four of the top eight being freshmen,’’ coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said. “In Class A, that's tough. The young guys are really talented but it will take some time to season them.”
Omaha Westside (19-7): Coach Jim Simons: “We’re a young team that will need a talented group of underclassmen who have played supporting roles on back-to-back state tournament teams to emerge in expanded roles. Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas (both juniors are 6-1) had breakout sophomore seasons and will take on expanded playmaking and leadership roles. We’lll try to play with great pace and use high team skill level and shooting ability to make up for lack of size.”
Papillion-La Vista (16-9): The Monarchs return 6-0 senior Joey Hylok, 6-3 senior Chase Lett, 6-5 junior Kyle Ingwerson and 6-4 junior Luke Lindenmeyer. “We have a good core back that will need to play tough defense, rebound and play as a team,’’ coach Dan Moore said. “And try to live in a bubble so we can play the entire season.”
Papillion La Vista South (17-8): Coach Joel Hueser: “The Titans have a strong core of players back from last year’s state qualifier but replacing the leadership of all-time leading scorer Jared Mattley will be the challenge. Of the 10 returning lettermen, six are 6-5 or taller. The size and length, compounded with multiple shooters is a blueprint for another competitive team down the stretch. The level this team decides to defend and rebound will be the difference maker.” Danair Dempsey (6-6, sr.) averaged 14 points last season and joins 6-7 senior Graham Cassoutt, 6-5 junior Daniel Brocaille and 6-2 senior Josiah Beckenhauer as top returning scorers.
Class B
Alliance (20-7): Coach Michael Baker: “Alliance is working to qualify for the state tournament for the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years. We return one starter (Caeson Clarke, 6-5, sr.) and one other varsity letter winner (Crayten Cyza, 6-0, sr.). We graduated eight seniors who won two district titles and played in two state tournaments, yet we return another strong senior class ready for their turn to shine at the varsity level.”
Aurora (12-13): Andrew Bell, Jameson Herzberg and Tate Nachtigal are the Huskies’ returning starters. “We will have a nice mix of players from freshmen to seniors,” coach Tom Leininger said. “Have the potential to be a very good team by the end of the year.”
Beatrice (12-11): Five of the top six return, with seniors Jace Pethoud and Bennett Crandall (both 6-3), 6-1 Kaden Glynn and 6-2 sixth man Devin Smith joining 6-2 junior Elliot Jurgens. “We bring back the core of our team with many seniors ready to contribute. I'm excited about the energy and momentum that is growing within our team,’’ coach Clark Ribble said.
Bennington (16-8): The Badgers reload with junior starters Lucas Brown (6-4) and Austin Holtz (5-10). “We will have several roles to figure out and some changing based on two or three starters coming off of football injuries,’’ coach Luke Olson said. “Depth at a lot of positions will make for some potentially competitive practices. Playing time will vary from week to week until some defined roles are discovered. Need to find consistent scoring and consistent defensive play.”
Blair (4-18): Coach Chris Whitwer said, “We have a lot of new talent from younger guys and our current senior. We will be finding ourselves and team chemistry early on.” Only returning starters are 6-4 senior Cade Ulven and 6-3 junior Wyatt Ogle.”
Crete (13-11): Tony Siske comes from Norfolk to rebuild the Cardinals, who have no returning starters. “We’re returning very little meaningful varsity experience,” the coach said. “Practices have been very competitive as there are multiple players competing for spots at each position. The team will be learning a new system and learning to improve daily.”
Elkhorn (17-8): A district-champion state qualifier in Class A last year, the Antlers return to Class B with a tall senior front line of 6-6 Colton Uhing, 6-5 Drew Christo and 6-5 Gannon Gragert. “We have good size, good depth and great kids,’’ coach Benji Hoegh said. “We will need to work hard to improve every day, grow together and get everybody on the train. Our success will depend on how well we embrace and perform in our roles. I like where I think we can be at the end of the year.”
Elkhorn North (new): Top players who came over from Elkhorn High are junior guards Brandon Orgilbold and Jack Lusk. Andy King left the Omaha Creighton Prep staff to be a first-time head coach. “It’s a great group of kids who are ready to begin a new program,’’ King said. “We have grown a lot since July in their skill level. No seniors, so will need leaders to fill in roles. There’s a buy-in into playing fast and we’ll improve every week.”
Elkhorn Mount Michael (22-6): This six-man nucleus of the senior class has one last shot to bring home a title. They are Brad Bennett, Joseph Chiounard, Kaleb Brink, Kyle Pelan, Airan Lopez and Parker Hottovy. “It’s a veteran team with many games under our belt,’’ coach Derrek Spooner said. “We need to build off last year’s state tournament and continue to play team basketball.”
Gering (9-16): The Bulldogs return 6-1 senior Brett Pszanka, 6-2 senior Jack Franklin, 6-3 junior Anselmo Rocheleau. “We should be near the top of the Western Conference and subdistrict,’’ coach Kyle Cotton said.
Grand Island Northwest (14-11): The Vikings are led by seniors Jed Walford (6-0), Parker Janky (5-10) and Alex Brandt (6-2). “Look for us to be experienced and a very hard working group,’’ coach Chip Bahe said. “This team is an athletic group that has enjoyed a good fall season at Northwest on the football field and in cross country.”
Hastings (21-5): Brennan Witte, a 6-4 senior who averaged 3.1 points, is the top returning scorer as Drew Danielson comes from Cozad to take over the Tigers’ program. “It’s a new coaching staff and culture for Tiger basketball,’’ the coach said. “I love our senior group of athletes that love to compete.”
Lexington (14-12): A rebuilding season faces the Minutemen. “We graduated seven of our top eight from last year, including two four-year starters and one three-year starter,’’ coach Zach Jones said. “I really like the attitude and willingness to work that the players have shown in the offseason. Being able to take care of the ball and play defense will be hugely important for this team’s success.”
McCook (12-11): Cole Cappell (6-4, jr.) and Mark Arp (5-10, sr.) are the Bison’s top returners. “We return a great deal of varsity experience,’’ coach Joe Imus said. “I felt like we spent most of last year trying to learn a completely new style of play than the players were used to. We have the potential to be a very good offensive team but if we are going to make steps in the right direction, then we have to make drastic improvements in rebounding and defense.”
Nebraska City (6-15): The Pioneers could be on the rise the next two years with junior starters Braden Thompson (6-4), Chase Brown (6-3) and Nyuon Thuokok (6-1) in a lineup with 5-9 senior Clay Stovall. “We have a lot of players returning with a lot of experience,’’ coach Matt Thompson said. “We should be able to go deeper into our bench this year. Since we’re fairly athletic, we should be able to get out and run a little offensively.”
Norris (18-6): “With four returning starters from our state tournament appearance, Norris is looking to build on that success,’’ new coach Jimmy Motz said. “Senior all state returner Trey Deveaux led the Titans in scoring and rebounding as a junior. The Titans will look to play more up tempo with a new coach and use their athleticism across the board. It's a talented roster but there is still much to prove if we want to contend and take that next step. The roster is deep with pieces to fill roles.” Other returning starters are seniors Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson (6-1), Cade Rice (6-0) and NU baseball signee CJ Hood (6-5).
Omaha Gross (1-21): Thomas Anderson, a 6-2 senior, is the Cougars’ one returning starter. “We look to improve on last year's win total,’’ coach Tim Powers said. “We have a number of players returning who saw varsity action.”
Omaha Roncalli (22-5): Jake Orr, who averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds as a sophomore, is the only returning starter for the Crimson Pride. “We’re excited to see players step into roles and build on the success we've had the last few years,” coach J.J. Stoffel said.
Omaha Skutt (26-0): Senior front-line men Charlie Fletcher (6-2) and Luke Skar (6-5) are the base for the defending champion SkyHawks’ reloading effort. “This team has a good core group of seniors but will need to have some new guys step up,’’ coach Kyle Jurgens said. “With the right work ethic, we hope to be competitive in the postseason.”
Platteview (14-11): “We will be young and small,’’ Trojans coach Tim Brotzki said. “The sophomore class is very promising, led by Connor Milliken (6-0) who was the second leading freshman scorer in the state and already receiving college interest. Tyler Riley (6-3) has improved tremendously, is a Peru State commit, and is expected to have a big senior year.”
Plattsmouth (9-12): The Blue Devils’ returning starters are 6-9 senior Hayden Stromsodt, 6-0 senior Adam Eggert, 5-10 senior Dakota Minshall and 5-8 junior Jade Wehrbein. “We have very competitive practices,’’ coach Kevin Tilson said. “Early-season success could build confidence going into the new year.”
Ralston (11-13): Returning starters Joey McEvoy and Roy Buettenback are among the Rams’ 10 seniors. “I’ve coached many of the seniors in this class since second or third grade,” coach Bo Buettenback said. “It’s going to be sad to see them leave.”
Schuyler (6-16): The Warriors are senior-led with 6-5 Aaron Langemier, 6-6 Easton Hall, 6-4 Oscar Velez and 6-1 Yair Garcia. “With the experience we have returning, we hope to be a competitive team,’’ coach Lyndon Beebe said.
Scottsbluff (25-4): How will a complete reloading season work out for the Bearcats? No returning starters. “We will be a very inexperienced team as only a couple guys saw significant varsity minutes on last year's team,’’ coach Scott Gullion said. “However, this group has height and length and some young upcoming talent that will get their first shot at significant varsity minutes. We will have the ability to put five guys on the court that can shoot the ball. If we can be tough enough on defense, handle pressure and rebound, this team has a chance to succeed.”
Seward (5-15): The returning starters greeting new coach Trevor Menke are 5-10 Traedyn Schaefer and 6-2 junior Sam Schroeder. “We are young, we won't start a senior or play one very much,’’ Menke said. “We look forward to taking things day by day and continually get better this season.”
Sidney (3-20): Back for the Red Raiders are seniors Connor Hartzler (6-4), Dylan Grunkel (6-2) and Zack Burke (6-2) and 6-1 junior Sayer Dickman. “I like the guys we return this year. There's a love for the game there,’’ coach Austin Lewis said. “We played a lot of youngsters last year so they got some good experience against excellent competition. We will need some guys to step up into bigger roles this year and hopefully a couple will surprise us.”
South Sioux City (2-20): Coach Jared Langel’s returning starters are 6-1 juniors Caden Chester and Tyler Knowles and 5-11 junior Connor Slaughter.
Waverly (13-10): Four starters return for coach Ryan Reeder — 6-3 senior Andrew Heffelfinger, 6-5 junior Hogan Wingrove, 6-4 junior Drew Miller and 6-2 guard Cole Murray.
York (8-16): “We will have a good mix of youth and experience as we do return seven letterwinners,” coach Scott Lamberty said. “We're fairly young with a big core group of sophomores who are expected to make contributions. We will be a better shooting team than in years past and will be a little bit deeper with experience. We need to make strides defensively and in our ball movement and screening for us to take steps forward.” The Dukes return top scorers Matthew Haggadone (6-3, sr., 15.3 ppg.) and Jake Erwin (6-1, sr., 11.6 ppg.).
Other Omaha-area teams
Arlington (7-17): Aiden Foreman, a 6-5 forward who averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, is the only senior in the top eight for the Eagles. “We return a lot of experience, with 90% of our scoring back from last year,’’ Coach Tyler Spitser said. “We hope to replace a point guard and build off our experiences from the last two years.” Juniors who start are 6-1 Colby Grefe, 6-1 Nick Smith and 6-2 Dustin Kirk.
Ashland-Greenwood (17-9): Returning All-Nebraska third-teamer Cale Jacobsen, a 6-4 junior, and 6-1 senior Jarrod Nafzinger are the Bluejays’ returning starters. “A solid mix of returners from last season and newcomers ready to contribute should help the Blue Jays compete at a high level,” coach Jacob Mohs said. “We will need to improve defensively and stay healthy in order to reach our potential.”
Boys Town (12-12): TJ Covington (5-9, jr.) and Sam Gatwech (6-4, sr.) are the Cowboys’ returning starters. “Lots of new faces and the youngest team we’ve had here in 20 years,’’ coach Tom Krehbiel said. “Very long and athletic. We need to build chemistry and experience throughout the year to be ready for an end-of-the-year run.”
Conestoga (12-13): The Cougars bring back 5-11 senior point guard Lane Fox, 6-2 senior shooting guard Ben Welch, 6-0 senior Koby Vogler, 6-0 sophomore Jack Welch and part-time starters Ty Fox (6-1, jr.) and Tobias Nolting (5-10, sr.). “We have an experienced roster with seven returning letter winners from last year's team,’’ coach Jason Ahrens said. “To improve upon last year's record, we will need to be much better defensively on the glass and continue to build on our strengths. With Lane and Ben returning in the backcourt we are fortunate to have one of the top point guards and one of the top perimeter shooters in all of C-1.”
Douglas County West (14-10): The Falcons are a veteran team with returning seniors Carson Roubicek (6-1), Kyle Marick (6-2) and Chase Jones (6-3) and juniors Zach Spanke (6-2) and Brody Travis (6-0). “We return five players who started at various times throughout the season last year with a very deep bench full of juniors and seniors,’’ coach Chip Daehling said. “The group returning set our school record for made 3s and look to build upon last season’s success pushing further this season.”
Elmwood-Murdock (12-14): Noah Arent (6-0, sr.) is the Knights top returning scorer and 6-2 sophomore Reid Fletcher their top returning rebounder. “We’ll need many underclassmen to step up and fill larger roles if the team wants a third straight trip to the district finals,’’ coach Aaron Pryor said. “It’s a difficult C-1 and C-2 heavy schedule before competing in D-1 subdistricts.”
Fort Calhoun (16-9): The height is there for the Pioneers – 6-4 senior Brant Hilzendeger, 6-4 junior Zane Schwarz and 6-5 junior Carsen Schwarz. “We need to continue to develop leadership and positive team chemistry,’’ coach TJ O’Connor said. “We have a chance to be pretty competitive.”
Louisville (7-16): “We bring back the majority of our minutes from last year and are looking to build off of last season,’’ coach Adam Vogt said. Returning starters are junior guards Sam Ahl and Eric Heard and 6-3 senior forward Caleb Hrabik.
Mead (9-11): The Raiders move up from D-2 to D-1 this season. Their returning starters are 6-6 senior Bayley LeCroix, 6-1 senior Hunter Pickworth, 5-10 junior Tyler Pickworth and 6-1 junior AJ Carritt. “We should have a good mix of veteran players and newcomers,” coach PJ Quinn said. “If we can get everyone on the same page we have a chance to have a good year despite a tough schedule.”
Omaha Concordia (9-14): Coach Ken Kulus is expecting a successful season with returners Justin Otten (6-4, jr.), Karsten Mathsen (6-0, jr.) Zac Kulus (6-0, jr.), 5-11 senior Gage Kanzmeier and 6-0 senior Nico Orlich. “It’s the deepest, most experienced, well-rounded team we have had at Concordia,’’ the coach said. “This is the first year in recent memory we feel we can win every game on our schedule. It is a challenging schedule with quality B schools and the Centennial Conference our main opponents. So an undefeated season is unlikely, but look for us to have more wins and be a player in non-metro conference games. We have four quality seniors who will play big roles of leadership and defense and some juniors who can score.”
Wahoo (23-3): The reload for the Warriors, who return to C-1 after making the Class B tournament, begins with 6-2 senior Trevor Kasischke and 6-0 senior Triston Keeney. Their junior varsity was 19-0 last season. “We lost some quality seniors from a year ago. With just two seniors out this year we will be a young team,” coach Kevin Scheef said. “Staying healthy is always a key. Playing unselfishly and having great team chemistry will determine how successful we are.”
Wahoo Neumann (18-6): New coach John Kreikemeier: “We have a quality group of kids who will have to all take on new roles replacing our top six players from last season. We have to work hard to come together by the end of the year.”
Weeping Water (7-16): Zack Smith and Levi Neumeister are 6-1 seniors in the lineup next to 5-8 junior Hunter Mortimer. “Last year was our best season in years,’’ coach Josh Schliefert said. “We’re hoping to take another small step forward.”
Yutan (24-4): Returning Class C-2 all-stater Brady Timm, a senior, and junior guard Sam Petersen are the veteran players greeting new coach Jesse Gardner. “We have a group of juniors getting their first opportunity to play at the varsity level and we have great senior leadership in Brady,” Gardner said.
