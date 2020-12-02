Nebraska high school boys basketball scouting reports

McCook (12-11): Cole Cappell (6-4, jr.) and Mark Arp (5-10, sr.) are the Bison’s top returners. “We return a great deal of varsity experience,’’ coach Joe Imus said. “I felt like we spent most of last year trying to learn a completely new style of play than the players were used to. We have the potential to be a very good offensive team but if we are going to make steps in the right direction, then we have to make drastic improvements in rebounding and defense.”

Nebraska City (6-15): The Pioneers could be on the rise the next two years with junior starters Braden Thompson (6-4), Chase Brown (6-3) and Nyuon Thuokok (6-1) in a lineup with 5-9 senior Clay Stovall. “We have a lot of players returning with a lot of experience,’’ coach Matt Thompson said. “We should be able to go deeper into our bench this year. Since we’re fairly athletic, we should be able to get out and run a little offensively.”