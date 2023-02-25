The statistical leaders in scoring, rebounding, shooting, and more after the Nebraska high school boys basketball regular season. Listed below, by class and schools in the metro area.
Scoring
Gallatin, Fremont, 23, 445, 19.3
Johnston, North Platte, 22, 419, 19.0
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 21, 394, 18.8
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 388, 17.6
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 23, 404, 17.6
Winn, Lincoln Northeast;23, 403, 17.5
Love, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 396, 17.2
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 400, 16.7
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 22, 366, 16.6
Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest;23;376;16.3
Rucker, Millard South;21;335;16.0
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 23, 362, 15.7
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 358, 15.6
Pokorski, Gretna, 21, 324, 15.4
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 323, 15.4
Johnson, Kearney, 22, 337, 15.3
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 21, 318, 15.1
Dahlgren, Kearney, 22, 333, 15.1
Rollins, Millard North, 23, 348, 15.1
Mick, Lincoln East, 22, 329, 15.0
Millikan, Platteview, 24, 608, 25.3
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 22, 478, 21.7
Earth, South Sioux City, 121, 422, 20.1
Greeley, Gering;23, 461, 20.0
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 378, 18.0
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 22, 366, 16.6
Olsen, Plattsmouth, 23, 376, 16.3
Bird, Bennington, 24, 392, 16.3
Seevers, York, 20, 319, 16.0
Harris, Scottsbluff, 23, 355, 15.4
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 23, 394, 17.1
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 23, 383, 16.7
Glock, Wahoo, 24, 395, 16.5
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 346, 15.7
Rebounding
Anderson, Lincoln Pius X, 24, 251, 10.5
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 21, 202, 9.6
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 23, 221, 9.6
Johnson, Kearney, 22, 202, 9.2
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 23, 210, 9.1
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 22, 196, 8.9
Rucker, Millard South, 21, 182, 8.7
Mamer, Omaha Central, 21, 189, 8.2
Rollins, Millard North, 23, 184, 8.0
Melessa, Lincoln East, 22, 176, 8.0
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 227, 10.8
Millikan, Platteview, 24, 254, 10.6
Courtney, Ralston, 23, 186, 8.1
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 22, 156, 7.1
Phinney, York, 20, 129, 6.4
Garner, Norris, 23, 142, 6.2
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 23, 246, 10.7
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 227, 10.3
Biesterfield, Louisville, 24, 161, 6.7
Koger, Arlington, 20, 133, 6.6
Dudley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 25, 164, 6.6
Field-goal shooting
Games, made FG-attempts, percentage
Rucker, Millard South, 21, 136-194, .701
Melessa, Lincoln East, 22, 82-124, .661
Rozelle, Gretna, 19, 67-109, .615
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 23, 76-124, .613
Bolis, Lincoln High, 23, 81-135, .600
Faines, Lincoln High, 23, 91-154, .591
Wilkins, Gretna, 21, 89-152, .586
Brown, Omaha Westside, 21, 67-116, .578
D. Claussen, Creighton Prep, 24, 102-178, .573
Boatman, Omaha Burke, 23, 74-130, .569
Paul, South Sioux City, 21, 153-218, .702
Phinney, York, 20, 65-97, .670
Seevers, York, 20, 118-213, .554
Courtney, Ralston, 23, 131-237, .553
Mickey, Scottsbluff, 22, 76-144, .528
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 23, 118-225, .524
Ivey, York, 20, 84-163, .515
Appel, Fort Calhoun, 23, 87-134, .649
Wohlers, Douglas County West, 22, 59-91, .648
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 23, 154-263, .586
Gaston, Douglas County West, 23, 100-174, .575
Kasischke, Wahoo, 24, 71-124, .573
Hancock, Wahoo, 24, 82-149, .550
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 122-221, .552
3-point percentage
Games, made 3PT FG-attempts, percentage
Poulicek, Bellevue West, 24, 41-89, .461
Gallatin, Fremont, 23, 96-209, .459
Mosser, Millard North, 23, 61-137, .445
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 21, 52-117, .444
Jackson, Bellevue West, 24, 63-143, .441
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 21, 48-111, .432
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 23, 56-129, .434
Frager, Lincoln Southwest;21;28-67;.418
Pokorski, Gretna, 17, 27-65, .415
Jones, Creighton Prep, 24, 34-83, .410
Paljor, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 21, 45-109, .412
Boesiger, Norris, 24, 70-170, .412
Buettenback, Ralston, 23, 54-139, .388
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 23, 32-84, .381
Decora, South Sioux City, 21, 36-96, .375
Talkington, Scottsbluff, 15, 23-62, .371
Greeley, Gering, 23, 48-130, .369
Gaston, Douglas County West, 23, 40-72, .556
Glock, Wahoo, 24, 50-107, .467
Schneider, Omaha Concordia, 21, 21-49, .429
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 40-94, .426
Taylor, Boys Town, 20, 37-94, .394
Free-throw shooting
Games, made FT-attempts, percentage
Cascio Jensen, Fremont, 20, 49-54, .908
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 77-85, .906
Mosser, Millard North, 23, 48-54, .889
Endorf, Kearney, 22, 60-71, .845
Gallatin, Fremont, 23, 59-70, .843
Johnson, Kearney, 22, 52-62, .839
Murphy, Omaha Westview, 22, 75-90, .833
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 89-108, .824
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 21, 40-49, .816
Pokorski, Gretna, 21, 70-88, .795
Boesiger, Norris, 24, 76-85, .894
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 101-120, .842
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 23, 71-86, .826
Millikan, Platteview, 24, 161-200, .805
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 22, 113-143, .790
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 54-72, .750
Harris, Scottsbluff, 23, 57-77, .740
Courtney, Ralston, 23, 50-68, .735
Glock, Wahoo, 24, 81-91, .890
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 23, 136-164, .829
Washington, Boys Town, 22, 82-110, .745
Assists
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 126, 5.2
Marsh, Grand Island, 18, 84, 4.7
Harlan, Omaha Benson, 14, 63, 4.5
Gaeth, Millard North, 23, 103, 4.5
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 21, 94, 4.5
Pokorski, Gretna, 21, 93, 4.4
Johnston, North Platte, 22, 88, 4.0
Dahlgren, Kearney, 22, 83, 3.8
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 23, 85, 3.7
Gaines, Lincoln High, 23, 84, 3.7
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 103, 4.7
Millikan, Platteview, 24, 91, 3.8
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 22, 83, 3.8
Earth, South Sioux City, 21, 70, 3.3
Gines, Ralston, 23, 75, 3.3
Huston, York, 20, 61, 3.0
Comstock, Elkhorn, 22, 66, 3.0
Harris, Scottsbluff, 23, 70, 3.0
Wiese, Douglas County West, 23, 96, 4.2
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 23, 90, 3.9
Travis, Douglas County West, 23, 84, 3.7
Thomas, Boys Town, 22, 75, 3.4
Simon, Wahoo, 24, 81, 3.3
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 23, 77, 3.3
