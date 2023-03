Class A

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Wednesday, March 8

No. 1 Bellevue West (26-0) vs. No. 8 Lincoln North Star (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lincoln East (19-5) vs. No. 5 Omaha Westside (18-7), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Millard North (21-4) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (17-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gretna (19-4) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (16-9), 7:45 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 10: Bellevue West-LNS winner vs. Lincoln East-Westside winner, 6 p.m. MN-ES winner vs. Gretna-LSE winner, 7:45 p.m.

Final Saturday, March 11: 6:15 p.m.

Class B

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Thursday, March 9

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (22-3) vs. No. 8 Bennington (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Elkhorn (18-7) vs. No. 5 Crete (18-6), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Platteview (22-4) vs. No. 7 Norris (17-9), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Scottsbluff (17-8) vs. No. 6 York (16-6), 7:45 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 10: Skutt-Bennington winner vs. Elkhorn-Crete winner, 1:30 p.m. Scottsbluff-York winner vs. Platteview-Norris winner, 3:15 p.m.

Final Saturday, March 11: 1 p.m.

Class C-1

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Wednesday, March 8

No. 1 Wahoo (24-1) vs. No. 8 Auburn (19-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Pierce (23-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 Ogallala (26-0) vs. No. 7 Central City (24-3), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (24-2) vs. No. 6 Sidney (20-6), 3:15 p.m.

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Semifinals Friday, March 10: Wahoo-Auburn winner vs. Pierce-Concordia winner, 9 a.m. Ogallala-CC winner vs. AG-Sidney winner, 10:45 a.m.

Final Saturday, March 11: 11 a.m.

Class C-2

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Thursday, March 9

No. 1 Freeman (26-1) vs. No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (17-4), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Elkhorn Valley (23-2) vs. No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (22-4), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 Amherst (24-1) vs. No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (18-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2) vs. No. 6 Tri County (23-4), 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 10: Freeman-GR winner vs. EV-HCC winner, 1:30 p.m. Amherst-NC winner vs. DT-TC winner, 3:15 p.m.

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Final Saturday, March 11: 4:15 p.m.

Class D-1

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Wednesday, March 8

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. No. 8 Mead (18-8), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Elm Creek (19-5) vs. No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (22-4), 10:45 a.m.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Wednesday, March 8

No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (19-5), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Johnson-Brock (22-4) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (20-6), 7:45 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 10: NPSP-Mead winner vs. EC-DCS winner, 9 a.m. MHC-AL winner vs. JB-HD winner, 10:45 a.m.

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Final Saturday, March 11: 9 a.m.

Class D-2

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Thursday, March 9

No. 1 Wynot (22-4) vs. No. 8 Paxton (17-5), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Osceola (23-3) vs. No. 5 SEM (20-5), 10:45 a.m.

AT DEVANEY CENTER

Thursday, March 9

No. 2 Shelton (22-1) vs. No. 7 Santee (15-5), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln Parkview (23-3) vs. No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart (18-8), 7:45 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 10: Wynot-Paxton winner vs. Osceola-SEM winner, 6 p.m. Shelton-Santee winner vs. LP-FCSH winner, 7:45 p.m.

AT PINNACLE BANK ARENA

Final Saturday, March 11: 8:15 p.m.