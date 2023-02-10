Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball stat leaders below.
SCORING
Name, school, games, points, average
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 18, 342, 19.0
Johnston, North Platte, 18, 332, 18.5
Gallatin, Fremont, 19, 350, 18.4
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 19, 343, 18.1
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 18, 309, 17.2
Love, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 289, 17.0
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 19, 317, 16.7
Dahlgren, Kearney, 18, 290, 16.1
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 18, 286, 15.9
Rucker, Millard South, 17, 269, 15.8
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 17, 269, 15.8
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 20, 313, 15.6
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 19, 295, 15.5
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 18, 274, 15.2
Mick, Lincoln East, 19, 288, 15.2
Pokorski, Gretna, 17, 257, 15.1
Rollins, Millard North, 19, 287, 15.1
Jackson, Bellevue West, 20, 300, 15.0
Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest, 18, 270, 15.0
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 410, 25.6
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 19, 403, 21.2
Greeley, Gering, 17, 359, 21.1
Earth, South Sioux City, 16, 326, 20.4
Paul, South Sioux City, 16, 308, 19.2
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 18, 307/17.1
Bird, Bennington, 20, 334, 16.7
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 19, 308, 16.2
Olsen, Plattsmouth, 19, 296, 15.6
Seevers, York, 18, 278, 15.4
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 19, 290, 15.3
Boesiger, Norris, 19, 289, 15.2
Covalt, Seward, 21, 317, 15.1
Scheneman, Omaha Christian, 13, 221, 17.0
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 20, 338, 16.9
Washington, Boys Town, 16, 267, 16.7
Glock, Wahoo, 19, 317, 16.7
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 312, 16.4
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 19, 311, 16.4
REBOUNDING
Name, school, games, rebounds, average
Anderson, Lincoln Pius X, 20, 210, 10.5
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 18, 179, 9.9
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 19, 180, 9.5
Johnson, Kearney, 18, 170, 9.4
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 20, 186, 9.3
Mamer, Omaha Central, 18, 159, 8.8
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 17, 149, 8.8
Rucker, Millard South, 17, 141, 8.3
Rozelle, Gretna, 15, 124, 8.3
Melessa, Lincoln East, 19, 156, 8.2
Paul, South Sioux City, 16, 183, 11.4
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 166, 10.4
Courtney, Ralston, 19, 168, 8.8
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 19, 128, 6.7
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 18, 121, 6.7
Phinney, York, 18, 130, 6.7
Hochstein, Seward, 21, 138, 6.6
Timmerman, Beatrice, 17, 107, 6.3
Garner, Norris, 18, 113, 6.3
Washington, Boys Town, 16, 180, 11.2
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 19, 208, 10.9
Smith, Conestoga, 20, 146, 7.3
Dudley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 19, 132, 6.9
FIELD-GOAL SHOOTING
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Rucker, Millard South, 17, 108-158, .684
Melessa, Lincoln East, 19, 73-109, .670
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 20, 70-115, .614
Rozelle, Gretna, 15, 55-91, .604
Wilkins, Gretna, 17, 71-118, .602
Faines, Lincoln High, 19, 74-125, .592
Garcia, Bellevue West, 20, 88-152, .579
Brown, Omaha Westside, 19, 62-107, .579
D. Claussen, Creighton Prep, 21, 93-163, .571
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 19, 113-202, .560
Paul, South Sioux City, 16, 128-179, .715
Healey, Omaha Skutt, 19, 57-85, .671
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 19, 133-201, .662
Phinney, York, 18, 54-84, .643
Dyer, Seward, 32-57, .561
Seevers, York, 18, 100-185, .541
Ivey, York, 18, 78-147, .531
Wohlers, Douglas County West, 19, 52-78, .667
Appel, Fort Calhoun, 19, 75-116, .647
Gaston, Douglas County West, 20, 94-147, .639
Smith, Conestoga, 20, 89-147.612
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 19, 126-213, .592
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 20, 53-92, .576
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 20, 122-213, .573
Hancock, Wahoo, 19, 66-118, .559
Kasischke, Wahoo, 19, 54-97, .557
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Mosser, Millard North, 19, 53-117, .453
Frager, Lincoln Southwest, 16, 21-47, .447
Jackson, Bellevue West, 20, 52-118, .441
Gallatin, Fremont, 19, 75-171, .439
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 18, 42-96, .438
Griggs, Omaha Westview, 19, 23-53, .434
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 19, 43-102, .422
Jones, Creighton Prep, 21, 30-72, .417
Pokorski, Gretna, 17, 27-65, .415
Poulicek, Bellevue West, 20, 29-70, .414
Greeley, Gering, 17, 38-91, .418
Buettenback, Ralston, 19, 46-113, .407
Boesiger, Norris, 19, 56-139, .403
Gaston, Douglas County West, 20, 39-64, .609
Schneider, Omaha Concordia, 19, 21-47, .447
Bridges, Ashland-Greenwood, 20, 46-104, .442
Glock, Wahoo, 19, 36-83, .434
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 40-94.426
Taylor, Boys Town, 14, 24-58, .414
FREE-THROW SHOOTING
Name, school, games, made-attempts, percentage
Endorf, Kearney, 18, 49-55, .891
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 18, 65-71, .915
Cascio Jensen, Fremont, 16, 35-39, .897
Mosser, Millard North, 19, 40-46, .870
Murphy, Omaha Westview, 17, 61-72, .847
Gallatin, Fremont, 19, 49-58, .845
Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 17, 31-37, .838
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 20, 63-76, .829
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 34-41, .829
Johnson, Kearney, 18, 34-42, .810
Boesiger, Norris, 19, 61-67, .910
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 20, 56-69, .833
Earth, South Sioux City, 16, 83-100, .830
Loomis, Beatrice, 17, 30-37, .811
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 110-137, .801
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 18, 44-56, .785
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 19, 97-124, .782
Harris, Scottsbluff, 20, 48-63, .762
Glock, Wahoo, 19, 71-81, .877
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 112-134, .836
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 20, 77-100, .770
Welch, Conestoga, 20, 35-46, .761
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 20, 70-93, .753
ASSISTS
Name, school, games, number, average
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 20, 106, 5.3
Gaeth, Millard North, 19, 91, 4.8
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 18, 86, 4.8
Harlan, Omaha Benson, 12, 57, 4.8
Pokorski, Gretna, 17, 74, 4.4
Johnston, North Platte, 18, 71, 3.9
Dahlgren, Kearney, 18, 69, 3.8
Marsh, Grand Island, 13, 48, 3.7
Mamer, Omaha Central, 18, 64, 3.6
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 18, 64, 3.6
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 18, 84, 4.7
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 18, 68, 3.8
Earth, South Sioux City, 16, 55, 3.4
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 53, 3.3
Gines, Ralston, 19, 62, 3.2
Huston, York, 18, 55, 3.1
Hochstein, Seward, 21, 63, 3.0
Harris, Scottsbluff, 20, 60, 3.0
Wiese, Douglas County West, 20, 83, 4.2
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 19, 76, 4.0
Travis, Douglas County West, 20, 77, 3.8
Thomas, Boys Town, 17, 57, 3.4
Welch, Conestoga, 20, 66, 3.3
Simon, Wahoo, 19, 61, 3.2
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 57, 3.0
No report: Class A: Omaha South. Class B: Alliance, Blair, Crete, McCook, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross. Omaha area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Louisville, Mead, Weeping Water, Yutan.
