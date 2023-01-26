Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders, Jan. 26

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball stat leaders below.
SCORING
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 13, 247, 19.0
Johnston, North Platte, 16.296.18.5
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 14, 253, 18.1
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 13, 229, 17.6
Gallatin, Fremont, 16, 280, 17.5
Love, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 239, 17.1
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 273, 17.1
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 258, 16.1
Dahlgren, Kearney, 14, 223, 15.9
Rollins, Millard North, 16, 253, 15.8
Mick, Lincoln East, 13, 205, 15.8
Rucker, Millard South, 13, 204, 15.7
Pokorski, Gretna, 13, 203, 15.6
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 14, 218, 15.6
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 15, 230, 15.3
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 15, 229, 15.3
Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest, 14, 213, 15.2
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 12, 182, 15.2
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 211, 15.1
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 410, 25.6
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 334, 23.9
Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 249, 20.8
Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 236, 19.7
Bird, Bennington, 16, 287, 17.9
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 15, 261, 17.4
Greeley, Gering, 13, 219, 16.8
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 14, 233, 16.6
Seevers, York, 14, 231, 16.5
McDowell, Crete, 15, 247, 16.5
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 228, 16.3
Boesiger, Norris, 16, 250, 15.6
Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 246, 15.4
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 241, 17.2
Washington, Boys Town, 12, 200, 16.7
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 233, 16.6
Glock, Wahoo, 13, 213, 16.4
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 241, 15.1
Koger, Arlington, 12, 175, 14.6
Simones, Conestoga, 13, 189, 14.5
Scheneman, Omaha Christian, 10, 143, 14.3
Gaston, Douglas CountyWest, 16, 208, 13.0
REBOUNDS
Anderson, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 174, 10.2
Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 146, 9.7
Rozelle, Gretna, 11, 106, 9.6
Johnson, Kearney, 14, 132, 9.4
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 13, 122, 9.4
Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 14, 131, 9.4
Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 14, 124, 8.9
John, Omaha Benson, 6, 53, 8.8
Rollins, Millard North, 16, 133, 8.3
Rucker, Millard South, 13, 107, 8.2
Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 137, 11.4
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 166, 10.4
Courtney, Ralston, 15, 134, 8.9
Smith, Conestoga, 13, 102, 7.8
Hochstein, Seward, 14, 106, 7.6
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 105, 7.5
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 15, 102, 6.8
Phinney, York, 14, 92, 6.6
Garner, Norris, 15, 95, 6.3
Washington, Boys Town, 12, 140, 11.7
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 162, 11.6
Greve, Bellevue Cornerstone, 9, 80, 8.8
Biesterfeld, Louisville, 15, 116, 7.7
Koger, Arlington, 12, 85, 7.1
Dudley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 16, 112, 7.0
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Rucker, Millard South, 13, 81-123, .659
Melessa, Lincoln East, 13, 39-64, .609
Brown, Omaha Westside, 15, 49-82, .598
Rozelle, Gretna, 11, 42-71, .592
Wilkins, Gretna, 13, 58-100, .580
Garcia, Bellevue West, 16, 71-123, .577
Faines, Lincoln High, 15, 54-94, .574
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 13, 68-119, .571
D. Claussen, Creighton Prep, 17, 75-133, .564
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 53-94, .564
Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 99-133, .744
Cole, McCook, 13, 39-54, .722
Phinney, York, 14, 43-62, .694
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 97-150, .647
Healey, Omaha Skutt, 14, 44-68, .647
Huston, York, 14, 35-56, .625
Seevers, York, 14, 85-149, .570
Macholan, Blair, 15, 48-80, .563
Meier, Blair, 15, 72-129, .558
Garner, Norris, 15, 66-121, .545
Alexander, Douglas County West, 16, 56-69, .812
Appel, Fort Calhoun, 16, 65-101, .644
Smith, Conestoga, 13, 57-94, .613
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 98-164.598
Wohlers, Douglas County West, 15, 40-67, .597
Nelson, Wahoo, 13, 62-106, .585
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 90-155, .581
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Frager, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 20-41, .488
Mosser, Millard North, 16, 48-105, .457
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 13, 34-75, .453
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 37-83, .446
Stone, Elkhorn South, 13, 17-39, .436
Griggs, Omaha Westview, 17, 20-46, .435
Jackson, Bellevue West, 16, 41-95, .432
Jones, Creighton Prep, 17, 27-64, .422
Gallatin, Fremont, 16, 59-140, .421
Mick, Lincoln East, 13, 23-55, .418
McDowell, Crete, 15, 31-72, .431
Boesiger, Norris, 16, 48-112, .429
Buettenback, Ralston, 15, 41-97, .423
Paljor, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 33-78, .423
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 14, 37-88, .420
Gaston, Douglas County West, 16, 30-55, .545
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 27-57.474
Schneider, Omaha Concordia, 12, 15-32, .469
Bridges, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 34-74, .459
Glock, Wahoo, 13, 27-60, .450
Nelson, Wahoo, 13, 16-39, .410
Carritt, Mead, 14, 31-77, .402
Poteet, Boys Town, 12, 19-49, .388
Simones, Conestoga, 13, 26-68, .388
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Games, made-attempts, percentage
Endorf, Kearney, 14, 41-44, .932
Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 13, 65-70, .929
Cascio Jensen, Fremont, 13, 33-36, .917
Rieschl, Creighton Prep, 17, 32-37, .865
Murphy, Omaha Westview, 15, 57-66, .864
Mosser, Millard North, 16, 38-44, .864
Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 34-41, .829
Johnson, Kearney, 14, 28-34, .824
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 54-66, .818
Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 27-33, .818
Boesiger, Norris, 16, 58-64, .906
Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 67-78, .859
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 16, 40-48, .833
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 110-137, .801
McDowell, Crete, 15, 50-63, .794
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 76-97, .784
Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 14, 39-50, .782
Humphrey, McCook, 13, 49-63, .778
Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 42-56, .750
Glock, Wahoo, 13, 40-45, .889
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 82-98, .837
Welch, Conestoga, 13, 21-26, .808
Carritt, Mead, 14, 36-48, .750
Washington, Boys Town, 12, 48-65, .738
Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 52-71, .732
ASSISTS
Gaeth, Millard North, 16, 85, 5.3
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 81, 5.1
Harlan, Omaha Benson, 11, 50, 4.5
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 11, 50, 4.5
Pokorski, Gretna, 13, 55, 4.2
Dahlgren, Kearney, 14, 58, 4.1
Johnston, North Platte, 16, 60, 3.8
Gaines, Lincoln High, 15, 54, 3.6
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 50, 3.6
Gatwech, Lincoln North Star, 14, 49, 3.5
Townsley, Lincoln East, 13, 45, 3.5
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 14, 67, 4.8
Gines, Ralston, 15, 57, 3.8
Duop, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 40, 3.7
Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 43, 3.6
Macholan, Blair, 15, 54, 3.6
Millikan, Platteview, 16, 53, 3.3
Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 50, 3.1
Cannon, Omaha Skutt, 14, 42, 3.0
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 14, 56, 4.0
Wiese, Douglas County West, 16, 59, 3.7
Thomas, Boys Town, 12, 44, 3.7
Welch, Conestoga, 13, 42, 3.2
Hancock, Wahoo, 13, 30, 3.1
Luellen, Louisville, 15, 45, 3.0
No report: Class A, Omaha South. Class B, Alliance, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross. Omaha area: Weeping Water, Yutan.
