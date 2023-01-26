 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders, Jan. 26

Prep Zone Report: Should a Class B team be at the top of the girls' basketball rankings?

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball stat leaders below.

* * *

SCORING 

CLASS A

Games, points, average

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 13, 247, 19.0

Johnston, North Platte, 16.296.18.5

Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 14, 253, 18.1

Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 13, 229, 17.6

Gallatin, Fremont, 16, 280, 17.5

Love, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 239, 17.1

Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 273, 17.1

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 258, 16.1

Dahlgren, Kearney, 14, 223, 15.9

Rollins, Millard North, 16, 253, 15.8

Mick, Lincoln East, 13, 205, 15.8

Rucker, Millard South, 13, 204, 15.7

Pokorski, Gretna, 13, 203, 15.6

Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 14, 218, 15.6

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 15, 230, 15.3

Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 15, 229, 15.3

Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest, 14, 213, 15.2

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 12, 182, 15.2

Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 211, 15.1

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 16, 410, 25.6

Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 334, 23.9

Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 249, 20.8

Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 236, 19.7

Bird, Bennington, 16, 287, 17.9

Yungtum, Elkhorn, 15, 261, 17.4

Greeley, Gering, 13, 219, 16.8

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 14, 233, 16.6

Seevers, York, 14, 231, 16.5

McDowell, Crete, 15, 247, 16.5

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 228, 16.3

Boesiger, Norris, 16, 250, 15.6

Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 246, 15.4

OMAHA AREA

McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 241, 17.2

Washington, Boys Town, 12, 200, 16.7

Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 233, 16.6

Glock, Wahoo, 13, 213, 16.4

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 241, 15.1

Koger, Arlington, 12, 175, 14.6

Simones, Conestoga, 13, 189, 14.5

Scheneman, Omaha Christian, 10, 143, 14.3

Gaston, Douglas CountyWest, 16, 208, 13.0

REBOUNDS

CLASS A

Games, rebounds, average

Anderson, Lincoln Pius X, 17, 174, 10.2

Dak, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 146, 9.7

Rozelle, Gretna, 11, 106, 9.6

Johnson, Kearney, 14, 132, 9.4

Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 13, 122, 9.4

Sandlin’el, Lincoln North Star, 14, 131, 9.4

Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 14, 124, 8.9

John, Omaha Benson, 6, 53, 8.8

Rollins, Millard North, 16, 133, 8.3

Rucker, Millard South, 13, 107, 8.2

CLASS B

Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 137, 11.4

Millikan, Platteview, 16, 166, 10.4

Courtney, Ralston, 15, 134, 8.9

Smith, Conestoga, 13, 102, 7.8

Hochstein, Seward, 14, 106, 7.6

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 105, 7.5

Yungtum, Elkhorn, 15, 102, 6.8

Phinney, York, 14, 92, 6.6

Garner, Norris, 15, 95, 6.3

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 12, 140, 11.7

McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 162, 11.6

Greve, Bellevue Cornerstone, 9, 80, 8.8

Biesterfeld, Louisville, 15, 116, 7.7

Koger, Arlington, 12, 85, 7.1

Dudley, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 16, 112, 7.0

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Rucker, Millard South, 13, 81-123, .659

Melessa, Lincoln East, 13, 39-64, .609

Brown, Omaha Westside, 15, 49-82, .598

Rozelle, Gretna, 11, 42-71, .592

Wilkins, Gretna, 13, 58-100, .580

Garcia, Bellevue West, 16, 71-123, .577

Faines, Lincoln High, 15, 54-94, .574

Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 13, 68-119, .571

D. Claussen, Creighton Prep, 17, 75-133, .564

Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 53-94, .564

CLASS B

Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 99-133, .744

Cole, McCook, 13, 39-54, .722

Phinney, York, 14, 43-62, .694

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 14, 97-150, .647

Healey, Omaha Skutt, 14, 44-68, .647

Huston, York, 14, 35-56, .625

Seevers, York, 14, 85-149, .570

Macholan, Blair, 15, 48-80, .563

Meier, Blair, 15, 72-129, .558

Garner, Norris, 15, 66-121, .545

OMAHA AREA

Alexander, Douglas County West, 16, 56-69, .812

Appel, Fort Calhoun, 16, 65-101, .644

Smith, Conestoga, 13, 57-94, .613

McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 14, 98-164.598

Wohlers, Douglas County West, 15, 40-67, .597

Nelson, Wahoo, 13, 62-106, .585

Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 90-155, .581

3-POINT PERCENTAGE 

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Frager, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 20-41, .488

Mosser, Millard North, 16, 48-105, .457

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 13, 34-75, .453

Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 37-83, .446

Stone, Elkhorn South, 13, 17-39, .436

Griggs, Omaha Westview, 17, 20-46, .435

Jackson, Bellevue West, 16, 41-95, .432

Jones, Creighton Prep, 17, 27-64, .422

Gallatin, Fremont, 16, 59-140, .421

Mick, Lincoln East, 13, 23-55, .418

CLASS B

McDowell, Crete, 15, 31-72, .431

Boesiger, Norris, 16, 48-112, .429

Buettenback, Ralston, 15, 41-97, .423

Paljor, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 33-78, .423

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 14, 37-88, .420

OMAHA AREA

Gaston, Douglas County West, 16, 30-55, .545

Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 27-57.474

Schneider, Omaha Concordia, 12, 15-32, .469

Bridges, Ashland-Greenwood, 14, 34-74, .459

Glock, Wahoo, 13, 27-60, .450

Nelson, Wahoo, 13, 16-39, .410

Carritt, Mead, 14, 31-77, .402

Poteet, Boys Town, 12, 19-49, .388

Simones, Conestoga, 13, 26-68, .388

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

CLASS A

Games, made-attempts, percentage

Endorf, Kearney, 14, 41-44, .932

Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 13, 65-70, .929

Cascio Jensen, Fremont, 13, 33-36, .917

Rieschl, Creighton Prep, 17, 32-37, .865

Murphy, Omaha Westview, 15, 57-66, .864

Mosser, Millard North, 16, 38-44, .864

Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 14, 34-41, .829

Johnson, Kearney, 14, 28-34, .824

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 54-66, .818

Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 27-33, .818

CLASS B

Boesiger, Norris, 16, 58-64, .906

Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 67-78, .859

Kelley, Scottsbluff, 16, 40-48, .833

Millikan, Platteview, 16, 110-137, .801

McDowell, Crete, 15, 50-63, .794

Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 14, 76-97, .784

Jensen, Grand Island Northwest, 14, 39-50, .782

Humphrey, McCook, 13, 49-63, .778

Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 42-56, .750

OMAHA AREA 

Glock, Wahoo, 13, 40-45, .889

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 16, 82-98, .837

Welch, Conestoga, 13, 21-26, .808

Carritt, Mead, 14, 36-48, .750

Washington, Boys Town, 12, 48-65, .738

Rust, Elmwood-Murdock, 14, 52-71, .732

ASSISTS

CLASS A

Games, assists, average

Gaeth, Millard North, 16, 85, 5.3

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 16, 81, 5.1

Harlan, Omaha Benson, 11, 50, 4.5

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 11, 50, 4.5

Pokorski, Gretna, 13, 55, 4.2

Dahlgren, Kearney, 14, 58, 4.1

Johnston, North Platte, 16, 60, 3.8

Gaines, Lincoln High, 15, 54, 3.6

Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 50, 3.6

Gatwech, Lincoln North Star, 14, 49, 3.5

Townsley, Lincoln East, 13, 45, 3.5

CLASS B

Ivey, York, 14, 70, 5.0

Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 14, 67, 4.8

Gines, Ralston, 15, 57, 3.8

Duop, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 40, 3.7

Earth, South Sioux City, 12, 43, 3.6

Macholan, Blair, 15, 54, 3.6

Millikan, Platteview, 16, 53, 3.3

Harris, Scottsbluff, 16, 50, 3.1

Cannon, Omaha Skutt, 14, 42, 3.0

OMAHA AREA

Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 14, 56, 4.0

Wiese, Douglas County West, 16, 59, 3.7

Thomas, Boys Town, 12, 44, 3.7

Welch, Conestoga, 13, 42, 3.2

Hancock, Wahoo, 13, 30, 3.1

Luellen, Louisville, 15, 45, 3.0

No report: Class A, Omaha South. Class B, Alliance, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross. Omaha area: Weeping Water, Yutan.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

