 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 10
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 10

  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 10.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 428, 23.8

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 19, 375, 19.7

Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 370, 19.5

Pokorski, Gretna, 14, 258, 18.4

Moore, Norfolk, 18, 329, 18.3

Green, Millard North, 19, 337, 17.7

Johnston, North Platte, 18, 314, 17.4

Davis, Omaha Central, 20, 334, 16.7

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 299, 16.6

Templemeyer, Lin. East, 15, 249, 16.6

Dawson, Omaha Central, 20, 331, 16.6

Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 18, 294, 16.3

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 22, 358, 16.3

M. Strong, Omaha North, 20, 319, 16.0

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 19, 302, 15.9

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 22, 595, 27.0

Holtz, Bennington, 19, 310, 16.3

Muhr, Alliance, 18, 283, 15.7

Ladwig, Blair, 13, 204, 15.7

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 291, 15.3

Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 15, 224, 14.9

Limback, Seward, 20, 296, 14.8

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 17, 246, 14.5

Heffelfinger, Waverly, 14, 202, 14.4

Earth, South Sioux City, 17, 244, 14.4

Greeley, Gering, 15, 215, 14.3

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 16, 225, 14.1

Doty, Sidney, 21, 294, 14.0

Long, Elkhorn MM, 17, 232, 13.6

Paul, South Sioux City, 19, 259, 13.6

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 232, 13.6

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 18, 336, 18.7

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 253, 18.1

Travis, DC West, 20, 331, 16.6

Simones, Conestoga, 19, 305, 16.1

Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 16, 252, 15.8

Glock, Wahoo, 20, 278, 13.9

Covington, Boys Town, 81, 242, 13.4

Richmond, Yutan, 20, 268, 13.4

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 20, 229, 11.5

Green, Millard North, 19, 191, 10.1

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 19, 177, 9.3

Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 160, 8.9

Smith, Papio-LV, 18, 151, 8.4

Clemmons, North Star, 19, 158, 8.3

Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 147, 7.7

John, Omaha Benson, 18, 137, 7.6

Kyle, Bellevue West, 22, 159, 7.2

Luebbe, Columbus, 17, 120, 7.1

Moore, Norfolk, 18, 127, 7.1

CLASS B

Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 151, 9.4

Millikan, Platteview, 22, 207, 9.4

Paul, South Sioux City, 19, 176, 9.3

Hartman, GINW, 19, 159, 8.4

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 140, 8.2

Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 15, 117, 7.8

Shonka, Schuyler, 14, 106, 7.6

Wubbels, Norris, 18, 133, 7.4

Hoehne, Norris, 20, 147, 7.4

Bohnsack, Gering, 15, 106, 7.1

Phinney, York, 21, 151, 7.2

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 18, 264, 14.7

C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 19, 174, 9.2

Spanke, DC West, 20, 167, 8.4

Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 16, 119, 7.4

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Stenger, Millard South, 17, 108, 6.4

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 22, 105, 4.8

Moore, Millard West, 15, 60, 4.0

McPhail, Lincoln East, 15, 59, 3.9

Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 18, 68, 3.8

Miller, Kearney, 16, 58, 3.6

Gaines, Lincoln High, 18, 65, 3.6

Loftin, Omaha South, 20, 72, 3.6

Williams, Omaha North, 20, 71, 3.6

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 18, 63, 3.5

CLASS B

Schaefer, Seward, 20, 132, 6.8

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 90, 5.3

Hartman, Grand Island NW, 19, 96, 5.1

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 92, 4.8

Dickman, Sidney, 21, 85, 4.0

Ivey, York, 21, 82, 3.9

Tupa, Blair, 14, 46, 3.3

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 19, 61, 3.2

Mondi, Elkhorn MM, 17, 54, 3.2

Ladwig, Blair, 13, 41, 3.2

OMAHA AREA

Kulus, Concordia, 18, 67, 3.7

Mathsen, Concordia, 18, 67, 3.7

Simon, Wahoo, 20, 67, 3.4

Fox, Conestoga, 19, 63, 3.3

Ahl, Louisville, 20, 65, 3.3

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 19, 56, 2.9

Poteet, Boys Town, 18, 51, 2.8

Lopeman, DC West, 20, 55, 2.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Smith, Papio-LV, 18, 56-88, .636

Burt, Elkhorn South, 17, 75-120, .630

S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 20, 124-198, .626

Kyle, Bellevue West, 22, 109-179, .614

Rucker, Millard South, 18, 89-147, .605

Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 18, 74-123, .602

Odvody, Westside, 19, 110-184, .598

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 18, 52-88, .591

Green, Millard North, 19, 131-223, .587

Stubblefield, Westside, 20, 47-81, .580

CLASS B

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 16, 88-138, .638

Mickey, Scottsbluff, 19, 57-92, .620

Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 71-111, .640

Paul, South Sioux, 19, 97-158, .618

Casart, Bennington, 19, 62-103, .602

Schwarz, Roncalli, 16, 83-138, .601

Wubbels, Norris, 18, 60-104, .577

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 103-185, .557

Weiss, Omaha Gross, 16, 58-109, .532

OMAHA AREA

C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 19, 103-162, .636

Alharithy, Concordia, 18, 56-95, .589

Grandgenett, Wahoo, 20, 62-116, .534

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Davis, Omaha Westside, 20, 36-72, .500

Wilson, Omaha Westside, 20, 24-50, .480

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 35-73, .479

Anderson, Elkhorn South, 18, 23-49, .469

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 14, 38-82, .463

Inselman, Bellevue West, 19, 23-50, .460

Winn, Lincoln NE, 19, 31-68, .456

Hill, Elkhorn South, 18, 31-69, .449

James, Norfolk, 15, 22-49, .449

O’Malley, Creighton Prep, 15, 20-45, .444

CLASS B

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 22-45, .489

Holtz, Bennington, 19, 53-121, .442

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 16-37, .432

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 16-37, .432

Bird, Bennington, 19, 19-45, .422

Ivey, York, 21, 27-67, .403

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 48-120, .400

Keene, Grand Island NW, 19, 30-75, .400

Czapla, Blair, 14, 20-50, .400

OMAHA AREA

Kasischke, Wahoo, 20, 21-46, .456

Richmond, Yutan, 19, 47-111, .423

Nelson, Wahoo, 20, 25-57, .439

Glock, Wahoo, 20, 27-64, .422

Wilson, Concordia, 17, 18-43, .419

Lopeman, DC West, 20, 18-43, .419

Luellen, Louisville, 20, 35-84, .417

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Odvody, Westside, 19, 63-70, .900

Gillespie, Westside, 20, 35-41, .854

Templemeyer, Lin. East, 15, 38-45, .844

Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 122-146, .836

Johnston, North Platte, 18, 74-90, .822

Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 18, 65-80, .813

Mundorf, Kearney, 19, 32-80, .800

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 52-65, .800

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 18, 44-55, .800

Beard, Lincoln NE, 19, 46-58, .793

CLASS B

Long, Elkhorn MM, 17, 42-48, .875

Harris, Scottsbluff, 19, 35-41, .854

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 17, 54-66, .818

Millikan, Platteview, 22, 125-156, .801

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 28-35, .800

Keene, Grand Island NW, 19, 31-40, .775

Talkington, Scottsbluff, 19, 47-61, .770

Ladwig, Blair, 13, 37-48, .771

Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 61-81, .753

OMAHA AREA

Simones, Conestoga, 19, 32-38, .842

Kulus, Concordia, 18, 38-46, .826

Welch, Conestoga, 19, 42-51, .824

Mathsen, Concordia, 18, 45-55, .818

Glock, Wahoo, 20, 57-70, .814

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 88-109, .807

Gaston, DC West, 19, 43-55, .782

Tichota, Yutan, 18, 38-49, .776

Travis, DC West, 20, 61-81, .753

No report: Class B: Aurora, Beatrice, Elkhorn North, McCook, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Ashland-Greenwood, Bellevue Cornerstone, Mead, Weeping Water

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert