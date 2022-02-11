Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 10

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 10.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 428, 23.8
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 19, 375, 19.7
Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 370, 19.5
Pokorski, Gretna, 14, 258, 18.4
Moore, Norfolk, 18, 329, 18.3
Green, Millard North, 19, 337, 17.7
Johnston, North Platte, 18, 314, 17.4
Davis, Omaha Central, 20, 334, 16.7
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 299, 16.6
Templemeyer, Lin. East, 15, 249, 16.6
Dawson, Omaha Central, 20, 331, 16.6
Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 18, 294, 16.3
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 22, 358, 16.3
M. Strong, Omaha North, 20, 319, 16.0
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 19, 302, 15.9
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 22, 595, 27.0
Holtz, Bennington, 19, 310, 16.3
Muhr, Alliance, 18, 283, 15.7
Ladwig, Blair, 13, 204, 15.7
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 291, 15.3
Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 15, 224, 14.9
Limback, Seward, 20, 296, 14.8
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 17, 246, 14.5
Heffelfinger, Waverly, 14, 202, 14.4
Earth, South Sioux City, 17, 244, 14.4
Greeley, Gering, 15, 215, 14.3
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 16, 225, 14.1
Doty, Sidney, 21, 294, 14.0
Long, Elkhorn MM, 17, 232, 13.6
Paul, South Sioux City, 19, 259, 13.6
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 232, 13.6
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 18, 336, 18.7
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 253, 18.1
Travis, DC West, 20, 331, 16.6
Simones, Conestoga, 19, 305, 16.1
Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 16, 252, 15.8
Glock, Wahoo, 20, 278, 13.9
Covington, Boys Town, 81, 242, 13.4
Richmond, Yutan, 20, 268, 13.4
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 20, 229, 11.5
Green, Millard North, 19, 191, 10.1
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 19, 177, 9.3
Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 160, 8.9
Smith, Papio-LV, 18, 151, 8.4
Clemmons, North Star, 19, 158, 8.3
Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 147, 7.7
John, Omaha Benson, 18, 137, 7.6
Kyle, Bellevue West, 22, 159, 7.2
Luebbe, Columbus, 17, 120, 7.1
Moore, Norfolk, 18, 127, 7.1
CLASS B
Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 151, 9.4
Millikan, Platteview, 22, 207, 9.4
Paul, South Sioux City, 19, 176, 9.3
Hartman, GINW, 19, 159, 8.4
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 140, 8.2
Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 15, 117, 7.8
Shonka, Schuyler, 14, 106, 7.6
Wubbels, Norris, 18, 133, 7.4
Hoehne, Norris, 20, 147, 7.4
Bohnsack, Gering, 15, 106, 7.1
Phinney, York, 21, 151, 7.2
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 18, 264, 14.7
C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 19, 174, 9.2
Spanke, DC West, 20, 167, 8.4
Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 16, 119, 7.4
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Stenger, Millard South, 17, 108, 6.4
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 22, 105, 4.8
Moore, Millard West, 15, 60, 4.0
McPhail, Lincoln East, 15, 59, 3.9
Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 18, 68, 3.8
Miller, Kearney, 16, 58, 3.6
Gaines, Lincoln High, 18, 65, 3.6
Loftin, Omaha South, 20, 72, 3.6
Williams, Omaha North, 20, 71, 3.6
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 18, 63, 3.5
CLASS B
Schaefer, Seward, 20, 132, 6.8
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 90, 5.3
Hartman, Grand Island NW, 19, 96, 5.1
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 92, 4.8
Dickman, Sidney, 21, 85, 4.0
Ivey, York, 21, 82, 3.9
Tupa, Blair, 14, 46, 3.3
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 19, 61, 3.2
Mondi, Elkhorn MM, 17, 54, 3.2
Ladwig, Blair, 13, 41, 3.2
OMAHA AREA
Kulus, Concordia, 18, 67, 3.7
Mathsen, Concordia, 18, 67, 3.7
Simon, Wahoo, 20, 67, 3.4
Fox, Conestoga, 19, 63, 3.3
Ahl, Louisville, 20, 65, 3.3
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 19, 56, 2.9
Poteet, Boys Town, 18, 51, 2.8
Lopeman, DC West, 20, 55, 2.8
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Smith, Papio-LV, 18, 56-88, .636
Burt, Elkhorn South, 17, 75-120, .630
S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 20, 124-198, .626
Kyle, Bellevue West, 22, 109-179, .614
Rucker, Millard South, 18, 89-147, .605
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 18, 74-123, .602
Odvody, Westside, 19, 110-184, .598
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 18, 52-88, .591
Green, Millard North, 19, 131-223, .587
Stubblefield, Westside, 20, 47-81, .580
CLASS B
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 16, 88-138, .638
Mickey, Scottsbluff, 19, 57-92, .620
Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 71-111, .640
Paul, South Sioux, 19, 97-158, .618
Casart, Bennington, 19, 62-103, .602
Schwarz, Roncalli, 16, 83-138, .601
Wubbels, Norris, 18, 60-104, .577
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 19, 103-185, .557
Weiss, Omaha Gross, 16, 58-109, .532
OMAHA AREA
C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 19, 103-162, .636
Alharithy, Concordia, 18, 56-95, .589
Grandgenett, Wahoo, 20, 62-116, .534
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Davis, Omaha Westside, 20, 36-72, .500
Wilson, Omaha Westside, 20, 24-50, .480
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 35-73, .479
Anderson, Elkhorn South, 18, 23-49, .469
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 14, 38-82, .463
Inselman, Bellevue West, 19, 23-50, .460
Winn, Lincoln NE, 19, 31-68, .456
Hill, Elkhorn South, 18, 31-69, .449
James, Norfolk, 15, 22-49, .449
O’Malley, Creighton Prep, 15, 20-45, .444
CLASS B
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 22-45, .489
Holtz, Bennington, 19, 53-121, .442
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 17, 16-37, .432
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 16-37, .432
Bird, Bennington, 19, 19-45, .422
Ivey, York, 21, 27-67, .403
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 48-120, .400
Keene, Grand Island NW, 19, 30-75, .400
Czapla, Blair, 14, 20-50, .400
OMAHA AREA
Kasischke, Wahoo, 20, 21-46, .456
Richmond, Yutan, 19, 47-111, .423
Nelson, Wahoo, 20, 25-57, .439
Glock, Wahoo, 20, 27-64, .422
Wilson, Concordia, 17, 18-43, .419
Lopeman, DC West, 20, 18-43, .419
Luellen, Louisville, 20, 35-84, .417
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Odvody, Westside, 19, 63-70, .900
Gillespie, Westside, 20, 35-41, .854
Templemeyer, Lin. East, 15, 38-45, .844
Traudt, Grand Island, 18, 122-146, .836
Johnston, North Platte, 18, 74-90, .822
Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 18, 65-80, .813
Mundorf, Kearney, 19, 32-80, .800
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 18, 52-65, .800
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 18, 44-55, .800
Beard, Lincoln NE, 19, 46-58, .793
CLASS B
Long, Elkhorn MM, 17, 42-48, .875
Harris, Scottsbluff, 19, 35-41, .854
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 17, 54-66, .818
Millikan, Platteview, 22, 125-156, .801
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 17, 28-35, .800
Keene, Grand Island NW, 19, 31-40, .775
Talkington, Scottsbluff, 19, 47-61, .770
Ladwig, Blair, 13, 37-48, .771
Petersen, Elkhorn, 16, 61-81, .753
OMAHA AREA
Simones, Conestoga, 19, 32-38, .842
Kulus, Concordia, 18, 38-46, .826
Welch, Conestoga, 19, 42-51, .824
Mathsen, Concordia, 18, 45-55, .818
Glock, Wahoo, 20, 57-70, .814
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 19, 88-109, .807
Gaston, DC West, 19, 43-55, .782
Tichota, Yutan, 18, 38-49, .776
Travis, DC West, 20, 61-81, .753
No report: Class B: Aurora, Beatrice, Elkhorn North, McCook, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Ashland-Greenwood, Bellevue Cornerstone, Mead, Weeping Water