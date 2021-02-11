 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 12

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 11.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Herman, Norfolk, 18, 478, 26.6

Traudt, Grand Island, 19, 470, 24.7

Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 17, 380, 22.4

Thomas, Millard North, 20, 444, 22.2

Sallis, Millard North, 20, 443, 22.2

Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 326, 21.7

Fidler, Bellevue West, 20, 430, 21.5

Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 14, 291, 20.8

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 249, 20.8

Glenn, Lincoln East, 14, 280, 20.0

Johnston, North Platte, 17, 287, 16.9

Spears, Omaha Bryan, 15, 252, 16.8

Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 319, 16.8

Johnson, Omaha Central, 20, 326, 16.3

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 20, 325, 16.3

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 238, 15.9

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 19, 487, 25.6

Clarke, Alliance, 20, 384, 19.2

Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 17301, 17.7

Riley, Platteview, 19, 327, 17.2

Deveaux, Norris, 16, 275, 17.2

Holtz, Bennington, 17, 287, 16.9

Langemeier, Schuyler, 17, 255, 15.0

Erwin, York, 18, 268, 14.9

Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 217, 14.5

Hall, Schuyler, 17, 240, 14.1

Thompson, Nebraska City, 15, 208, 13.9

OMAHA AREA

Timm, Yutan, 17, 329, 19.4

Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 328, 19.3

Fox, Conestoga, 18, 336, 18.7

Roubicek, DC West, 17, 303, 17.8

Foreman, Arlington, 20, 354, 17.7

Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 285, 16.8

Washington, Boys Town, 10, 168, 16.8

Kulus, Concordia, 18, 289, 16.1

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 286, 15.9

Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 140, 15.6

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 19, 169, 8.9

Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 15, 129, 8.6

Hausmann, Columbus, 12, 96, 8.0

Sorensen, Omaha Burke, 12, 93, 7.8

Dempsey, Papio South, 15, 115, 7.7

Renard, Lincoln NE, 16, 122, 7.6

Hogan, Lincoln SE, 15, 113, 7.5

Germany, Omaha Central, 19, 140, 7.4

Louis, Bellevue East, 18, 132, 7.3

Conway, Millard West, 17, 124, 7.3

CLASS B

Clarke, Alliance, 20, 235, 11.8

Millikan, Platteview, 19, 166, 8.7

Deveaux, Norris, 16, 133, 8.3

Thompson, Nebraska City, 18, 143, 7.9

Hall, Schuyler, 17, 134, 7.9

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 19, 149, 7.8

Harre, Scottsbluff, 18, 126, 7.0

Erwin, York, 18, 124, 6.9

Hartman, Grand Island NW, 17, 118, 6.9

Harre, Scottsbluff, 15, 104, 6.9

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 0, 134, 13.4

Foreman, Arlington, 20, 186, 9.3

Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 135, 7.9

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 130, 7.2

Spanke, DC West, 19, 120, 6.3

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 20, 175, 8.8

Thomas, Millard North, 20, 103, 5.2

Johnson, Millard North, 20, 94, 4.7

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 72, 4.5

G. Stenger, Millard South, 16, 68, 4.3

Hylok, Papillion-LV, 17, 60, 3.8

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 61, 4.1

Germany, Omaha Central, 19, 77, 4.1

Glenn, Lincoln East, 14, 54, 3.9

Sallis, Millard North, 20, 77, 3.9

Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8

CLASS B

Walford, Grand Island NW, 17, 98, 5.8

Rice, Norris, 16, 77, 4.8

Janky, Grand Island NW, 17, 74, 4.4

Lopez, Mount Michael, 17, 71, 4.2

Millikan, Platteview, 19, 72, 3.8

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 17, 63, 3.7

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 17, 60, 3.5

Erwin, York, 18, 57, 3.2

Riley, Platteview, 19, 59, 3.1

OMAHA AREA

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 17, 86, 5.1

Keeney, Wahoo, 15, 73, 4.9

Roubicek, DC West, 17, 77, 4.5

Mathsen, Concordia, 19, 74, 3.9

Ahl, Louisville, 17, 65, 3.8

Timm, Yutan, 17, 65, 3.8

Covington, Boys Town, 10, 32, 3.6

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 17, 57, 3.4

Fox, Conestoga, 18, 60, 3.3

Kanzmeier, Concordia, 19, 60, 3.2

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Sandoval, Millard North, 18, 60-88, .682

Henrickson, Lincoln East, 16, 56-86, .651

Johnson, Omaha Central, 20, 139-214, .650

Green, Millard North, 20, 91-142, .641

Nelson, Elkhorn South, 19, 83-135, .615

Lindenmeyer, Papio-LV, 17, 70-114, .614

Kyle, Bellevue West, 20, 76-124, .613

Pearson, Kearney, 15, 52-86, .605

Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 11, 67-111, .605

Thomas, Millard North, 20, 172-285, .604

CLASS B

Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 82-125, .656

Deveaux, Norris, 16, 110-185, .595

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 19, 82-141, .582

McEvoy, Ralston, 17, 80-142.563

Bills, Elkhorn, 15, 33-60, .550

Mueller, Norris, 16, 68-127, .535

Chouinard, Mount Michael, 17, 73-138, .529

OMAHA AREA

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 121-193, .627

Foreman, Arlington, 20, 141-236, .597

Otten, Concordia, 18, 69-118, .585

Jones, DC West, 18, 42-73, .575

Grandgenett, Wahoo, 18, 64-115, .557

Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 106-193, .549

Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 108-201, .537

Simon, Wahoo, 18, 52-98, .531

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 20-41, .488

Thomas, Millard North, 20, 59-122, .484

Edwards, Lincoln East, 15, 19-40, .480

Lett, Papillion-La Vista, 17, 35-74, .473

Beard, Lincoln NE, 16, 15-32, .469

Ingwerson, Papillion-LV, 17, 44-95, .463

B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 18, 32-71, .451

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 16, 31-70, .443

Dawson, Omaha Central, 19, 40-95, .421

Bell, Columbus, 15, 30-72, .417

CLASS B

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 17, 39-82, .476

Mueller, Norris, 16, 30-63, .476

Bennett, Mount Michael, 17, 38-86, .442

Riley, Platteview, 19, 59-135, .437

Reynolds, Elkhorn, 17, 35-81, .432

Strittmatter, Ralston, 17, 24-56, .429

Draper, Platteview, 19, 44-104, .423

Crumbliss, Crete, 19, 36-89, .404

Bluhm, Bennington, 17, 20-50, .400

OMAHA AREA

Richmond, Yutan, 15, 45-91, .495

Kulus, Concordia, 18, 47-110, .427

Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 20-48, .417

Heard, Louisville, 17, 22-54, .407

Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 25-62, .403

Glock, Wahoo, 18, 25-62, .403

Grefe, Arlington, 14, 33-84, .393

Hancock, Wahoo, 18, 31-80, .388

Fox, Conestoga, 18, 48-124, .385

Mathsen, Concordia, 19, 45-117.385

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Odvody, Westside, 13, 26-26, 1.000

Larsen, Millard West, 15, 34-40, .850

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 38-45, .844

Fidler, Bellevue West, 20, 68-81, .840

Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 72-88, .818

Pokorski, Gretna, 116, 42-52, .823

Herman, Norfolk, 18, 104-129, .806

Sallis, Millard North, 20, 80-100, .800

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 61-77, .792

Strong, Omaha North, 18, 49-62, .790

CLASS B

Holtz, Bennington, 17, 43-48, .896

Bennett, Mount Michael, 17, 33-40, .825

Rice, Norris, 16, 32-40, .800

Clarke, Alliance, 20, 77-99, .778

Chouinard, Mount Michael, 17, 36-47, .766

Walford, Grand Island NW, 17, 84-112, .757

Gragert, Elkhorn, 18, 31-41, .756

Mueller, Norris, 16, 43-57, .754

Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 47-63, .746

Millikan, Platteview, 19, 101-136, .743

OMAHA AREA

Glock, Wahoo, 18, 56-63, .889

Kulus, Concordia, 18, 36-42, .857

Fox, Conestoga, 18, 78-92, .848

Roubicek, DC West, 17, 54-66, .818

Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 53-67, .791

Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 87-112, .777

Foreman, Arlington, 20, 59-78, .756

Timm, Yutan, 17, 80-106, .755

