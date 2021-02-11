Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 12

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 11.
* * *
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Herman, Norfolk, 18, 478, 26.6
Traudt, Grand Island, 19, 470, 24.7
Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 17, 380, 22.4
Thomas, Millard North, 20, 444, 22.2
Sallis, Millard North, 20, 443, 22.2
Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 15, 326, 21.7
Fidler, Bellevue West, 20, 430, 21.5
Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 14, 291, 20.8
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 249, 20.8
Glenn, Lincoln East, 14, 280, 20.0
Johnston, North Platte, 17, 287, 16.9
Spears, Omaha Bryan, 15, 252, 16.8
Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 319, 16.8
Johnson, Omaha Central, 20, 326, 16.3
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 20, 325, 16.3
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 238, 15.9
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 19, 487, 25.6
Clarke, Alliance, 20, 384, 19.2
Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 17301, 17.7
Riley, Platteview, 19, 327, 17.2
Deveaux, Norris, 16, 275, 17.2
Holtz, Bennington, 17, 287, 16.9
Langemeier, Schuyler, 17, 255, 15.0
Erwin, York, 18, 268, 14.9
Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 217, 14.5
Hall, Schuyler, 17, 240, 14.1
Thompson, Nebraska City, 15, 208, 13.9
OMAHA AREA
Timm, Yutan, 17, 329, 19.4
Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 328, 19.3
Fox, Conestoga, 18, 336, 18.7
Roubicek, DC West, 17, 303, 17.8
Foreman, Arlington, 20, 354, 17.7
Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 285, 16.8
Washington, Boys Town, 10, 168, 16.8
Kulus, Concordia, 18, 289, 16.1
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 286, 15.9
Lindley, Ashland-Greenwood, 9, 140, 15.6
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 19, 169, 8.9
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 15, 129, 8.6
Hausmann, Columbus, 12, 96, 8.0
Sorensen, Omaha Burke, 12, 93, 7.8
Dempsey, Papio South, 15, 115, 7.7
Renard, Lincoln NE, 16, 122, 7.6
Hogan, Lincoln SE, 15, 113, 7.5
Germany, Omaha Central, 19, 140, 7.4
Louis, Bellevue East, 18, 132, 7.3
Conway, Millard West, 17, 124, 7.3
CLASS B
Clarke, Alliance, 20, 235, 11.8
Millikan, Platteview, 19, 166, 8.7
Deveaux, Norris, 16, 133, 8.3
Thompson, Nebraska City, 18, 143, 7.9
Hall, Schuyler, 17, 134, 7.9
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 19, 149, 7.8
Harre, Scottsbluff, 18, 126, 7.0
Erwin, York, 18, 124, 6.9
Hartman, Grand Island NW, 17, 118, 6.9
Harre, Scottsbluff, 15, 104, 6.9
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 0, 134, 13.4
Foreman, Arlington, 20, 186, 9.3
Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 135, 7.9
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 130, 7.2
Spanke, DC West, 19, 120, 6.3
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 20, 175, 8.8
Thomas, Millard North, 20, 103, 5.2
Johnson, Millard North, 20, 94, 4.7
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 72, 4.5
G. Stenger, Millard South, 16, 68, 4.3
Hylok, Papillion-LV, 17, 60, 3.8
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 61, 4.1
Germany, Omaha Central, 19, 77, 4.1
Glenn, Lincoln East, 14, 54, 3.9
Sallis, Millard North, 20, 77, 3.9
Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8
CLASS B
Walford, Grand Island NW, 17, 98, 5.8
Rice, Norris, 16, 77, 4.8
Janky, Grand Island NW, 17, 74, 4.4
Lopez, Mount Michael, 17, 71, 4.2
Millikan, Platteview, 19, 72, 3.8
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 17, 63, 3.7
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 17, 60, 3.5
Erwin, York, 18, 57, 3.2
Riley, Platteview, 19, 59, 3.1
OMAHA AREA
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 17, 86, 5.1
Keeney, Wahoo, 15, 73, 4.9
Roubicek, DC West, 17, 77, 4.5
Mathsen, Concordia, 19, 74, 3.9
Ahl, Louisville, 17, 65, 3.8
Timm, Yutan, 17, 65, 3.8
Covington, Boys Town, 10, 32, 3.6
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 17, 57, 3.4
Fox, Conestoga, 18, 60, 3.3
Kanzmeier, Concordia, 19, 60, 3.2
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Sandoval, Millard North, 18, 60-88, .682
Henrickson, Lincoln East, 16, 56-86, .651
Johnson, Omaha Central, 20, 139-214, .650
Green, Millard North, 20, 91-142, .641
Nelson, Elkhorn South, 19, 83-135, .615
Lindenmeyer, Papio-LV, 17, 70-114, .614
Kyle, Bellevue West, 20, 76-124, .613
Pearson, Kearney, 15, 52-86, .605
Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 11, 67-111, .605
Thomas, Millard North, 20, 172-285, .604
CLASS B
Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 82-125, .656
Deveaux, Norris, 16, 110-185, .595
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 19, 82-141, .582
McEvoy, Ralston, 17, 80-142.563
Bills, Elkhorn, 15, 33-60, .550
Mueller, Norris, 16, 68-127, .535
Chouinard, Mount Michael, 17, 73-138, .529
OMAHA AREA
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 18, 121-193, .627
Foreman, Arlington, 20, 141-236, .597
Otten, Concordia, 18, 69-118, .585
Jones, DC West, 18, 42-73, .575
Grandgenett, Wahoo, 18, 64-115, .557
Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 106-193, .549
Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 108-201, .537
Simon, Wahoo, 18, 52-98, .531
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 20-41, .488
Thomas, Millard North, 20, 59-122, .484
Edwards, Lincoln East, 15, 19-40, .480
Lett, Papillion-La Vista, 17, 35-74, .473
Beard, Lincoln NE, 16, 15-32, .469
Ingwerson, Papillion-LV, 17, 44-95, .463
B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 18, 32-71, .451
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 16, 31-70, .443
Dawson, Omaha Central, 19, 40-95, .421
Bell, Columbus, 15, 30-72, .417
CLASS B
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 17, 39-82, .476
Mueller, Norris, 16, 30-63, .476
Bennett, Mount Michael, 17, 38-86, .442
Riley, Platteview, 19, 59-135, .437
Reynolds, Elkhorn, 17, 35-81, .432
Strittmatter, Ralston, 17, 24-56, .429
Draper, Platteview, 19, 44-104, .423
Crumbliss, Crete, 19, 36-89, .404
Bluhm, Bennington, 17, 20-50, .400
OMAHA AREA
Richmond, Yutan, 15, 45-91, .495
Kulus, Concordia, 18, 47-110, .427
Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 20-48, .417
Heard, Louisville, 17, 22-54, .407
Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 25-62, .403
Glock, Wahoo, 18, 25-62, .403
Grefe, Arlington, 14, 33-84, .393
Hancock, Wahoo, 18, 31-80, .388
Fox, Conestoga, 18, 48-124, .385
Mathsen, Concordia, 19, 45-117.385
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Odvody, Westside, 13, 26-26, 1.000
Larsen, Millard West, 15, 34-40, .850
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 38-45, .844
Fidler, Bellevue West, 20, 68-81, .840
Brocaille, Papio South, 19, 72-88, .818
Pokorski, Gretna, 116, 42-52, .823
Herman, Norfolk, 18, 104-129, .806
Sallis, Millard North, 20, 80-100, .800
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 16, 61-77, .792
Strong, Omaha North, 18, 49-62, .790
CLASS B
Holtz, Bennington, 17, 43-48, .896
Bennett, Mount Michael, 17, 33-40, .825
Rice, Norris, 16, 32-40, .800
Clarke, Alliance, 20, 77-99, .778
Chouinard, Mount Michael, 17, 36-47, .766
Walford, Grand Island NW, 17, 84-112, .757
Gragert, Elkhorn, 18, 31-41, .756
Mueller, Norris, 16, 43-57, .754
Brink, Mount Michael, 15, 47-63, .746
Millikan, Platteview, 19, 101-136, .743
OMAHA AREA
Glock, Wahoo, 18, 56-63, .889
Kulus, Concordia, 18, 36-42, .857
Fox, Conestoga, 18, 78-92, .848
Roubicek, DC West, 17, 54-66, .818
Hrabik, Louisville, 17, 53-67, .791
Kasischke, Wahoo, 17, 87-112, .777
Foreman, Arlington, 20, 59-78, .756
Timm, Yutan, 17, 80-106, .755
