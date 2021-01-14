 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 13.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 10, 249, 24.9

Herman, Norfolk, 9, 220, 24.4

Thomas, Millard North, 12, 292, 24.3

Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 12, 274, 22.8

Fidler, Bellevue West, 11, 242, 22.0

Glenn, Lincoln East, 5, 106, 21.2

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 7, 143, 20.4

Sallis, Millard North, 12, 245, 20.4

Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 7, 139, 19.9

Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 8, 156, 19.5

Strong, Omaha North, 9, 166, 18.4

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 11, 193, 17.5

Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 205, 17.1

Spears, Omaha Bryan, 9, 149, 16.6

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 10, 165, 16.5

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 8, 131, 16.4

Sintek, Fremont, 10, 161, 16.1

Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 143, 15.9

Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 156, 15.6

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 124, 15.5

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 276, 25.1

Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 11, 211, 19.2

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 190, 19.0

Witte, Hastings, 9, 169, 17.7

Riley, Platteview, 11, 185, 16.8

Langemeier, Schuyler, 10, 165, 16.5

Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 161, 16.1

Deveaux, Norris, 7, 110, 15.7

Covalt, Seward, 10, 138, 13.8

Mueller, Norris, 7, 94, 13.4

Erwin, York, 11, 147, 13.4

Bennett, Mount Michael, 8, 103, 12.9

Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 103, 12.9

OMAHA AREA

Timm, Yutan, 9, 181, 20.1

Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 212, 19.3

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 208, 18.9

Foreman, Arlington, 11, 192, 17.5

Covington, Boys Town, 3, 50, 16.7

Kulus, Concordia, 12, 189, 15.8

Gines, Omaha Christian, 7, 105, 15.0

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 9, 132, 14.7

Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 130, 14.4

Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 170, 14.2

Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 166, 13.8

Konzem, Ashland-GW, 5, 68, 13.6

Marick, DC West, 11, 144, 13.1

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 10, 98, 9.8

Hausmann, Columbus, 9, 79, 8.8

Jansen, Gretna, 9, 74, 8.2

Renard, Lincoln NE, 7, 57, 8.1

Thomas, Millard North, 7, 57, 8.1

Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 92, 7.7

Hogan, Lincoln SE, 8, 61, 7.6

Germany, Omaha Central, 11, 82, 7.5

Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 67, 7.4

Conway, Millard West, 10, 74, 7.4

CLASS B

Friedrichsen, Lexington, 8, 85, 10.6

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 99, 9.0

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 9, 77, 8.6

Hall, Schuyler, 10, 85, 8.5

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 83, 8.3

Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 82, 8.2

Hartman, Grand Island NW, 11, 77, 7.0

Mueller, Norris, 7, 49, 7.0

Brandt, Grand Island NW, 11, 72, 6.7

Harre, Scottsbluff, 11, 74, 6.7

Deveaux, Norris, 7, 46, 6.6

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 2, 22, 11.0

Foreman, Arlington, 11, 92, 8.4

Otten, Concordia, 11, 79, 7.2

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 49, 6.1

Spanke, DC West, 11, 66, 6.0

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 11, 97, 8.8

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 7, 38, 5.4

Thomas, Millard North, 12, 59, 4.9

Johnson, Millard North, 12, 54, 4.5

Hylok, Papillion-LV, 10, 43, 4.3

Germany, Omaha Central, 11, 47, 4.3

Sallis, Millard North, 12, 49, 4.1

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 31, 3.9

Bruce, Kearney, 10, 38, 3.8

Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8

CLASS B

Walford, Grand Island NW, 11, 68, 6.2

Lopez, Mount Michael, 8, 33, 4.1

Synek, Hastings, 9, 36, 4.0

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 7, 27, 3.9

Rice, Norris, 7, 25, 3.6

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 11, 38, 3.5

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 36, 3.3

Erwin, York, 11, 36, 3.3

Timm, Yutan, 9, 30, 3.3

Stovall, Nebraska City, 10, 32, 3.2

Stewart, Platteview, 9, 27, 3.0

West, Lexington, 8, 24, 3.0

OMAHA AREA

Keeney, Wahoo, 9, 52, 5.8

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 53, 4.8

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 9, 39, 4.3

Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 44, 3.7

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 11, 39, 3.5

Kanzmeier, Concordia, 12, 41, 3.4

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 27, 3.4

Grefe, Arlington, 5, 16, 3.2

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Sandoval, Millard North, 10, 38-54, .704

Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 89-137, .650

Thomas, Millard North, 12, 111-172, .645

Kyle, Bellevue West, 11, 45-70, .643

Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 58-94, .617

Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 59-96, .615

Nelson, Elkhorn South, 11, 43-70, .614

Green, Millard North, 12, 49-81, .605

Conway, Millard West, 10, 42-70, .600

Odvody, Westside, 10, 65-110, .591

CLASS B

Skar, Omaha Skutt, 9, 44-54, .815

Scholl, Omaha Skutt, 11, 33-49, .673

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 9, 51-78, .654

Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 39-62, .629

Bills, Elkhorn, 8, 21-34, .618

Mueller, Norris, 7, 30-50, .600

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 37-67, .552

McEvoy, Ralston, 8, 29-54, .537

Hood, Norris, 7, 31-58, .534

Christo, Elkhorn, 9, 31-58, .534

Deveaux, Norris, 7, 41-79, .519

OMAHA AREA

Foreman, Arlington, 11, 77-126, .611

LaCroix, Mead, 8, 29-48, .604

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 9, 56-93, .602

Otten, Concordia, 11, 45-75, .600

Simon, Wahoo, 12, 35-59, .593

Gninefo, Omaha Skutt, 11, 31-54, .574

Alharithy, Concordia, 12, 29-51, .569

Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 72-134, .537

Grandgenett, Wahoo, 12, 37-69, .536

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Thomas, Millard North, 12, 38-69, .551

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 9, 20-39, .512

B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 11, 23-48, .479

Inselman, Bellevue West, 9, 11-23, .478

Jones, Lincoln NE, 7, 10-21, .476

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 10-21, .476

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 10, 19-40, .475

Johnson, Kearney, 11, 22-47, .468

Cassoutt, Papio South, 11, 21-46, .457

Johnson, Millard North, 12, 15-33, .455

CLASS B

Mueller, Norris, 7, 16-30, .533

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 11, 23-44, .523

Bennett, Mount Michael, 8, 21-45, .467

Strittmatter, Ralston, 8, 13-28, .464

Reynolds, Elkhorn, 9, 18-39, .462

Uhing, Elkhorn, 9, 18-39, .462

Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 11, 22-52, .423

Lopez, Mount Michael, 8, 11-26, .423

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 28-67, .418

Campin, Plattsmouth, 9, 12-29, .414

Hawk, Omaha Skutt, 11, 18-44, .409

Stovall, Nebraska City, 10, 22-55, .400

Buettenback, Ralston, 9, 16-40, .400

Franklin, Gering, 6, 8-20, .400

OMAHA AREA

Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 10-19, .526

Richmond, Yutan, 7, 20-40, .500

Douglas, Boys Town, 3, 4-8, .500

Grefe, Arlington, 5, 12-25, .480

Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 37-85, .435

Ahl, Louisville, 11, 10-23, .435

Kulus, Concordia, 12, 33-80, .413

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 14-34, .412

Heard, Louisville, 11, 13-32, .406

Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 22-55, .400

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Odvody, Westside, 10, 24-24, 1.000

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 23-26, .885

Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 34-40, .850

Marshall, Omaha Central, 12, 28-33, .848

Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 7, 40-49, .816

Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 26-32, .813

Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 39-48, .813

Frost, Gretna, 9, 28-35, .800

Fidler, Bellevue West, 11, 39-49, .796

Glenn, Lincoln East, 5, 19-24, .792

Harding, Millard South, 9, 19-24, .792

CLASS B

Gragert, Elkhorn, 9, 21-25, .840

Pszanka, Gering, 10, 18-22, .818

Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 22-27, .815

Alexander, Plattsmouth, 9, 16-20, .800

Chouinard, Mount Michael, 8, 19-24, .792

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 19-24, .792

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 49-62, .790

Mueller, Norris, 7, 18-23, .783

Fletcher, Omaha Skutt, 11, 25-32, .781

Witte, Hastings, 9, 34-44, .773

Riley, Platteview, 11, 44-57, .772

Walford, Grand Island NW, 11, 61-79, .772

OMAHA AREA

Kulus, Concordia, 12, 24-28, .857

Glock, Wahoo, 12, 31-37, .838

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 45-54, .833

Foreman, Arlington, 11, 34-43, .791

Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 32-41, .780

Pickworth, Mead, 8, 13-17, .765

Timm, Yutan, 9, 44-58, .759

Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 52-69, .754

Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 18-24, .750

Douglas, Boys Town, 3, 6-8, .750

