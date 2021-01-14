Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 13.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 10, 249, 24.9
Herman, Norfolk, 9, 220, 24.4
Thomas, Millard North, 12, 292, 24.3
Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 12, 274, 22.8
Fidler, Bellevue West, 11, 242, 22.0
Glenn, Lincoln East, 5, 106, 21.2
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 7, 143, 20.4
Sallis, Millard North, 12, 245, 20.4
Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 7, 139, 19.9
Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 8, 156, 19.5
Strong, Omaha North, 9, 166, 18.4
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 11, 193, 17.5
Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 205, 17.1
Spears, Omaha Bryan, 9, 149, 16.6
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 10, 165, 16.5
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 8, 131, 16.4
Sintek, Fremont, 10, 161, 16.1
Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 143, 15.9
Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 156, 15.6
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 124, 15.5
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 276, 25.1
Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 11, 211, 19.2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 190, 19.0
Witte, Hastings, 9, 169, 17.7
Riley, Platteview, 11, 185, 16.8
Langemeier, Schuyler, 10, 165, 16.5
Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 161, 16.1
Deveaux, Norris, 7, 110, 15.7
Covalt, Seward, 10, 138, 13.8
Mueller, Norris, 7, 94, 13.4
Erwin, York, 11, 147, 13.4
Bennett, Mount Michael, 8, 103, 12.9
Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 103, 12.9
OMAHA AREA
Timm, Yutan, 9, 181, 20.1
Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 212, 19.3
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 208, 18.9
Foreman, Arlington, 11, 192, 17.5
Covington, Boys Town, 3, 50, 16.7
Kulus, Concordia, 12, 189, 15.8
Gines, Omaha Christian, 7, 105, 15.0
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 9, 132, 14.7
Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 130, 14.4
Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 170, 14.2
Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 166, 13.8
Konzem, Ashland-GW, 5, 68, 13.6
Marick, DC West, 11, 144, 13.1
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 10, 98, 9.8
Hausmann, Columbus, 9, 79, 8.8
Jansen, Gretna, 9, 74, 8.2
Renard, Lincoln NE, 7, 57, 8.1
Thomas, Millard North, 7, 57, 8.1
Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 92, 7.7
Hogan, Lincoln SE, 8, 61, 7.6
Germany, Omaha Central, 11, 82, 7.5
Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 67, 7.4
Conway, Millard West, 10, 74, 7.4
CLASS B
Friedrichsen, Lexington, 8, 85, 10.6
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 99, 9.0
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 9, 77, 8.6
Hall, Schuyler, 10, 85, 8.5
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 83, 8.3
Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 82, 8.2
Hartman, Grand Island NW, 11, 77, 7.0
Mueller, Norris, 7, 49, 7.0
Brandt, Grand Island NW, 11, 72, 6.7
Harre, Scottsbluff, 11, 74, 6.7
Deveaux, Norris, 7, 46, 6.6
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 2, 22, 11.0
Foreman, Arlington, 11, 92, 8.4
Otten, Concordia, 11, 79, 7.2
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 49, 6.1
Spanke, DC West, 11, 66, 6.0
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 11, 97, 8.8
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 7, 38, 5.4
Thomas, Millard North, 12, 59, 4.9
Johnson, Millard North, 12, 54, 4.5
Hylok, Papillion-LV, 10, 43, 4.3
Germany, Omaha Central, 11, 47, 4.3
Sallis, Millard North, 12, 49, 4.1
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 31, 3.9
Bruce, Kearney, 10, 38, 3.8
Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8
CLASS B
Walford, Grand Island NW, 11, 68, 6.2
Lopez, Mount Michael, 8, 33, 4.1
Synek, Hastings, 9, 36, 4.0
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 7, 27, 3.9
Rice, Norris, 7, 25, 3.6
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 11, 38, 3.5
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 36, 3.3
Erwin, York, 11, 36, 3.3
Timm, Yutan, 9, 30, 3.3
Stovall, Nebraska City, 10, 32, 3.2
Stewart, Platteview, 9, 27, 3.0
West, Lexington, 8, 24, 3.0
OMAHA AREA
Keeney, Wahoo, 9, 52, 5.8
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 53, 4.8
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 9, 39, 4.3
Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 44, 3.7
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 11, 39, 3.5
Kanzmeier, Concordia, 12, 41, 3.4
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 27, 3.4
Grefe, Arlington, 5, 16, 3.2
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Sandoval, Millard North, 10, 38-54, .704
Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 89-137, .650
Thomas, Millard North, 12, 111-172, .645
Kyle, Bellevue West, 11, 45-70, .643
Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 58-94, .617
Dempsey, Papio South, 9, 59-96, .615
Nelson, Elkhorn South, 11, 43-70, .614
Green, Millard North, 12, 49-81, .605
Conway, Millard West, 10, 42-70, .600
Odvody, Westside, 10, 65-110, .591
CLASS B
Skar, Omaha Skutt, 9, 44-54, .815
Scholl, Omaha Skutt, 11, 33-49, .673
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 9, 51-78, .654
Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 39-62, .629
Bills, Elkhorn, 8, 21-34, .618
Mueller, Norris, 7, 30-50, .600
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 11, 37-67, .552
McEvoy, Ralston, 8, 29-54, .537
Hood, Norris, 7, 31-58, .534
Christo, Elkhorn, 9, 31-58, .534
Deveaux, Norris, 7, 41-79, .519
OMAHA AREA
Foreman, Arlington, 11, 77-126, .611
LaCroix, Mead, 8, 29-48, .604
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 9, 56-93, .602
Otten, Concordia, 11, 45-75, .600
Simon, Wahoo, 12, 35-59, .593
Gninefo, Omaha Skutt, 11, 31-54, .574
Alharithy, Concordia, 12, 29-51, .569
Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 72-134, .537
Grandgenett, Wahoo, 12, 37-69, .536
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Thomas, Millard North, 12, 38-69, .551
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 9, 20-39, .512
B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 11, 23-48, .479
Inselman, Bellevue West, 9, 11-23, .478
Jones, Lincoln NE, 7, 10-21, .476
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 10-21, .476
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 10, 19-40, .475
Johnson, Kearney, 11, 22-47, .468
Cassoutt, Papio South, 11, 21-46, .457
Johnson, Millard North, 12, 15-33, .455
CLASS B
Mueller, Norris, 7, 16-30, .533
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 11, 23-44, .523
Bennett, Mount Michael, 8, 21-45, .467
Strittmatter, Ralston, 8, 13-28, .464
Reynolds, Elkhorn, 9, 18-39, .462
Uhing, Elkhorn, 9, 18-39, .462
Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 11, 22-52, .423
Lopez, Mount Michael, 8, 11-26, .423
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 28-67, .418
Campin, Plattsmouth, 9, 12-29, .414
Hawk, Omaha Skutt, 11, 18-44, .409
Stovall, Nebraska City, 10, 22-55, .400
Buettenback, Ralston, 9, 16-40, .400
Franklin, Gering, 6, 8-20, .400
OMAHA AREA
Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 10-19, .526
Richmond, Yutan, 7, 20-40, .500
Douglas, Boys Town, 3, 4-8, .500
Grefe, Arlington, 5, 12-25, .480
Mathsen, Concordia, 12, 37-85, .435
Ahl, Louisville, 11, 10-23, .435
Kulus, Concordia, 12, 33-80, .413
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 8, 14-34, .412
Heard, Louisville, 11, 13-32, .406
Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 22-55, .400
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Odvody, Westside, 10, 24-24, 1.000
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 8, 23-26, .885
Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 34-40, .850
Marshall, Omaha Central, 12, 28-33, .848
Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 7, 40-49, .816
Johnson, Omaha Central, 12, 26-32, .813
Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 39-48, .813
Frost, Gretna, 9, 28-35, .800
Fidler, Bellevue West, 11, 39-49, .796
Glenn, Lincoln East, 5, 19-24, .792
Harding, Millard South, 9, 19-24, .792
CLASS B
Gragert, Elkhorn, 9, 21-25, .840
Pszanka, Gering, 10, 18-22, .818
Brink, Mount Michael, 8, 22-27, .815
Alexander, Plattsmouth, 9, 16-20, .800
Chouinard, Mount Michael, 8, 19-24, .792
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 19-24, .792
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 49-62, .790
Mueller, Norris, 7, 18-23, .783
Fletcher, Omaha Skutt, 11, 25-32, .781
Witte, Hastings, 9, 34-44, .773
Riley, Platteview, 11, 44-57, .772
Walford, Grand Island NW, 11, 61-79, .772
OMAHA AREA
Kulus, Concordia, 12, 24-28, .857
Glock, Wahoo, 12, 31-37, .838
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 45-54, .833
Foreman, Arlington, 11, 34-43, .791
Sander, Wahoo Neumann, 9, 32-41, .780
Pickworth, Mead, 8, 13-17, .765
Timm, Yutan, 9, 44-58, .759
Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 52-69, .754
Hancock, Wahoo, 12, 18-24, .750
Douglas, Boys Town, 3, 6-8, .750
