Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 14.
* * *
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 9, 217, 24.1
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 10, 203, 20.3
Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 208, 18.9
Templemeyer, Lin. East, 9, 164, 18.2
Moore, Norfolk, 10, 181, 18.1
Green, Millard North, 11, 197, 17.9
Dawson, Omaha Central, 12, 214, 17.8
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 14, 241, 17.2
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 12, 206, 17.2
McNair, Omaha Benson, 9, 154, 17.1
Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 10, 169, 16.9
Pokorski, Gretna, 8, 135, 16.9
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 10, 164, 16.4
Strong, Omaha North, 11, 180, 16.4
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 176.16.0
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 280, 25.5
Ladwig, Blair, 6, 107, 17.8
Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 171, 17.1
Muhr, Alliance, 10, 170, 17.0
Holtz, Bennington, 11, 175, 16.9
Nachtigal, Aurora, 11, 184, 16.7
Humphrey, McCook, 12, 197, 16.4
Greeley, Gering, 8, 123, 15.4
Long, Elkhorn MM, 11, 168, 15.3
Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 9, 137, 15.2
Czapla, Blair, 7, 104, 14.9
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 147, 14.7
Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 11, 161, 14.6
OMAHA-AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 8, 145, 18.1
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 13, 229, 17.6
Travis, DC West, 12, 195, 16.3
Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 10, 157, 15.7
Kirk, Arlington, 9, 128, 14.2
Glock, Wahoo, 11, 153, 13.9
Richmond, Yutan, 11, 144, 13.1
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 118, 10.7
Green, Millard North, 11, 113, 10.3
Traudt, Grand Island, 9, 91, 10.1
Moore, Norfolk, 10, 91, 9.1
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 10, 88, 8.8
Smith, Papio-LV, 10, 86, 8.6
Clemmons, North Star, 11, 90, 8.2
Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 88, 8.0
S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 86, 7.8
Welch, Lincoln SW, 10, 78, 7.8
CLASS B
Petersen, Elkhorn, 11, 110, 10.0
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 147, 9.0
Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 103, 8.6
Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 9, 75, 8.3
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 91, 8.3
Wubbels, Norris, 9, 69, 7.7
Nachtigal, Aurora, 11, 84, 7.6
Phinney, York, 12, 90, 7.5
Shonka, Schuyler, 11, 81, 7.4
Hartman, GINW, 10, 74, 7.4
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 8, 109, 13.6
C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 116, 8.9
Spanke, DC West, 12, 102, 8.5
Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 10, 75, 7.5
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Stenger, Millard South, 9, 57, 6.3
Moore, Millard West, 7, 39, 5.3
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 14, 63, 4.5
Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 10, 45, 4.5
Loftin, Omaha South, 11, 49, 4.5
Wesslund, North Star, 11, 44, 4.0
Evans, Creighton Prep, 10, 38, 3.8
McPhail, Lincoln East, 9, 34, 3.8
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 10, 37, 3.7
Gaines, Lincoln High, 10, 36, 3.6
CLASS B
Schaefer, Seward, 9, 65, 7.2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 55, 5.5
Hartman, GINW, 10, 51, 5.1
Ladwig, Blair, 6, 26, 4.3
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 11, 45, 4.1
Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 38, 3.8
Ivey, York, 12, 43, 3.6
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 11, 34, 3.1
Hegwood, McCook, 12, 35, 2.9
Mondi, Elkhorn MM, 11, 31, 2.8
Earth, South Sioux City, 10, 28, 2.8
Muhr, Alliance, 10, 28, 2.8
Harrington, Ralston, 9, 25, 2.8
OMAHA AREA
Lynch, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 37, 3.7
Simon, Wahoo, 11, 38, 3.5
C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 39, 3.0
Spanke, DC West, 12, 35, 2.9
Ahl, Louisville, 12, 34, 2.8
Lopeman, DC West, 12, 34, 2.8
Kirk, Arlington, 9, 25, 2.8
Poteet, Boys Town, 8, 22, 2.8
Schinzel, Br. Talbot, 10, 28, 2.8
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 72-111, .649
Rucker, Millard South, 10, 51-79, .646
Smith, Papio-LV, 10, 39-61, .639
Thaden, Millard West, 9, 42-67, .627
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 9, 24-39, .615
Odvody, Westside, 12, 75-122, .615
Kyle, Bellevue West, 14, 74-121, .612
Burt, Elkhorn South, 10, 45-74, .608
Stubblefield, Westside, 13, 34-57, .596
Voss, Lincoln SE, 10, 41-69, .594
CLASS B
Timmerman, Beatrice, 10, 44-67, .657
Petersen, Elkhorn, 11, 47-75, .638
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 9, 52-83, .627
Casart, Bennington, 11, 43-71, .606
Lym, Bennington, 11, 33-56, .589
Ivey, York, 12, 57-97, .588
Wubbels, Norris, 9, 33-57, .579
Schwarz, Roncalli, 10, 51-89, .572
Ramaekers, Aurora, 11, 38-66, .567
Feist, Beatrice, 10, 28-50, .560
OMAHA AREA
C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 72-110, .655
Gaston, DC West, 11, 35-57, .614
Spanke, DC West, 12, 51-88, .580
LaCroix, Mead, 11, 32-57, .561
Gines, Om. Christian, 6, 25-45, .556
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Dworak, Pius X, 11, 14-26, .538
Gatnoor, Lincoln NE, 11, 15-29, .517
Hill, Elkhorn South, 10, 21-41, .512
Winn, Lincoln NE, 11, 19-38, .500
Inselman, Bellevue West, 14, 16-33, .485
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 8, 22-47, .468
Anderson, Elkhorn South, 10, 11-24, .458
Barnett, Bellevue West, 14, 21-46, .457
Davis, Omaha Westside, 13, 20-44, .455
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 10, 18-40, .450
CLASS B
Weibel, Omaha Roncalli, 8, 8-16, .500
Bluhm, Bennington, 11, 12-25, .480
Czapia, Blair, 7, 15-32, .469
Humphrey, McCook, 12, 43-97, .443
Greeley, Gering, 8, 11-25, .440
Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 11, 23-53, .434
Daud, Lexington, 10, 22-52, .423
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 11-26, .423
Hausmann, Norris, 11, 19-45, .422
Bird, Bennington, 11, 13-31.419
OMAHA AREA
Kirk, Arlington, 9, 11-22, .500
Luellen, Louisville, 25-51, .490
Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 12-25, .480
Covington, Boys Town, 8, 14-31, .452
Richmond, Yutan, 11, 28-70, .400
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
J. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 22-23, .957
Odvody, Westside, 12, 44-49, .898
Beard, Lincoln NE, 11, 22-25, .880
Templemeyer, Lin. East, 9, 27-31, .871
Gillespie, Westside, 13, 26-30, .867
Briggs, Omaha Central, 10, 19-22, .864
Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 10, 38-45, .844
Pokorski, Gretna, 8, 25-30, .833
Johnston, North Platte, 9, 35-42, .833
McNair, Omaha Benson, 9, 44-55, .800
CLASS B
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 18-21, .857
Long, Elkhorn MM, 11, 27-32, .844
Ladwig, Blair, 6, 16-19, .842
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 10, 24-29, .828
Millikan, Platteview, 11, 52-64, .813
Bird, Bennington, 11, 27-34, .794
Greeley, Gering, 8, 30-38, .789
Brown, Nebraska City, 10, 22-28, .786
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 11, 25-32, .781
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 10, 27-35, .771
OMAHA AREA
Richmond, Yutan, 11, 26031, .839
Carritt, Mead, 11, 29-35, .829
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 13, 57-69, .826
Gaston, DC West, 11, 35-44, .795
Glock, Wahoo, 11, 22-29, .759