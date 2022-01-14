 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 14

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 14.

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Feb. 14.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 9, 217, 24.1

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 10, 203, 20.3

Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 208, 18.9

Templemeyer, Lin. East, 9, 164, 18.2

Moore, Norfolk, 10, 181, 18.1

Green, Millard North, 11, 197, 17.9

Dawson, Omaha Central, 12, 214, 17.8

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 14, 241, 17.2

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 12, 206, 17.2

McNair, Omaha Benson, 9, 154, 17.1

Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 10, 169, 16.9

Pokorski, Gretna, 8, 135, 16.9

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 10, 164, 16.4

Strong, Omaha North, 11, 180, 16.4

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 176.16.0

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 280, 25.5

Ladwig, Blair, 6, 107, 17.8

Thompson, Nebraska City, 10, 171, 17.1

Muhr, Alliance, 10, 170, 17.0

Holtz, Bennington, 11, 175, 16.9

Nachtigal, Aurora, 11, 184, 16.7

Humphrey, McCook, 12, 197, 16.4

Greeley, Gering, 8, 123, 15.4

Long, Elkhorn MM, 11, 168, 15.3

Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 9, 137, 15.2

Czapla, Blair, 7, 104, 14.9

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 147, 14.7

Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 11, 161, 14.6

OMAHA-AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 8, 145, 18.1

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 13, 229, 17.6

Travis, DC West, 12, 195, 16.3

Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 10, 157, 15.7

Kirk, Arlington, 9, 128, 14.2

Glock, Wahoo, 11, 153, 13.9

Richmond, Yutan, 11, 144, 13.1

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 118, 10.7

Green, Millard North, 11, 113, 10.3

Traudt, Grand Island, 9, 91, 10.1

Moore, Norfolk, 10, 91, 9.1

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 10, 88, 8.8

Smith, Papio-LV, 10, 86, 8.6

Clemmons, North Star, 11, 90, 8.2

Brocaille, Papio South, 11, 88, 8.0

S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 86, 7.8

Welch, Lincoln SW, 10, 78, 7.8

CLASS B

Petersen, Elkhorn, 11, 110, 10.0

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 147, 9.0

Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 103, 8.6

Kuon, Elkhorn MM, 9, 75, 8.3

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 91, 8.3

Wubbels, Norris, 9, 69, 7.7

Nachtigal, Aurora, 11, 84, 7.6

Phinney, York, 12, 90, 7.5

Shonka, Schuyler, 11, 81, 7.4

Hartman, GINW, 10, 74, 7.4

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 8, 109, 13.6

C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 116, 8.9

Spanke, DC West, 12, 102, 8.5

Jenkins, Brownell-Talbot, 10, 75, 7.5

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Stenger, Millard South, 9, 57, 6.3

Moore, Millard West, 7, 39, 5.3

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 14, 63, 4.5

Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 10, 45, 4.5

Loftin, Omaha South, 11, 49, 4.5

Wesslund, North Star, 11, 44, 4.0

Evans, Creighton Prep, 10, 38, 3.8

McPhail, Lincoln East, 9, 34, 3.8

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 10, 37, 3.7

Gaines, Lincoln High, 10, 36, 3.6

CLASS B

Schaefer, Seward, 9, 65, 7.2

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 55, 5.5

Hartman, GINW, 10, 51, 5.1

Ladwig, Blair, 6, 26, 4.3

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 11, 45, 4.1

Jurgens, Beatrice, 10, 38, 3.8

Ivey, York, 12, 43, 3.6

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 11, 34, 3.1

Hegwood, McCook, 12, 35, 2.9

Mondi, Elkhorn MM, 11, 31, 2.8

Earth, South Sioux City, 10, 28, 2.8

Muhr, Alliance, 10, 28, 2.8

Harrington, Ralston, 9, 25, 2.8

OMAHA AREA

Lynch, Wahoo Neumann, 10, 37, 3.7

Simon, Wahoo, 11, 38, 3.5

C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 39, 3.0

Spanke, DC West, 12, 35, 2.9

Ahl, Louisville, 12, 34, 2.8

Lopeman, DC West, 12, 34, 2.8

Kirk, Arlington, 9, 25, 2.8

Poteet, Boys Town, 8, 22, 2.8

Schinzel, Br. Talbot, 10, 28, 2.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

S. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 72-111, .649

Rucker, Millard South, 10, 51-79, .646

Smith, Papio-LV, 10, 39-61, .639

Thaden, Millard West, 9, 42-67, .627

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 9, 24-39, .615

Odvody, Westside, 12, 75-122, .615

Kyle, Bellevue West, 14, 74-121, .612

Burt, Elkhorn South, 10, 45-74, .608

Stubblefield, Westside, 13, 34-57, .596

Voss, Lincoln SE, 10, 41-69, .594

CLASS B

Timmerman, Beatrice, 10, 44-67, .657

Petersen, Elkhorn, 11, 47-75, .638

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 9, 52-83, .627

Casart, Bennington, 11, 43-71, .606

Lym, Bennington, 11, 33-56, .589

Ivey, York, 12, 57-97, .588

Wubbels, Norris, 9, 33-57, .579

Schwarz, Roncalli, 10, 51-89, .572

Ramaekers, Aurora, 11, 38-66, .567

Feist, Beatrice, 10, 28-50, .560

OMAHA AREA

C. Schwarz, Ft. Calhoun, 13, 72-110, .655

Gaston, DC West, 11, 35-57, .614

Spanke, DC West, 12, 51-88, .580

LaCroix, Mead, 11, 32-57, .561

Gines, Om. Christian, 6, 25-45, .556

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Dworak, Pius X, 11, 14-26, .538

Gatnoor, Lincoln NE, 11, 15-29, .517

Hill, Elkhorn South, 10, 21-41, .512

Winn, Lincoln NE, 11, 19-38, .500

Inselman, Bellevue West, 14, 16-33, .485

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 8, 22-47, .468

Anderson, Elkhorn South, 10, 11-24, .458

Barnett, Bellevue West, 14, 21-46, .457

Davis, Omaha Westside, 13, 20-44, .455

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 10, 18-40, .450

CLASS B

Weibel, Omaha Roncalli, 8, 8-16, .500

Bluhm, Bennington, 11, 12-25, .480

Czapia, Blair, 7, 15-32, .469

Humphrey, McCook, 12, 43-97, .443

Greeley, Gering, 8, 11-25, .440

Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 11, 23-53, .434

Daud, Lexington, 10, 22-52, .423

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 11-26, .423

Hausmann, Norris, 11, 19-45, .422

Bird, Bennington, 11, 13-31.419

OMAHA AREA

Kirk, Arlington, 9, 11-22, .500

Luellen, Louisville, 25-51, .490

Kasischke, Wahoo, 11, 12-25, .480

Covington, Boys Town, 8, 14-31, .452

Richmond, Yutan, 11, 28-70, .400

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

J. Hastreiter, Pius X, 11, 22-23, .957

Odvody, Westside, 12, 44-49, .898

Beard, Lincoln NE, 11, 22-25, .880

Templemeyer, Lin. East, 9, 27-31, .871

Gillespie, Westside, 13, 26-30, .867

Briggs, Omaha Central, 10, 19-22, .864

Ingwerson, Papio-LV, 10, 38-45, .844

Pokorski, Gretna, 8, 25-30, .833

Johnston, North Platte, 9, 35-42, .833

McNair, Omaha Benson, 9, 44-55, .800

CLASS B

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 18-21, .857

Long, Elkhorn MM, 11, 27-32, .844

Ladwig, Blair, 6, 16-19, .842

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 10, 24-29, .828

Millikan, Platteview, 11, 52-64, .813

Bird, Bennington, 11, 27-34, .794

Greeley, Gering, 8, 30-38, .789

Brown, Nebraska City, 10, 22-28, .786

Yungtum, Elkhorn, 11, 25-32, .781

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 10, 27-35, .771​

OMAHA AREA

Richmond, Yutan, 11, 26031, .839

Carritt, Mead, 11, 29-35, .829

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 13, 57-69, .826

Gaston, DC West, 11, 35-44, .795

Glock, Wahoo, 11, 22-29, .759

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

