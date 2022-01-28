Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 28

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 28.
* * *
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 314, 24.2
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 14, 273, 19.5
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 15, 275, 18.3
Moore, Norfolk, 14, 255, 18.2
Pokorski, Gretna, 12, 217, 18.1
Dawson, Omaha Central, 16, 283, 17.7
Green, Millard North, 15, 262, 17.5
Johnston, North Platte, 11, 188, 17.1
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 13, 221, 17.0
Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 252, 16.8
McNair, Omaha Benson, 12, 201, 16.8
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 15, 250, 16.7
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 265, 16.6
Davis, Omaha Central, 16, 263, 16.4
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 245, 16.3
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 17, 473, 27.8
Nachtigal, Aurora, 16, 275, 17.2
Holtz, Bennington, 16, 267, 16.7
Muhr, Alliance, 14, 224, 16.0
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 17, 265, 15.6
Humphrey, McCook, 17, 264, 15.5
Doty, Sidney, 17, 256, 15.1
Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 14, 210, 15.0
Limback, Seward, 15, 224, 14.9
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 189, 14.5
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 187, 14.4
Heffelfinger, Waverly, 12, 172, 14.3
Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 11, 155, 14.1
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 12, 167, 13.9
Greeley, Gering, 11, 148, 13.5
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 13, 176, 13.5
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 11, 205, 18.6
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 14, 253, 18.1
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 211, 17.6
Travis, Douglas County West, 16, 246, 15.4
Simones, Conestoga, 15, 229, 15.3
Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 13, 194, 14.9
Covington, Boys Town, 11, 153, 13.9
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 166, 11.1
Green, Millard North, 15, 145, 9.7
Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 121, 9.3
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 14, 127, 9.1
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 128, 8.5
Clemmons, North Star, 15, 125, 8.3
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 15, 117, 7.8
Moore, Norfolk, 14, 109, 7.8
Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 104, 7.4
Luebbe, Columbus, 14, 102, 7.3
CLASS B
Petersen, Elkhorn, 15, 145, 9.7
Millikan, Platteview, 17, 149, 8.8
Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 103, 8.6
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 110, 8.5
Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 126, 8.4
Wubbels, Norris, 14, 113, 8.1
Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 11, 86, 7.8
Hoehne, Norris, 16, 122, 7.6
Shonka, Schuyler, 13, 97, 7.5
Cappel, McCook, 17, 122, 7.2
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 11, 158, 14.4
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 125, 8.9
Spanke, Douglas County West, 16, 132, 8.3
Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 13, 94, 7.2
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Stenger, Millard South, 14, 87, 6.3
Moore, Millard West, 10, 52, 5.2
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 17, 78, 4.6
Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 58, 4.1
McPhail, Lincoln East, 13, 50, 3.8
Loftin, Omaha South, 14, 53, 3.8
Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, 15, 54, 3.6
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 49, 3.5
Gaines, Lincoln High, 14, 49, 3.5
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 15, 51, 3.4
Miller, Kearney, 13, 44, 3.4
CLASS B
Schaefer, Seward, 15, 108, 7.2
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 71, 5.5
Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 78, 5.2
Thyne, Scottsbluff, 17, 77, 4.5
Dickman, Sidney, 17, 76, 4.5
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 13, 57, 4.4
Ivey, York, 17, 64, 3.8
Jurgens, Beatrice, 12, 46, 3.8
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 14, 47, 3.4
Mondi, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 40, 3.1
OMAHA AREA
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 74, 6.2
Kulus, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 58, 4.1
Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 55, 3.9
Lynch, Wahoo Neumann, 14, 51, 3.6
Simon, Wahoo, 16, 53, 3.3
Fox, Conestoga, 15, 50, 3.3
Lopeman, Douglas County West, 16, 47, 2.9
Spanke, Douglas County West, 16, 46, 2.9
Ahl, Louisville, 14, 40, 2.9
Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 13, 36, 2.8
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 12, 38-58, .655
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 102-156, .654
Kyle, Bellevue West, 17, 92-148, .622
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 49-79, .620
Rucker, Millard South, 15, 77-125, .616
Burt, Elkhorn South, 14, 59-96, .615
Thaden, Millard West, 12, 46-75, .613
Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 17, 42-69, .609
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 97-160, .606
Green, Millard North, 15, 99-168, .589
CLASS B
Brack, Omaha Skutt, 12, 67-104, .644
Timmerman, Beatrice, 12, 52-81, .642
Mickey, Scottsbluff, 17, 53-85, .624
Petersen, Elkhorn, 15, 62-100, .620
Ramaekers, Aurora, 16, 65-113, .604
Casart, Bennington, 16, 57-96, .594
Schwarz, Roncalli, 12, 63-106, .594
Wubbels, Norris, 14, 50-86, .581
Limback, Seward, --, --, .570
Feist, Beatrice, 12, 32-57, .561
OMAHA AREA
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 43-64, .672
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 77-118, .653
Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 57-91, .626
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 80-133, .602
Alharithy, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 50-84, .595
Carritt, Mead, 16, 39-70, .557
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Davis, Omaha Westside, 17, 29-59, .492
Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 21-43, .488
Inselman, Bellevue West, 14, 16-33, .485
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 24-51, .471
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 12, 34-74, .459
Wilson, Omaha Westside, 17, 22-48, .458
Dworak, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 16-35, .457
Hill, Elkhorn South, 15, 25-56, .446
Jungers, Creighton Prep, 15, 27-61, .443
Anderson, Elkhorn South, 15, 18-41, .439
CLASS B
Humphrey, McCook, 17, 65-134, .485
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 13-27, .481
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 12-26, .462
Greeley, Gering, 11, 15-33, .455
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 12, 15-33, .455
Holtz, Bennington, 16, 47-106, .443
Bird, Bennington, 16, 18-41, .439
Limback, Seward, 15, 38-65, .431
Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 10, 16-38, .421
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 25-61, .409
OMAHA AREA
Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 17-30, .567
Taylor, Boys Town, 11, 21-42, .500
Kasischke, Wahoo, 16, 19-38, .500
Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 18-37, .486
Luellen, Louisville, 14, 27-56, .482
Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 12-27, .481
Covington, Boys Town, 11, 20-45, .444
Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 33-78, .423
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 53-59, .898
Welch, Conestoga, 15, 37-42, .881
Briggs, Omaha Central, 14, 24-28, .857
Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 86-101, .852
Johnston, North Platte, 11, 51-60, .850
Beard, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 34-40, .850
Gillespie, Omaha Westside, 17, 31-37, .838
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 13, 36-43, .837
Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 58-70, .829
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 15, 38-47, .809
CLASS B
Harris, Scottsbluff, 17, 35-41, .854
Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 28-33, .848
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 40-48, .833
Harring, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 25-30, .833
Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 12, 20-24, .833
Millikan, Platteview, 17, 99-119, .832
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 13, 27-34, .794
Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 26-33, .787
Talkington, Scottsbluff, 17, 29-37, .784
Yungtum, Elkhorn, 16, 34-44, .773
OMAHA AREA
Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 38-46, .826
Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 47-58, .810
Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 14, 59-72, .819
Carritt, Mead, 16, 29-36, .806
Gaston, Douglas County West, 15, 40-50, .800
Kulus, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 22-28, .786
Glock, Wahoo, 16, 39-50, .780
No report: Class B: Blair, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Weeping Water
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis