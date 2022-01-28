 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 28
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 28

  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan. 28.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 314, 24.2

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 14, 273, 19.5

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 15, 275, 18.3

Moore, Norfolk, 14, 255, 18.2

Pokorski, Gretna, 12, 217, 18.1

Dawson, Omaha Central, 16, 283, 17.7

Green, Millard North, 15, 262, 17.5

Johnston, North Platte, 11, 188, 17.1

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 13, 221, 17.0

Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 252, 16.8

McNair, Omaha Benson, 12, 201, 16.8

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 15, 250, 16.7

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 265, 16.6

Davis, Omaha Central, 16, 263, 16.4

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 245, 16.3

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 17, 473, 27.8

Nachtigal, Aurora, 16, 275, 17.2

Holtz, Bennington, 16, 267, 16.7

Muhr, Alliance, 14, 224, 16.0

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 17, 265, 15.6

Humphrey, McCook, 17, 264, 15.5

Doty, Sidney, 17, 256, 15.1

Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 14, 210, 15.0

Limback, Seward, 15, 224, 14.9

Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 189, 14.5

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 187, 14.4

Heffelfinger, Waverly, 12, 172, 14.3

Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 11, 155, 14.1

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 12, 167, 13.9

Greeley, Gering, 11, 148, 13.5

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 13, 176, 13.5

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 11, 205, 18.6

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 14, 253, 18.1

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 211, 17.6

Travis, Douglas County West, 16, 246, 15.4

Simones, Conestoga, 15, 229, 15.3

Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 13, 194, 14.9

Covington, Boys Town, 11, 153, 13.9

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 166, 11.1

Green, Millard North, 15, 145, 9.7

Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 121, 9.3

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 14, 127, 9.1

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 128, 8.5

Clemmons, North Star, 15, 125, 8.3

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 15, 117, 7.8

Moore, Norfolk, 14, 109, 7.8

Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 104, 7.4

Luebbe, Columbus, 14, 102, 7.3

CLASS B

Petersen, Elkhorn, 15, 145, 9.7

Millikan, Platteview, 17, 149, 8.8

Paul, South Sioux City, 12, 103, 8.6

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 110, 8.5

Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 126, 8.4

Wubbels, Norris, 14, 113, 8.1

Kuon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 11, 86, 7.8

Hoehne, Norris, 16, 122, 7.6

Shonka, Schuyler, 13, 97, 7.5

Cappel, McCook, 17, 122, 7.2

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 11, 158, 14.4

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 125, 8.9

Spanke, Douglas County West, 16, 132, 8.3

Jenkins, Brownell Talbot, 13, 94, 7.2

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Stenger, Millard South, 14, 87, 6.3

Moore, Millard West, 10, 52, 5.2

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 17, 78, 4.6

Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 58, 4.1

McPhail, Lincoln East, 13, 50, 3.8

Loftin, Omaha South, 14, 53, 3.8

Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, 15, 54, 3.6

Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 14, 49, 3.5

Gaines, Lincoln High, 14, 49, 3.5

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 15, 51, 3.4

Miller, Kearney, 13, 44, 3.4

CLASS B

Schaefer, Seward, 15, 108, 7.2

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 71, 5.5

Hartman, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 78, 5.2

Thyne, Scottsbluff, 17, 77, 4.5

Dickman, Sidney, 17, 76, 4.5

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 13, 57, 4.4

Ivey, York, 17, 64, 3.8

Jurgens, Beatrice, 12, 46, 3.8

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 14, 47, 3.4

Mondi, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 40, 3.1

OMAHA AREA

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 74, 6.2

Kulus, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 58, 4.1

Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 55, 3.9

Lynch, Wahoo Neumann, 14, 51, 3.6

Simon, Wahoo, 16, 53, 3.3

Fox, Conestoga, 15, 50, 3.3

Lopeman, Douglas County West, 16, 47, 2.9

Spanke, Douglas County West, 16, 46, 2.9

Ahl, Louisville, 14, 40, 2.9

Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 13, 36, 2.8

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 12, 38-58, .655

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 102-156, .654

Kyle, Bellevue West, 17, 92-148, .622

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 49-79, .620

Rucker, Millard South, 15, 77-125, .616

Burt, Elkhorn South, 14, 59-96, .615

Thaden, Millard West, 12, 46-75, .613

Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 17, 42-69, .609

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 97-160, .606

Green, Millard North, 15, 99-168, .589

CLASS B

Brack, Omaha Skutt, 12, 67-104, .644

Timmerman, Beatrice, 12, 52-81, .642

Mickey, Scottsbluff, 17, 53-85, .624

Petersen, Elkhorn, 15, 62-100, .620

Ramaekers, Aurora, 16, 65-113, .604

Casart, Bennington, 16, 57-96, .594

Schwarz, Roncalli, 12, 63-106, .594

Wubbels, Norris, 14, 50-86, .581

Limback, Seward, --, --, .570

Feist, Beatrice, 12, 32-57, .561

OMAHA AREA

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 43-64, .672

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 77-118, .653

Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 57-91, .626

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 80-133, .602

Alharithy, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 50-84, .595

Carritt, Mead, 16, 39-70, .557

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Davis, Omaha Westside, 17, 29-59, .492

Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 21-43, .488

Inselman, Bellevue West, 14, 16-33, .485

Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 24-51, .471

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 12, 34-74, .459

Wilson, Omaha Westside, 17, 22-48, .458

Dworak, Lincoln Pius X, 15, 16-35, .457

Hill, Elkhorn South, 15, 25-56, .446

Jungers, Creighton Prep, 15, 27-61, .443

Anderson, Elkhorn South, 15, 18-41, .439

CLASS B

Humphrey, McCook, 17, 65-134, .485

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 13-27, .481

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 12-26, .462

Greeley, Gering, 11, 15-33, .455

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 12, 15-33, .455

Holtz, Bennington, 16, 47-106, .443

Bird, Bennington, 16, 18-41, .439

Limback, Seward, 15, 38-65, .431

Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 10, 16-38, .421

Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 25-61, .409

OMAHA AREA

Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 17-30, .567

Taylor, Boys Town, 11, 21-42, .500

Kasischke, Wahoo, 16, 19-38, .500

Parker, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 18-37, .486

Luellen, Louisville, 14, 27-56, .482

Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 13, 12-27, .481

Covington, Boys Town, 11, 20-45, .444

Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 33-78, .423

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 16, 53-59, .898

Welch, Conestoga, 15, 37-42, .881

Briggs, Omaha Central, 14, 24-28, .857

Traudt, Grand Island, 13, 86-101, .852

Johnston, North Platte, 11, 51-60, .850

Beard, Lincoln Northeast, 15, 34-40, .850

Gillespie, Omaha Westside, 17, 31-37, .838

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 13, 36-43, .837

Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 58-70, .829

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 15, 38-47, .809

CLASS B

Harris, Scottsbluff, 17, 35-41, .854

Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 13, 28-33, .848

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 40-48, .833

Harring, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 25-30, .833

Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 12, 20-24, .833

Millikan, Platteview, 17, 99-119, .832

Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 13, 27-34, .794

Keene, Grand Island Northwest, 15, 26-33, .787

Talkington, Scottsbluff, 17, 29-37, .784

Yungtum, Elkhorn, 16, 34-44, .773

OMAHA AREA

Mathsen, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 38-46, .826

Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 12, 47-58, .810

Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 14, 59-72, .819

Carritt, Mead, 16, 29-36, .806

Gaston, Douglas County West, 15, 40-50, .800

Kulus, Omaha Omaha Concordia, 14, 22-28, .786

Glock, Wahoo, 16, 39-50, .780

No report: Class B: Blair, Nebraska City. Other Omaha-area: Bellevue Cornerstone, Weeping Water

 

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X
NE Prep Zone

Omaha Skutt girls remain undefeated after win over Lincoln Pius X

  • Updated

Omaha Skutt remains undefeated with a girls basketball win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night.

Omaha Skutt remained unbeaten Tuesday night with a 45-39 girls basketball win over visiting Lincoln Pius X.

Victoria Van Dyke scored 11 for the Class B No. 1 SkyHawks, who moved to 15-0.

Makenna Lesiak had a game-high 14 for the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts, who fell to 12-4.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert