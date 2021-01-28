Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 29

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan 28.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
CLASS A
Herman, Norfolk, 14, 369, 26.4
Thomas, Millard North, 16, 373, 23.3
Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 14, 322, 23.0
Fidler, Bellevue West, 14, 307, 21.9
Traudt, Grand Island, 14, 304, 21.7
Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 11, 237, 21.5
Sallis, Millard North, 16, 344, 21.5
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 249, 20.8
Glenn, Lincoln East, 9, 184, 20.4
Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 11, 216, 19.6
Johnston, North Platte, 15, 267, 17.8
Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 267, 16.7
Spears, Omaha Bryan, 10, 165, 16.5
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 14, 230, 16.4
Brocaille, Papio South, 16, 259, 16.2
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 178, 16.2
Strong, Omaha North, 13, 207, 15.9
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 9, 142, 15.8
Johnson, Kearney, 15, 229, 15.3
Sintek, Fremont, 13, 194, 14.9
CLASS B
Millikan, Platteview, 14, 363, 25.9
Clarke, Alliance, 17, 341, 20.1
Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 14, 282, 20.1
Holtz, Bennington, 12, 233, 19.4
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 225, 17.3
Deveaux, Norris, 11, 188, 17.1
Riley, Platteview, 14, 239, 17.1
Witte, Hastings, 13, 211, 16.2
Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 166, 15.1
Langemeier, Schuyler, 14, 211, 15.1
Dickman, Sidney, 16, 240, 15.0
Hall, Schuyler, 14, 200, 14.3
OMAHA AREA
Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 260, 20.0
Timm, Yutan, 13, 256, 19.7
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 208, 18.9
Fox, Conestoga, 14, 260, 18.6
Foreman, Arlington, 15, 262, 17.5
Kulus, Concordia, 15, 256, 17.1
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 252, 16.8
Washington, Boys Town, 7, 117, 16.7
Covington, Boys Town, 8, 124, 15.5
Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 186, 15.5
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
CLASS A
Traudt, Grand Island, 14, 122, 8.7
Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 11, 93, 8.5
Jansen, Gretna, 9, 74, 8.2
Hausmann, Columbus, 11, , 90, 8.2
Renard, Lincoln NE, 12, 96, 8.0
Sorensen, Omaha Burke, 11, 85, 7.7
Germany, Omaha Central, 15, 115, 7.7
Thomas, Millard North, 16, 121, 7.6
Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep, 15, 112, 7.5
Green, Millard North, 16, 119, 7.4
CLASS B
Clarke, Alliance, 17, 200, 11.8
Friedrichsen, Lexington, 13, 130, 10.0
Millikan, Platteview, 14, 125, 8.9
Hall, Schuyler, 14, 115, 8.2
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 14, 113, 8.1
Thompson, Nebraska City, 15, 115, 7.7
Deveaux, Norris, 11, 84, 7.6
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 98, 7.5
Hartman, Grand Island NW, 13, 91, 7.0
Mueller, Norris, 11, 76, 6.9
Harre, Scottsbluff, 15, 104, 6.9
OMAHA AREA
Washington, Boys Town, 8, 104, 13.0
Foreman, Arlington, 15, 134, 8.9
Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 97, 8.1
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 105, 7.0
Spanke, DC West, 13, 83, 6.4
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
CLASS A
Hepburn, Bellevue West, 14, 129, 9.2
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 65, 5.4
Thomas, Millard North, 16, 81, 5.1
Johnson, Millard North, 16, 77, 4.8
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 47, 4.3
G. Stenger, Millard South, 12, 51, 4.3
Synek, Hastings, 13, 55, 4.2
Sallis, Millard North, 16, 66, 4.1
Germany, Omaha Central, 15, 61, 4.1
Hylok, Papillion-LV, 13, 50, 3.8
Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8
CLASS B
Walford, Grand Island NW, 13, 82, 6.3
Rice, Norris, 11, 52, 4.7
Schaefer, Seward, 14, 64, 4.6
Janky, Grand Island NW, 13, 59, 4.6
Wehrbein, Plattsmouth12, 50, 4.2
Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 14, 59, 4.2
Lopez, Mount Michael, 11, 45, 4.1
Millikan, Platteview, 14, 51, 3.6
Erwin, York, 15, 48, 3.2
OMAHA AREA
Keeney, Wahoo, 11, 60, 5.5
C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 15, 75, 5.0
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 54, 4.9
Fox, Conestoga, 14, 56, 4.0
Ahl, Louisville, 12, 48, 4.0
Timm, Yutan, 13, 51, 3.9
Mathsen, Concordia, 15, 57, 3.8
Covington, Boys Town, 9, 32, 3.6
Kanzmeier, Concordia, 15, 51, 3.4
Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 47, 3.4
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Sandoval, Millard North, 14, 44-63, .698
Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 115-181, .638
Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 7, 42-66, .636
Green, Millard North, 16, 69-111, .622
Thomas, Millard North, 16, 144-233, .618
Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 69-113, .611
Kyle, Bellevue West, 14, 55-91, .604
Pearson, Kearney, 12, 41-68, .603
Rucker, Millard South, 12, 37-62, .597
Lindenmeyer, Papio-LV, 13, 47-79, .595
CLASS B
Skar, Omaha Skutt, 11, 50-61, .820
Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 63-93, .677
Scholl, Omaha Skutt, 13, 39-59, .661
Gunkel, Sidney, 15, 40-63, .650
Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 14, 63-102, .618
Bills, Elkhorn, 12, 31-51, .608
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 37-61, .607
McEvoy, Ralston, 12, 51-89, .573
Mueller, Norris, 11, 47-86, .547
Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 14, 41-76, .539
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 14, 40-75, .533
OMAHA AREA
Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 108-164, .659
Otten, Concordia, 15, 54-90, .600
Foreman, Arlington, 15, 104-176, .591
Jones, DC West, 12, 32-57, .561
Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 87-159, .547
Grandgenett, Wahoo, 14, 46-65, .541
Simon, Wahoo, 14, 39-73, .534
Klein, Louisville, 12, 35-66, .530
Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 71-137, .518
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Edwards, Lincoln East, 10, 13-25, .520
Thomas, Millard North, 16, 50-97, .515
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 9, 20-39, .512
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 13-27, .481
B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 15, 28-60, .467
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 13, 26-56, .464
Let, Papillion-La Vista, 13, 23-52, .442
Ingwerson, Papillion-LV, 13, 34-77, .442
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 9, 16-37, .432
CLASS B
Lusk, Elkhorn North, 14, 33-65, .508
Strittmatter, Ralston, 12, 20-42, .476
Mueller, Norris, 11, 23-49, .469
Bennett, Mount Michael, 11, 26-59, .441
Millikan, Platteview, 14, 39-91, .418
Reynolds, Elkhorn, 13, 27-63, .429
Hawk, Omaha Skutt, 13, 21-49, .429
Lopez, Mount Michael, 11, 15-35, .429
Riley, Platteview, 14, 44-103, .427
Stovall, Nebraska City, 15, 34-80, .425
OMAHA AREA
Richmond, Yutan, 11, 37-72, .514
Ahl, Louisville, 12, 13-29, .448
Grefe, Arlington, 9, 24-54, .444
Kulus, Concordia, 15, 42-95, .442
Mathsen, Concordia, 15, 43-98, .439
Kasischke, Wahoo, 14, 21-51, .412
Hancock, Wahoo, 14, 26-64, .406
Heard, Louisville, 12, 15-37, .405
Fox, Conestoga, 14, 40-100, .400
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
CLASS A
Odvody, Westside, 13, 26-26, 1.000
Brocaille, Papio South, 16, 56-64, .875
S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 33-38, .868
Sintek, Fremont, 13, 26-32, .813
Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 34-42, .810
Bruce, Kearney, 15, 25-31, .806
Meyersick, Millard West, 13, 45-56, .804
Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 49-61, .803
Fidler, Bellevue West, 14, 49-61, .803
Frost, Gretna, 9, 28-35, .800
Luebbe, Columbus, 7, 24-30, .800
CLASS B
Holtz, Bennington, 12, 34-39, .872
Chouinard, Mount Michael, 11, 25-30, .833
Fletcher, Omaha Skutt, 13, 38-46, .826
Gragert, Elkhorn, 13, 28-35, .800
Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 34-43, .791
Pszanka, Gering, 14, 22-28, .786
Walford, Grand Island NW, 13, 70-90, .778
Bennett, Mount Michael, 11, 20-26, .769
Clarke, Alliance, 17, 63-82, .768
Rice, Norris, 11, 23-30, .767
OMAHA AREA
Glock, Wahoo, 14, 38-44, .864
Kulus, Concordia, 15, 34-40, .850
Fox, Conestoga, 11, 56-67, .835
Roubicek, DC West, 11, 45-54, .833
Foreman, Arlington, 15, 45-58, .776
Timm, Yutan, 13, 63-83, .759
Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 65-84, .774
