 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 29
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball stats leaders, Jan. 29

{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the high school boys basketball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of Jan 28.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

CLASS A

Herman, Norfolk, 14, 369, 26.4

Thomas, Millard North, 16, 373, 23.3

Shakeer, Omaha Benson, 14, 322, 23.0

Fidler, Bellevue West, 14, 307, 21.9

Traudt, Grand Island, 14, 304, 21.7

Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 11, 237, 21.5

Sallis, Millard North, 16, 344, 21.5

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 249, 20.8

Glenn, Lincoln East, 9, 184, 20.4

Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 11, 216, 19.6

Johnston, North Platte, 15, 267, 17.8

Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 267, 16.7

Spears, Omaha Bryan, 10, 165, 16.5

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 14, 230, 16.4

Brocaille, Papio South, 16, 259, 16.2

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 178, 16.2

Strong, Omaha North, 13, 207, 15.9

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 9, 142, 15.8

Johnson, Kearney, 15, 229, 15.3

Sintek, Fremont, 13, 194, 14.9

CLASS B

Millikan, Platteview, 14, 363, 25.9

Clarke, Alliance, 17, 341, 20.1

Orgilbold, Elkhorn North, 14, 282, 20.1

Holtz, Bennington, 12, 233, 19.4

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 225, 17.3

Deveaux, Norris, 11, 188, 17.1

Riley, Platteview, 14, 239, 17.1

Witte, Hastings, 13, 211, 16.2

Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 166, 15.1

Langemeier, Schuyler, 14, 211, 15.1

Dickman, Sidney, 16, 240, 15.0

Hall, Schuyler, 14, 200, 14.3

OMAHA AREA

Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 260, 20.0

Timm, Yutan, 13, 256, 19.7

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 208, 18.9

Fox, Conestoga, 14, 260, 18.6

Foreman, Arlington, 15, 262, 17.5

Kulus, Concordia, 15, 256, 17.1

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 252, 16.8

Washington, Boys Town, 7, 117, 16.7

Covington, Boys Town, 8, 124, 15.5

Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 186, 15.5

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

CLASS A

Traudt, Grand Island, 14, 122, 8.7

Clemmons, Lincoln North Star, 11, 93, 8.5

Jansen, Gretna, 9, 74, 8.2

Hausmann, Columbus, 11, , 90, 8.2

Renard, Lincoln NE, 12, 96, 8.0

Sorensen, Omaha Burke, 11, 85, 7.7

Germany, Omaha Central, 15, 115, 7.7

Thomas, Millard North, 16, 121, 7.6

Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep, 15, 112, 7.5

Green, Millard North, 16, 119, 7.4

CLASS B

Clarke, Alliance, 17, 200, 11.8

Friedrichsen, Lexington, 13, 130, 10.0

Millikan, Platteview, 14, 125, 8.9

Hall, Schuyler, 14, 115, 8.2

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 14, 113, 8.1

Thompson, Nebraska City, 15, 115, 7.7

Deveaux, Norris, 11, 84, 7.6

Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 13, 98, 7.5

Hartman, Grand Island NW, 13, 91, 7.0

Mueller, Norris, 11, 76, 6.9

Harre, Scottsbluff, 15, 104, 6.9

OMAHA AREA

Washington, Boys Town, 8, 104, 13.0

Foreman, Arlington, 15, 134, 8.9

Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 97, 8.1

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 105, 7.0

Spanke, DC West, 13, 83, 6.4

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

CLASS A

Hepburn, Bellevue West, 14, 129, 9.2

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 65, 5.4

Thomas, Millard North, 16, 81, 5.1

Johnson, Millard North, 16, 77, 4.8

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 47, 4.3

G. Stenger, Millard South, 12, 51, 4.3

Synek, Hastings, 13, 55, 4.2

Sallis, Millard North, 16, 66, 4.1

Germany, Omaha Central, 15, 61, 4.1

Hylok, Papillion-LV, 13, 50, 3.8

Frost, Gretna, 9, 34, 3.8

CLASS B

Walford, Grand Island NW, 13, 82, 6.3

Rice, Norris, 11, 52, 4.7

Schaefer, Seward, 14, 64, 4.6

Janky, Grand Island NW, 13, 59, 4.6

Wehrbein, Plattsmouth12, 50, 4.2

Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 14, 59, 4.2

Lopez, Mount Michael, 11, 45, 4.1

Millikan, Platteview, 14, 51, 3.6

Erwin, York, 15, 48, 3.2

OMAHA AREA

Keeney, Wahoo, 11, 60, 5.5

C. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 15, 75, 5.0

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 54, 4.9

Fox, Conestoga, 14, 56, 4.0

Ahl, Louisville, 12, 48, 4.0

Timm, Yutan, 13, 51, 3.9

Mathsen, Concordia, 15, 57, 3.8

Covington, Boys Town, 9, 32, 3.6

Kanzmeier, Concordia, 15, 51, 3.4

Z. Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 47, 3.4

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Sandoval, Millard North, 14, 44-63, .698

Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 115-181, .638

Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 7, 42-66, .636

Green, Millard North, 16, 69-111, .622

Thomas, Millard North, 16, 144-233, .618

Meyersick, Millard West, 10, 69-113, .611

Kyle, Bellevue West, 14, 55-91, .604

Pearson, Kearney, 12, 41-68, .603

Rucker, Millard South, 12, 37-62, .597

Lindenmeyer, Papio-LV, 13, 47-79, .595

CLASS B

Skar, Omaha Skutt, 11, 50-61, .820

Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 63-93, .677

Scholl, Omaha Skutt, 13, 39-59, .661

Gunkel, Sidney, 15, 40-63, .650

Stromsodt, Plattsmouth, 14, 63-102, .618

Bills, Elkhorn, 12, 31-51, .608

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 13, 37-61, .607

McEvoy, Ralston, 12, 51-89, .573

Mueller, Norris, 11, 47-86, .547

Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 14, 41-76, .539

McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 14, 40-75, .533

OMAHA AREA

Hilzendeger, Fort Calhoun, 15, 108-164, .659

Otten, Concordia, 15, 54-90, .600

Foreman, Arlington, 15, 104-176, .591

Jones, DC West, 12, 32-57, .561

Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 87-159, .547

Grandgenett, Wahoo, 14, 46-65, .541

Simon, Wahoo, 14, 39-73, .534

Klein, Louisville, 12, 35-66, .530

Hrabik, Louisville, 12, 71-137, .518

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Edwards, Lincoln East, 10, 13-25, .520

Thomas, Millard North, 16, 50-97, .515

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 9, 20-39, .512

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 13-27, .481

B. Buckley, Creighton Prep, 15, 28-60, .467

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 13, 26-56, .464

Let, Papillion-La Vista, 13, 23-52, .442

Ingwerson, Papillion-LV, 13, 34-77, .442

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 9, 16-37, .432

CLASS B

Lusk, Elkhorn North, 14, 33-65, .508

Strittmatter, Ralston, 12, 20-42, .476

Mueller, Norris, 11, 23-49, .469

Bennett, Mount Michael, 11, 26-59, .441

Millikan, Platteview, 14, 39-91, .418

Reynolds, Elkhorn, 13, 27-63, .429

Hawk, Omaha Skutt, 13, 21-49, .429

Lopez, Mount Michael, 11, 15-35, .429

Riley, Platteview, 14, 44-103, .427

Stovall, Nebraska City, 15, 34-80, .425

OMAHA AREA

Richmond, Yutan, 11, 37-72, .514

Ahl, Louisville, 12, 13-29, .448

Grefe, Arlington, 9, 24-54, .444

Kulus, Concordia, 15, 42-95, .442

Mathsen, Concordia, 15, 43-98, .439

Kasischke, Wahoo, 14, 21-51, .412

Hancock, Wahoo, 14, 26-64, .406

Heard, Louisville, 12, 15-37, .405

Fox, Conestoga, 14, 40-100, .400

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

CLASS A

Odvody, Westside, 13, 26-26, 1.000

Brocaille, Papio South, 16, 56-64, .875

S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 11, 33-38, .868

Sintek, Fremont, 13, 26-32, .813

Johnson, Omaha Central, 16, 34-42, .810

Bruce, Kearney, 15, 25-31, .806

Meyersick, Millard West, 13, 45-56, .804

Bazil, Lincoln Northeast, 12, 49-61, .803

Fidler, Bellevue West, 14, 49-61, .803

Frost, Gretna, 9, 28-35, .800

Luebbe, Columbus, 7, 24-30, .800

CLASS B

Holtz, Bennington, 12, 34-39, .872

Chouinard, Mount Michael, 11, 25-30, .833

Fletcher, Omaha Skutt, 13, 38-46, .826

Gragert, Elkhorn, 13, 28-35, .800

Brink, Mount Michael, 11, 34-43, .791

Pszanka, Gering, 14, 22-28, .786

Walford, Grand Island NW, 13, 70-90, .778

Bennett, Mount Michael, 11, 20-26, .769

Clarke, Alliance, 17, 63-82, .768

Rice, Norris, 11, 23-30, .767

OMAHA AREA

Glock, Wahoo, 14, 38-44, .864

Kulus, Concordia, 15, 34-40, .850

Fox, Conestoga, 11, 56-67, .835

Roubicek, DC West, 11, 45-54, .833

Foreman, Arlington, 15, 45-58, .776

Timm, Yutan, 13, 63-83, .759

Kasischke, Wahoo, 13, 65-84, .774

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert