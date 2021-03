Nebraska high school boys state basketball pairings, schedule

Millard North in Class A, Norris in B, Auburn in C-1, Grand Island Central Catholic in C-2, Burwell in D-1 and O’Neill St. Mary’s earned the No. 1 seeds for next week’s Nebraska boys basketball tournament.

Auburn and Burwell are undefeated, as is Milford in C-1.

The tournament starts Tuesday, March 9, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Semifinals will be March 11-12 at PBA, followed by the finals March 13.

CLASS A

March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-11)

4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 5 Millard West (17-5)

6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (10-12)

8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9)

Semifinals March 12: MN-MS winner vs. LPX-MW winner, 6:15 p.m.; BW-LE winner vs. OCP-PS winner, 8:30.

Final March 13: 7 p.m.

CLASS B

March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena