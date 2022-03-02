Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament schedule

Below is the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.
CLASS A
Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30: Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8)
3:15: Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7)
6: Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7)
7:45: Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 6 and 7:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 6 p.m.
CLASS B
Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
9 a.m.: Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. Blair (15-9)
10:45: Platteview (20-6) vs. Bennington (19-6)
6 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. Waverly (16-9)
7:45: Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. Beatrice (16-5)
Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 1:30 and 3:15. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 1 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Tuesday at Devaney Center
9 a.m.: Wahoo (23-2) vs. Fort Calhoun (20-5)
10:45: Auburn (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (23-3)
1:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. Ogallala (22-4)
3:15: Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. Wayne (24-3)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 9 and 10:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 11 a.m.
CLASS C-2
Monday at Lincoln Northeast
1:30: Hartington CC (23-4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (21-4)
3:15: Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (23-3)
6: Freeman (25-2) vs. Amherst (22-4)
7:45: Grand Island CC (22-3) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (22-3)
Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 1:30 and 3:15. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 4 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Monday at Lincoln North Star
9: North Platte SP (24-2) vs. Nebraska City Lourdes (15-10)
10:45: Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. Burwell (23-3)
1:30: Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. Mead (16-10)
3:15: Loomis (22-4) vs. Riverside (20-6)
Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 9 and 10:45. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 9 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast
9: O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) vs. Shelton (19-7)
10:45: Wynot (23-2) vs. Osceola (21-5)
Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest
6: Falls City SH (22-5) vs. Mullen (18-8)
7:45: Hyannis (23-3) vs. Lincoln Parkview (18-6)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 6 and 7:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 8 p.m.
