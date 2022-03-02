 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

Below is the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30: Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8)

3:15: Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7)

6: Bellevue West (23-3) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7)

7:45: Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 6 and 7:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m.: Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. Blair (15-9)

10:45: Platteview (20-6) vs. Bennington (19-6)

Monday at Devaney Center

6 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. Waverly (16-9)

7:45: Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. Beatrice (16-5)

Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 1:30 and 3:15. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 1 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Tuesday at Devaney Center

9 a.m.: Wahoo (23-2) vs. Fort Calhoun (20-5)

10:45: Auburn (23-3) vs. Omaha Concordia (23-3) 

1:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. Ogallala (22-4)

3:15: Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. Wayne (24-3)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 9 and 10:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 11 a.m.

CLASS C-2

Monday at Lincoln Northeast

1:30: Hartington CC (23-4) vs. Norfolk Catholic (21-4)

3:15: Humphrey/LHF (25-1) vs. Howells-Dodge (23-3)

6: Freeman (25-2) vs. Amherst (22-4)

7:45: Grand Island CC (22-3) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (22-3)

Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 1:30 and 3:15. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 4 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Monday at Lincoln North Star

9: North Platte SP (24-2) vs. Nebraska City Lourdes (15-10)

10:45: Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. Burwell (23-3)

1:30: Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. Mead (16-10)

​3:15: Loomis (22-4) vs. Riverside (20-6)

Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 9 and 10:45. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast

9: O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) vs. Shelton (19-7)

10:45: Wynot (23-2) vs. Osceola (21-5)

Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest

6: Falls City SH (22-5) vs. Mullen (18-8)

7:45: Hyannis (23-3) vs. Lincoln Parkview (18-6)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 6 and 7:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 8 p.m.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

