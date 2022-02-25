 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school Class A boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 25

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders in Class A as of Feb. 25.

* * *

SCORING

Player, School, Games, Points, Average

Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 476, 23.8

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 436, 19.8

Johnston, North Platte, 21, 402, 19.1

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 21, 381, 18.1

Moore, Norfolk, 22, 394, 17.9

Green, Millard North, 23, 409, 17.8

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 21, 373, 17.8

Dawson, Omaha Central, 24, 419, 17.5

Pokorski, Gretna, 22, 384, 17.5

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 370, 16.8

Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 365, 16.6

Davis, Omaha Central, 24, 395, 16.5

Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 351, 16.0

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 365, 15.9

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 380, 15.8

REBOUNDS

Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average

Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 23, 263, 11.4

Green, Millard North, 23, 229, 10.0

Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 174, 8.7

Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 21, 182, 8.7

John, Omaha Benson, 22, 180, 8.2

Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 180, 8.2

Clemmons, North Star, 20, 159, 8.0

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 166, 7.5

Kyle, Bellevue West, 24, 174, 7.3

Mohr, North Platte, 21, 147, 7.

ASSISTS

Player, School, Games, Assists, Average

Stenger, Millard South, 21, 121, 5.8

Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 110, 4.6

McPhail, Lincoln East, 21, 84, 4.0

Moore, Millard West, 19, 75, 3.9

Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 22, 83, 3.8

Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 22, 81, 3.7

Loftin, Omaha South, 22, 81, 3.7

Miller, Kearney, 19, 69, 3.6

Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 22, 79, 3.6

Pokorski, Gretna, 22, 78, 3.5

FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 67-102, .656

Burt, Elkhorn South, 21, 100-158, .633

S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 23, 143-226, .633

Thaden, Millard West, 21, 76-122, .623

Rucker, Millard South, 22, 108-175, .617

Kyle, Bellevue West, 24, 120-197, .609

Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 21, 90-149, .604

Newsome, Omaha Benson, 22, 63-105, .600

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 136-227, .599

Green, Millard North, 23, 161-275, .585

3-POINT PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

Davis, Omaha Westside, 24, 41-84, .488

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 42-90, .467

Wilson, Omaha Westside, 24, 26-56, .464

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 54-118, , .458

Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 21, 36-79, .456

Inselman, Bellevue West, 21, 26-58, .448

Anderson, Elkhorn South, 22, 26-58, .448

Hill, Elkhorn South, 22, 37-84, .440

Cauble, Millard West, 12, 18-41, .439

Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 19, 28-64, .438

FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE

Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage

Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 68-77, .883

Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 21, 55-63, .873

Gillespie, Omaha Westside, 24, 42-49, .857

Johnston, North Platte, 21, 100-117, .855

Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 141-167, .844

J. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 24, 42-50, .840

Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 64-78, .821

Swanson, Norfolk, 22, 36-44, .818

Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 45-55, .818

Noonan, Elkhorn South, 22, 57-70, .814

stu.pospisil@owh.com

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

