Nebraska high school Class A boys basketball stats leaders, Feb. 25

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball statistical leaders in Class A as of Feb. 25.
SCORING
Player, School, Games, Points, Average
Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 476, 23.8
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 436, 19.8
Johnston, North Platte, 21, 402, 19.1
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 21, 381, 18.1
Moore, Norfolk, 22, 394, 17.9
Green, Millard North, 23, 409, 17.8
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 21, 373, 17.8
Dawson, Omaha Central, 24, 419, 17.5
Pokorski, Gretna, 22, 384, 17.5
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 370, 16.8
Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 365, 16.6
Davis, Omaha Central, 24, 395, 16.5
Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 351, 16.0
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 365, 15.9
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 380, 15.8
REBOUNDS
Player, School, Games, Rebounds, Average
Christiansen, Lincoln Pius X, 23, 263, 11.4
Green, Millard North, 23, 229, 10.0
Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 174, 8.7
Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 21, 182, 8.7
John, Omaha Benson, 22, 180, 8.2
Brocaille, Papillion-La Vista South, 22, 180, 8.2
Clemmons, North Star, 20, 159, 8.0
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 166, 7.5
Kyle, Bellevue West, 24, 174, 7.3
Mohr, North Platte, 21, 147, 7.
ASSISTS
Player, School, Games, Assists, Average
Stenger, Millard South, 21, 121, 5.8
Dotzler, Bellevue West, 24, 110, 4.6
McPhail, Lincoln East, 21, 84, 4.0
Moore, Millard West, 19, 75, 3.9
Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 22, 83, 3.8
Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 22, 81, 3.7
Loftin, Omaha South, 22, 81, 3.7
Miller, Kearney, 19, 69, 3.6
Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 22, 79, 3.6
Pokorski, Gretna, 22, 78, 3.5
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
Smith, Papillion-La Vista, 22, 67-102, .656
Burt, Elkhorn South, 21, 100-158, .633
S. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 23, 143-226, .633
Thaden, Millard West, 21, 76-122, .623
Rucker, Millard South, 22, 108-175, .617
Kyle, Bellevue West, 24, 120-197, .609
Voss, Lincoln Southeast, 21, 90-149, .604
Newsome, Omaha Benson, 22, 63-105, .600
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 136-227, .599
Green, Millard North, 23, 161-275, .585
3-POINT PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
Davis, Omaha Westside, 24, 41-84, .488
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 42-90, .467
Wilson, Omaha Westside, 24, 26-56, .464
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 54-118, , .458
Winn, Lincoln Northeast, 21, 36-79, .456
Inselman, Bellevue West, 21, 26-58, .448
Anderson, Elkhorn South, 22, 26-58, .448
Hill, Elkhorn South, 22, 37-84, .440
Cauble, Millard West, 12, 18-41, .439
Gatnoor, Lincoln Northeast, 19, 28-64, .438
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
Player, School, Games, Made-Attempted, Percentage
Odvody, Omaha Westside, 23, 68-77, .883
Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 21, 55-63, .873
Gillespie, Omaha Westside, 24, 42-49, .857
Johnston, North Platte, 21, 100-117, .855
Traudt, Grand Island, 20, 141-167, .844
J. Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 24, 42-50, .840
Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22, 64-78, .821
Swanson, Norfolk, 22, 36-44, .818
Wilcoxson, Gretna, 22, 45-55, .818
Noonan, Elkhorn South, 22, 57-70, .814
