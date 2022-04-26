 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Nebraska high school Class A district soccer schedule

  • 0

Below is the Nebraska high school district soccer schedule for Class A.

* * *

BOYS

CLASS A

DISTRICT A-1

First round Saturday

Noon: North Platte (4-10) at Bellevue East (4-11)

Semifinals Monday

5 p.m.: Lincoln High (9-5) at Millard North (7-6)

7 p.m.: Bellevue East-North Platte winner at Gretna (13-2)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-2

First round Saturday

6:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest (4-12) at Grand Island (3-10)

Semifinal Saturday

2 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X (8-5) at Elkhorn South (7-5)

Semifinal Monday

4:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest-Grand Island winner at Omaha Creighton Prep (12-2)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-3

First round Saturday

5:30 p.m.: Omaha North (3-12) at Fremont (4-10) (at Midland Univ)

Semifinal Saturday

10 a.m.: Millard West (6-6) at Omaha South (7-5)

Semifinal Monday

6 p.m.: Omaha North-Fremont winner at Papillion-La Vista South (13-3)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-4

Semifinals Saturday

12:30 p.m.: Bellevue West (3-10) at Lincoln Southwest (10-3) (at Seacrest)

1 p.m.: Omaha Burke (8-7) at Columbus (10-3)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-5

Semifinals Saturday

4:30 p.m.: Norfolk (5-9) at Lincoln East (10-3) (at Seacrest)

6 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast (6-6) at Millard South (10-5)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-6

Semifinals Monday

6 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista (3-9) at Kearney (9-4)

7 p.m.: Omaha Benson (6-9) at Omaha Westside (11-4)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-7

Semifinals Monday

6 p.m.: Omaha Central (4-8) at Omaha Bryan (11-5)

7 p.m.: Lincoln North Star (4-8) at Lincoln Southeast (8-4) (at Seacrest)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

GIRLS

CLASS A

DISTRICT A-1

First round Saturday

4 p.m.: Lincoln North Star (1-9) at Grand Island (1-12)

Semifinals Monday

4:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star-Grand Island winner at Omaha Marian (13-1) (at Tranquility)

TBD: Millard North (5-8) at Fremont (7-6)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-2

First round Saturday

10 a.m.: Omaha Benson (2-11) at Omaha Northwest (4-10)

Semifinal Saturday

11 a.m.: Bellevue East (6-7) at Papillion-La Vista (8-7)

Semifinal Monday

5 p.m.: Omaha Benson-Omaha Northwest winner at Gretna (15-0)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-3

First round Saturday

9 a.m.: Omaha North (0-13) at Omaha Bryan (4-9)

Semifinals Monday

5 p.m.: Omaha North-Omaha Bryan winner at Lincoln Southeast (11-1) (at Seacrest)

5:30 p.m.: Millard South (6-8) at North Platte (9-4)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-4

Semifinal Saturday

11 a.m.: Omaha Burke (2-11) at Lincoln Southwest (10-2) (at Seacrest)

Semifinal Monday

5 p.m.: Omaha South (8-8) at Papillion-La Vista South (8-6)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-5

Semifinals Saturday

11 a.m.: Omaha Central (6-8) at Columbus (9-4)

2:30 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast (4-8) at Lincoln East (11-2) (at Seacrest)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-6

Semifinal Saturday

Noon: Norfolk (5-8) at Elkhorn South (10-3)

Semifinal Monday

5 p.m.: Kearney (5-7) at Omaha Westside (9-5)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

DISTRICT A-7

Semifinal Saturday

11 a.m.: Lincoln High (6-8) at Millard West (8-4)

Semifinal Monday

6 p.m.: Bellevue West (5-9) at Lincoln Pius X (9-4)

Championship

TBD: Semifinal winners

Related to this story

