Nebraska high school Class A, Eight Man football playoff brackets released

The all-inclusive bracket for the 24 eligible Class A football teams was released by the NSAA on Saturday.

The top eight seeds are: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, No. 5 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 7 Lincoln East, No. 8 Gretna.

The first-round matchups are: No. 9 Kearney vs. No. 24 Lincoln Northeast; No. 10 North Platte vs. No. 23 Lincoln High; No. 11 Millard North vs. No. 22 Norfolk; No. 12 Fremont vs. No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South; No. 13 Columbus vs. No. 20 Papillion-La Vista; No. 14 Millard West vs. No. 19 Bellevue East; No. 15 Grand Island vs. No. 18 Lincoln Pius X; No. 16 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 17 Lincoln Southwest.

The first NSAA seeding committee met Saturday morning to decide the bracket. Committee members are Athletic Directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk.

Among other factors, they considered the NSAA points standings, coaches and media rankings of the 24 teams, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement games to seed the playoffs.

The top eight seeds get byes while the others have games Oct. 23. The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 get home games.