 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school Class A football playoff bracket released
1 comment
alert top story
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school Class A football playoff bracket released

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The all-inclusive bracket for the 24 eligible Class A football teams was released by the NSAA on Saturday.

The top eight seeds are: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, No. 5 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 7 Lincoln East, No. 8 Gretna.

The first-round matchups are: No. 9 Kearney vs. No. 24 Lincoln Northeast; No. 10 North Platte vs. No. 23 Lincoln High; No. 11 Millard North vs. No. 22 Norfolk; No. 12 Fremont vs. No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South; No. 13 Columbus vs. No. 20 Papillion-La Vista; No. 14 Millard West vs. No. 19 Bellevue East; No. 15 Grand Island vs. No. 18 Lincoln Pius X; No. 16 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 17 Lincoln Southwest.

The first NSAA seeding committee met Saturday morning to decide the bracket. Committee members are Athletic Directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Among other factors, they considered the NSAA points standings, coaches and media rankings of the 24 teams, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement games to seed the playoffs.

The top eight seeds get byes while the others have games Oct. 23. The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 get home games.

The playoffs continue Oct. 30 with the Round of 16. Quarterfinals are Nov. 6, semifinals Nov. 13 and the final at Memorial Stadium at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23.

Also to be released Saturday are the first-round geographical-based brackets for the two eight-man classes. Thursday’s winners then will be put on a 16-team statewide bracket, seeded by their regular-season NSAA point averages, that begins Oct. 30.

Classes B, C-1, C-2 and Six Man have one more week of regular season play before their 16-team statewide brackets are made for the Oct. 30 first round.

Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

1 comment

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert