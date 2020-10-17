Nebraska high school Class A football playoff bracket released

The all-inclusive bracket for the 24 eligible Class A football teams was released by the NSAA on Saturday.

The top eight seeds are: No. 1 Bellevue West, No. 2 Omaha Westside, No. 3 Millard South, No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, No. 5 Elkhorn South, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep, No. 7 Lincoln East, No. 8 Gretna.

The first-round matchups are: No. 9 Kearney vs. No. 24 Lincoln Northeast; No. 10 North Platte vs. No. 23 Lincoln High; No. 11 Millard North vs. No. 22 Norfolk; No. 12 Fremont vs. No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South; No. 13 Columbus vs. No. 20 Papillion-La Vista; No. 14 Millard West vs. No. 19 Bellevue East; No. 15 Grand Island vs. No. 18 Lincoln Pius X; No. 16 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 17 Lincoln Southwest.

The first NSAA seeding committee met Saturday morning to decide the bracket. Committee members are Athletic Directors Jason Ryan of Papillion-La Vista, JJ Toczek of Lincoln Southeast, Jordan Cudney of North Platte, Dan Schinzel of Omaha Creighton Prep and Ben Ries of Norfolk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among other factors, they considered the NSAA points standings, coaches and media rankings of the 24 teams, common opponents, head-to-head results and replacement games to seed the playoffs.

The top eight seeds get byes while the others have games Oct. 23. The teams seeded Nos. 9 to 16 get home games.