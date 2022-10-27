 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage

Nebraska high school district volleyball finals pairings

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the Nebraska state football playoffs and look at volleyball rankings entering district play.
District volleyball finals
All matches Saturday
 
CLASS B
B-1: No. 16 seed South Sioux City at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.
B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.

People are also reading…

B-3: No. 14 Hastings at No. 3 Norris, 11 a.m.
B-4: No. 13 Omaha Mercy at No. 4 Bennington, 10 a.m.
B-5: No. 12 Omaha Duchesne at No. 5 Sidney, 11 a.m. (MT)
B-6: No. 11 Scottsbluff at No. 6 Seward, 11 a.m.
B-7: No. 10 Grand Island Northwest at No. 7 York, 11 a.m.
B-8: No. 9 Elkhorn at No. 8 Waverly, 11 a.m.
 
CLASS C-1
C1-1: No. 16 seed Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at No. 1 North Bend, 1 p.m.
C1-2: No. 15 Ord at No. 2 Minden, 1 p.m.
C1-3: No. 14 Platteview at No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, noon
C1-4: No. 13 Fairbury vs. No. 4 Gothenburg (at Aurora), 2 p.m.
C1-5: No. 12 St. Paul at No. 5 Malcolm, noon
C1-6: No. 11 Adams Central at No. 6 Pierce, noon
C1-7: No. 10 Ogallala at No. 7 Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.
C1-8: No. 9 Columbus Lakeview at No. 8 Douglas County West, 1 p.m.
 
CLASS C-2
C2-1: No. 16 seed Summerland at No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.
C2-2: No. 15 Ponca at No. 2 Fremont Bergan, 11 a.m.
C2-3: No. 14 Wakefield vs. No. 3 Cross County (at Stromsburg), 1 p.m.
C2-4: No. 13 Thayer Central at No. 4 Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.
C2-5: No. 12 Freeman vs. No. 5 Bayard (at Cozad), 3 p.m.
C2-6: No. 11 Fullerton at No. 6 Southwest, 3 p.m.
C2-7: No. 10 Palmyra at No. 7 Amherst, 1:30 p.m.
C2-8: No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 8 Centura, 3 p.m.
 
CLASS D-1
D1-1: No. 16 seed South Platte vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (at Kearney Catholic), 4 p.m.
D1-2: No. 15 Bancroft-Rosalie vs. No. 2 Cambridge (at Grand Island Central Catholic), 2:30 p.m.
D1-3: No. 14 Pleasanton at No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center, 2 p.m.
D1-4: No. 13 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 4 BDS (at Shickley), 4 p.m.
D1-5: No. 12 Elmwood-Murdock at No. 5 Meridian, 12:30 p.m.
D1-6: No. 11 Elgin/Pope John at No. 6 SEM, 4 p.m.
D1-7: No. 10 Axtell vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (at Boone Central), 2:30 p.m.
D1-8: No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia at No. 8 Nebraska Christian, 2 p.m.
 
CLASS D-2
D2-1: No. 16 seed Lawrence-Nelson at No. 1 Howells-Dodge, 2 p.m.
D2-2: No. 15 Leyton vs. No. 2 Overton (at Sutherland), 2 p.m.
D2-3: No. 14 Garden County vs. No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (at Holdrege), 2 p.m.
D2-4: No. 13 High Plains at No. 4 Shelton, 1 p.m.
D2-5: No. 12 Exeter-Milligan at No. 5 Diller-Odell, 4 p.m.
D2-6: No. 11 Hay Springs vs. No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart (at Litchfield), 3 p.m.
D2-7: No. 10 Wynot at No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary, 6 p.m.
D2-8: No. 9 Stuart vs. No. 8 Wallace (at Broken Bow), 1:30 p.m.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert