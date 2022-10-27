Nebraska high school district volleyball finals pairings

District volleyball finals

All matches Saturday

CLASS B

B-1: No. 16 seed South Sioux City at No. 1 Elkhorn North, 11 a.m.

B-2: No. 15 Crete at No. 2 Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.

B-3: No. 14 Hastings at No. 3 Norris, 11 a.m.

B-4: No. 13 Omaha Mercy at No. 4 Bennington, 10 a.m.

B-5: No. 12 Omaha Duchesne at No. 5 Sidney, 11 a.m. (MT)

B-6: No. 11 Scottsbluff at No. 6 Seward, 11 a.m.

B-7: No. 10 Grand Island Northwest at No. 7 York, 11 a.m.

B-8: No. 9 Elkhorn at No. 8 Waverly, 11 a.m.

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16 seed Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at No. 1 North Bend, 1 p.m.

C1-2: No. 15 Ord at No. 2 Minden, 1 p.m.

C1-3: No. 14 Platteview at No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, noon

C1-4: No. 13 Fairbury vs. No. 4 Gothenburg (at Aurora), 2 p.m.

C1-5: No. 12 St. Paul at No. 5 Malcolm, noon

C1-6: No. 11 Adams Central at No. 6 Pierce, noon

C1-7: No. 10 Ogallala at No. 7 Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m.

C1-8: No. 9 Columbus Lakeview at No. 8 Douglas County West, 1 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 seed Summerland at No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, 1 p.m.

C2-2: No. 15 Ponca at No. 2 Fremont Bergan, 11 a.m.

C2-3: No. 14 Wakefield vs. No. 3 Cross County (at Stromsburg), 1 p.m.

C2-4: No. 13 Thayer Central at No. 4 Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.

C2-5: No. 12 Freeman vs. No. 5 Bayard (at Cozad), 3 p.m.

C2-6: No. 11 Fullerton at No. 6 Southwest, 3 p.m.

C2-7: No. 10 Palmyra at No. 7 Amherst, 1:30 p.m.

C2-8: No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 8 Centura, 3 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 seed South Platte vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (at Kearney Catholic), 4 p.m.

D1-2: No. 15 Bancroft-Rosalie vs. No. 2 Cambridge (at Grand Island Central Catholic), 2:30 p.m.

D1-3: No. 14 Pleasanton at No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center, 2 p.m.

D1-4: No. 13 Johnson-Brock vs. No. 4 BDS (at Shickley), 4 p.m.

D1-5: No. 12 Elmwood-Murdock at No. 5 Meridian, 12:30 p.m.

D1-6: No. 11 Elgin/Pope John at No. 6 SEM, 4 p.m.

D1-7: No. 10 Axtell vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (at Boone Central), 2:30 p.m.

D1-8: No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia at No. 8 Nebraska Christian, 2 p.m.

CLASS D-2

D2-1: No. 16 seed Lawrence-Nelson at No. 1 Howells-Dodge, 2 p.m.

D2-2: No. 15 Leyton vs. No. 2 Overton (at Sutherland), 2 p.m.

D2-3: No. 14 Garden County vs. No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (at Holdrege), 2 p.m.

D2-4: No. 13 High Plains at No. 4 Shelton, 1 p.m.

D2-5: No. 12 Exeter-Milligan at No. 5 Diller-Odell, 4 p.m.

D2-6: No. 11 Hay Springs vs. No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart (at Litchfield), 3 p.m.

D2-7: No. 10 Wynot at No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary, 6 p.m.

D2-8: No. 9 Stuart vs. No. 8 Wallace (at Broken Bow), 1:30 p.m.