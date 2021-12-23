Nebraska high school football 1,000-yard performers

Dylan Mostek of Class B champion Bennington and the Lincoln East tandem of Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson topped the charts this season of 1,000-yard rushers, passers and receivers.
Mostek set the 11-man record with his 3,089 yards in 13 games. He headed the list of 98 1,000-yard rushers compiled by Bobby Mills of Grand Island, who began his tracking in 1975.
There were 94 1,000-yard passers, led by Walters with 3,402 yards in 10 games, and five 1,000-yard receivers. Erikson had 1,161 yards in 10 games.
Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton was the seventh player with four 1,000-yard seasons and only the second from eight-man football. Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two 1,000-yard backs.
Cedar Bluffs’ Zephan Kluthe was the second player since 1975 to top 1,000 yards rushing for a winless football team. The first was Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids in 1976.
BOBBY MILLS 1,000-YARD CLUB
Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 3,089
Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 2,550
Caleb Busch, Burwell, 2,517
Easton Weber, BDS, 2,246
LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 2,180
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 2,054
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, 2,039
Carlos Collazo, Aurora, 2,025
Carter Seim, Cross County, 1,971
Jack Wemhoff, Elgin/Pope John, 1,937
Carson Glunz, Wallace, 1,896
Trevor Thomson, Summerland, 1,861
Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic, 1,852
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 1,818
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 1,808
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic, 1,702
Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water, 1,626
Quade Myers, DC-Stratton, 1,620
Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 1,610
Corbin Horner, DC-Stratton, 1,609
Evan Haisch, Laurel-CC, 1,603
Paxton Olson, Sutton, 1,597
Breckan Schluter, EMF, 1,586
Logan Bokamper, Wakefield, 1,542
Jackson Roberts, North Platte SP, 1,475
Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1,430
TJ Covington, Boys Town, 1,422
Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,411
Tanner Drueke, Sutherland, 1,397
Tony Berger, Riverside, 1,394
Nathan Pedersen, Millard West, 1,390
Peyton Sterkel, Cody-Kilgore, 1,377
Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus, 1,375
Andy Maloley, Pawnee City, 1,372
Ryan Dixon, Auburn, 1,362
Caid McCart, West Holt, 1,355
Tristian White, Arapahoe, 1,323
Carson McCleary, Red Cloud, 1,323
Chandler Page, Lincoln Parkview, 1,319
Brady Cook, Fullerton, 1,316
Dane Pokorny, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,313
Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna, 1,309
Caleb Trimble, Pender, 1,298
Haiden Hild, Cross County, 1,296
Cody Bruegman, Bloomfield, 1,288
Prestyn Rogers, Arcadia/LC, 1,287
Gage Racek, Ord, 1,280
Rashad Madden, Ralston, 1,279
Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore, 1,277
Keynan Gaston, Hitchcock County, 1,276
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 1,261
Jimmy Allen, Crofton, 1,261
Gabe Escalante, Winside, 1,261
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward, 1,257
Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 1,248
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord, 1,244
Trae Hickman, Sandhills/Thedford, 1,243
Ethan Christensen, Yutan, 1,226
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,215
Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield, 1,214
Blake Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,213
Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 1,208
Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,201
Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 1,190
Brock Roblee, North Platte, 1,186
Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, 1,185
Zephan Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs, 1,185
Demarico Young, South Sioux City, 1,174
Dawson Dunbar, Chadron, 1,167
Dawson Murphy, Spalding Academy, 1,163
Treven Wendt, Pleasanton, 1,158
Harrison Klein, Louisville, 1,151
Josh Wattier, Wausa, 1,146
Easton Mains, Elkhorn North, 1,136
Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 1,136
Isaac Kracl, Crete, 1,130
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,128
Christian Nash, Millard South, 1,126
Hyatt Collins, Adams Central, 1,121
Blake Miller, Neb. City Lourdes, 1,117
Matt Christensen, Pierce, 1,113
Henry Kroger, Elkhorn, 1,107
Brody Eggers, Creighton, 1,101
Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 1,097
Micah Moore, Fremont, 1,070
Clint Dierks, Fort Calhoun, 1,067
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, 1,052
Cameron Sattler, Stuart, 1,050
Brandon Bartos, Wayne, 1,048
Mick Huber, Gretna, 1,034
Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023
Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 1,021
Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 1,009
Daniel Diessner, Spalding Academy, 1,006
Trey Holthus, Johnson County, 1,005
Kole J. Bush, Leyton, 1,005
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport, 1,000\
PASSING
Noah Walters, Lincoln East, 3,402
Zane Flores, Gretna, 2,885
Luke Johannsen, Bellevue West, 2,700
Kale Jensen, Central City, 2,548
Aidan Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 2,495
Bryce Hanna, Arthur County, 2,312
Abram Scholting, Pierce, 2,262
Trey Bird, Bennington, 2,181
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan, 2,131
Gavin Sukup, Seward, 2,106
Trey Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 2,106
Blake Miller, Nebraska City Lourdes, 2,047
Tanner Frahm, Plainview, 1,887
Brodey Johnson, North Bend, 1,877
Luke Carritt, Mead, 1,741
Cooper Katskee, Omaha Burke, 1,674
Dylan Heine, Wynot, 1,671
Elijah Colbert, Lincoln Parkview, 1,659
JaReese Lott-Buzby, Lincoln High, 1,656
Nick Chanez, Papillion-LV, 1,641
Tanner Walling, Wayne, 1,634
Noah Eggleston, SEM, 1,632
Carter Sintek, Fremont, 1,627
Sam Hartman, Grand Island NW, 1,623
Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 1,612
Drew Erhart, Palmyra, 1,611
Kytan Fyfe, Grand Island, 1,589
Braeden Guenther, Bloomfield, 1,568
Shane Most, Brady, 1,556
Karsten Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 1,543
Krayton Kucera, Lawrence-Nelson, 1,543
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 1,519
Dylan Amick, Battle Creek, 1,517
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran, 1,509
Jordan Williams, Omaha North, 1,460
Hudson Stout, Medicine Valley, 1,458
Titus Gideon, Burwell, 1,444
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 1,442
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 1,409
Connor Schutt, Wahoo Neumann, 1,403
Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt, 1,398
Daeshawn Tolbert, Omaha South, 1,397
Gage Stenger, Millard South, 1,385
Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 1,380
Jared Kuhl, Platteview, 1,379
Caleb Fossenberger, Johnson-Brock, 1,376
Dolan Pospichal, North Central, 1,373
Rylan Stover, Raymond Central, 1,361
Trenton Cieloha, Columbus Scotus, 1,350
Maj Nisly, Centennial, 1,350
Kolby Blaser, Columbus LV, 1,347
Ty Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, 1,308
Cooper Hill, Hershey, 1,301
Bode Soukup, Blair, 1,290
Patrick Vinson, Osmond, 1,281
Brody Mickey, Columbus, 1,279
Ethan Shaw, Sandy Creek, 1,274
Brandt Leech, HTRS, 1,271
Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rushville, 1,259
Will Skradis, Elkhorn South, 1,247
Drew Knust, Aurora, 1,243
Jax Biehl, Fairbury, 1,239
Tate Thoene, Hartington CC, 1,238
Austin Burroughs, Beatrice, 1,233
Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 1,221
Will Brewster, Elkhorn MM, 1,210
Nolan Wetovick, Cozad, 1,204
Ben Sauer, Bayard, 1,199
Cody Markus, Arcadia/LC, 1,187
Jack Piernicky, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1,174
Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 1,173
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 1,171
Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix, 1,170
Trev Peters, Heartland, 1,154
Reid Fletcher, Elmwood-Murdock, 1,150
MJ Nelson, Nebraska City, 1,136
Clayton Moore, Mullen, 1,129
Tyrus Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 1,125
Monte Bailey, Hyannis, 1,125
Trent Carraher, Riverside, 1,115
Jacob Eckhardt, Adams Central, 1,112
Brady Fitzpatrick, Papillion-LV South, 1,105
Willem Reddick, Lincoln Southeast, 1,100
Grady Gatewood, Oakland-Craig, 1,094
Brayton Johnson, Grand Island CC, 1,065
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 1,064
Braden Schmeckpeper, Crete, 1,059
Collin Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, 1,037
Braxton Volk, Pender, 1,037
Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH, 1,023
Shay Swanson, Loomis, 1,015
Landon Classen, O’Neill, 1,011
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff, 1,010
Kolton Hager, Wallace, 1,010
RECEIVING
Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, 1,161
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield, 1,150
Ben Brahmer, Pierce, 1,119
Keshaun Williams, Omaha North, 1,073
Cayden Bluhm, Bennington, 1,013