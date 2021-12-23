Nebraska high school football 1,000-yard performers

Dylan Mostek of Class B champion Bennington and the Lincoln East tandem of Noah Walters and Cooper Erikson topped the charts this season of 1,000-yard rushers, passers and receivers.

Mostek set the 11-man record with his 3,089 yards in 13 games. He headed the list of 98 1,000-yard rushers compiled by Bobby Mills of Grand Island, who began his tracking in 1975.

There were 94 1,000-yard passers, led by Walters with 3,402 yards in 10 games, and five 1,000-yard receivers. Erikson had 1,161 yards in 10 games.

Quade Myers of Dundy County-Stratton was the seventh player with four 1,000-yard seasons and only the second from eight-man football. Cross County, Dundy County-Stratton, Ord, Sandhills-Thedford, Scottsbluff and Spalding Academy each had two 1,000-yard backs.

Cedar Bluffs’ Zephan Kluthe was the second player since 1975 to top 1,000 yards rushing for a winless football team. The first was Tim Kayton of Cedar Rapids in 1976.

BOBBY MILLS 1,000-YARD CLUB

Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 3,089

Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 2,550

Caleb Busch, Burwell, 2,517