 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school football district assignments
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football district assignments

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson join host Sam McKewon to preview the Metro Holiday Tournament which will feature a shot clock at Baxter Arena. The crew also looks at the debate around our All-Nebraska quarterback selection.

The five new schools entering Class B competition over the next two years have been scattered across four of the five football districts in that class.

Omaha Westview will be in the six-team District 1 that includes 2021 champion Bennington and semifinalist Elkhorn. Omaha Buena Vista will be in the five-team District 2 that includes semifinalist Omaha Skutt.

District 3 will be four teams next year with the opening of Lincoln Northwest and five teams the following year when Gretna East opens. Lincoln Standing Bear will be the fifth team in District 4 when it opens in 2023.

The western District 5 will extend from Scottsbluff and Gering to Grand Island Northwest and Hastings, with Lexington in the middle. McCook and Alliance have dropped to Class C-1, which could mean the Panhandle teams playing teams closer to Lincoln than ever. Hastings will be ineligible for the playoffs because it chose to opt out of Class A.

Class A’s districts are as previously projected. South Sioux City, which had opted down to Class B the past two years, will be in District 6 that includes two Lincoln schools, two Millard schools and Omaha Bryan. Millard South in District 1 and Omaha Westside in District 3 have no district games against fellow Metro Conference teams. District 2 and District 4 are Metro teams only.

Class C-1 will have three six-team districts in the east and five-team districts in the west. Schuyler and Nebraska City are ineligible for the C-1 playoffs, thus there are 38 teams in C-1 and 36 in C-2 in which all teams are playoff-eligible.

Eight Man-1 champion Howells-Dodge will be in Eight Man-2.

Class A

District 1: Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Millard South

District 2: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South

District 3: Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Westside

District 4: Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista

District 5: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest

District 6: Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Bryan, South Sioux City

Class B

District 1: Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn North, Omaha Westview

District 2: Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston

District 3: Gretna East, Lincoln Northwest, Seward, Waverly, York

District 4: Beatrice, Crete, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Standing Bear, Norris

District 5: Gering, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Lexington, Scottsbluff

Class C-1

District 1: Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli, Platteview

District 2: Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Raymond Central, Syracuse

District 3: Arlington, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Douglas County West, Schuyler, Wahoo

District 4: Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer

District 5: Adams Central, Aurora, Central City, Fairbury, St. Paul

District 6: Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Minden

District 7: Alliance, Chadron, McCook, Ogallala, Sidney

Class C-2

District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm, Milford, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia

District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Louisville, Wahoo Neumann, Yutan

District 3: Fremont Bergan, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Bend, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman

District 4: Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, West Holt

District 5: Doniphan-Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River

District 6: Amherst, Centura, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Ord

District 7: Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Mitchell, Valentine

Eight Man-1

District 1: Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Mead, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Christian, Weeping Water

District 2: EMF, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Southern, Thayer Central

District 3: Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Madison, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River

District 4: Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Pender, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger

District 5: Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic

District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast, North Central, Plainview, Summerland

District 7: Arcadia-Loup City, Nebraska Christian, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Riverside

District 8: Heartland, McCool Junction, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton

District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Cambridge, Hi-Line, Southern Valley

District 10: Maxwell, North Platte St. Patrick's, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland

District 11: Bayard, Bridgeport, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill

Eight Man-2

District 1: BDS, Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes

District 2: East Butler, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill, Winside

District 3: Bloomfield, Creighton, Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Wynot

District 4: Ainsworth, Boyd County, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary's

District 5: Fullerton, Giltner, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer

District 6: Axtell, Blue Hill, Deshler, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Silver Lake

District 7: Ansley-Litchfield, Burwell, Central Valley, Elm Creek, Overton, Twin Loup

District 8: Bertrand, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley

District 9: Anselmo-Merna, Hyannis, Leyton, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup

Six Man

District 1: Dorchester, Lewiston, Lincoln Parkview , Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling

District 2: Elba, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Santee, St. Edward, Stuart

District 3: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Shelton, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth

District 4: Arthur County, Brady, Paxton, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade

District 5: Banner County, Creek Valley, Garden County, Potter-Dix, South Platte

District 6: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert