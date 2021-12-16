Nebraska high school football district assignments

The five new schools entering Class B competition over the next two years have been scattered across four of the five football districts in that class.

Omaha Westview will be in the six-team District 1 that includes 2021 champion Bennington and semifinalist Elkhorn. Omaha Buena Vista will be in the five-team District 2 that includes semifinalist Omaha Skutt.

District 3 will be four teams next year with the opening of Lincoln Northwest and five teams the following year when Gretna East opens. Lincoln Standing Bear will be the fifth team in District 4 when it opens in 2023.

The western District 5 will extend from Scottsbluff and Gering to Grand Island Northwest and Hastings, with Lexington in the middle. McCook and Alliance have dropped to Class C-1, which could mean the Panhandle teams playing teams closer to Lincoln than ever. Hastings will be ineligible for the playoffs because it chose to opt out of Class A.