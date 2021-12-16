Nebraska high school football district assignments

The five new schools entering Class B competition over the next two years have been scattered across four of the five football districts in that class.
Omaha Westview will be in the six-team District 1 that includes 2021 champion Bennington and semifinalist Elkhorn. Omaha Buena Vista will be in the five-team District 2 that includes semifinalist Omaha Skutt.
District 3 will be four teams next year with the opening of Lincoln Northwest and five teams the following year when Gretna East opens. Lincoln Standing Bear will be the fifth team in District 4 when it opens in 2023.
The western District 5 will extend from Scottsbluff and Gering to Grand Island Northwest and Hastings, with Lexington in the middle. McCook and Alliance have dropped to Class C-1, which could mean the Panhandle teams playing teams closer to Lincoln than ever. Hastings will be ineligible for the playoffs because it chose to opt out of Class A.
Class A’s districts are as previously projected. South Sioux City, which had opted down to Class B the past two years, will be in District 6 that includes two Lincoln schools, two Millard schools and Omaha Bryan. Millard South in District 1 and Omaha Westside in District 3 have no district games against fellow Metro Conference teams. District 2 and District 4 are Metro teams only.
Class C-1 will have three six-team districts in the east and five-team districts in the west. Schuyler and Nebraska City are ineligible for the C-1 playoffs, thus there are 38 teams in C-1 and 36 in C-2 in which all teams are playoff-eligible.
Eight Man-1 champion Howells-Dodge will be in Eight Man-2.
Class A
District 1: Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Millard South
District 2: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South
District 3: Kearney, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Westside
District 4: Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista
District 5: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest
District 6: Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Bryan, South Sioux City
Class B
District 1: Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn North, Omaha Westview
District 2: Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston
District 3: Gretna East, Lincoln Northwest, Seward, Waverly, York
District 4: Beatrice, Crete, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Standing Bear, Norris
District 5: Gering, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Lexington, Scottsbluff
Class C-1
District 1: Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli, Platteview
District 2: Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City, Raymond Central, Syracuse
District 3: Arlington, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Douglas County West, Schuyler, Wahoo
District 4: Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer
District 5: Adams Central, Aurora, Central City, Fairbury, St. Paul
District 6: Broken Bow, Cozad, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Minden
District 7: Alliance, Chadron, McCook, Ogallala, Sidney
Class C-2
District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm, Milford, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia
District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Louisville, Wahoo Neumann, Yutan
District 3: Fremont Bergan, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, North Bend, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman
District 4: Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca, West Holt
District 5: Doniphan-Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia, Wood River
District 6: Amherst, Centura, Gibbon, Kearney Catholic, Ord
District 7: Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Mitchell, Valentine
Eight Man-1
District 1: Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Mead, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Christian, Weeping Water
District 2: EMF, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Palmyra, Southern, Thayer Central
District 3: Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Madison, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River
District 4: Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Pender, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger
District 5: Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic
District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Lutheran Northeast, North Central, Plainview, Summerland
District 7: Arcadia-Loup City, Nebraska Christian, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Riverside
District 8: Heartland, McCool Junction, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton
District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Cambridge, Hi-Line, Southern Valley
District 10: Maxwell, North Platte St. Patrick's, Perkins County, Sandhills Valley, Sutherland
District 11: Bayard, Bridgeport, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill
Eight Man-2
District 1: BDS, Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes
District 2: East Butler, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill, Winside
District 3: Bloomfield, Creighton, Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Wynot
District 4: Ainsworth, Boyd County, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary's
District 5: Fullerton, Giltner, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer
District 6: Axtell, Blue Hill, Deshler, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Silver Lake
District 7: Ansley-Litchfield, Burwell, Central Valley, Elm Creek, Overton, Twin Loup
District 8: Bertrand, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley
District 9: Anselmo-Merna, Hyannis, Leyton, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup
Six Man
District 1: Dorchester, Lewiston, Lincoln Parkview , Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling
District 2: Elba, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Hampton, Santee, St. Edward, Stuart
District 3: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Shelton, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth
District 4: Arthur County, Brady, Paxton, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade
District 5: Banner County, Creek Valley, Garden County, Potter-Dix, South Platte
District 6: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County