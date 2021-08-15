 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football district assignments
FOOTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school district assignments for football.

* * *

Class A

District 1: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Creighton Prep

District 2: Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South, Omaha North

District 3: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Papillion-La Vista South

District 4: Bellevue West, Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln High, Omaha Northwest

District 5: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast, Papillion-La Vista

District 6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside.

Class B

District 1: Bennington, Blair, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, (I) South Sioux City

District 2: Elkhorn, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt, Ralston

District 3: Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Plattsmouth, Waverly

District 4: Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Seward, York

District 5: Alliance, Gering, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff

Class C-1

District 1: Auburn, Fairbury, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Milford, (I) Nebraska City

District 2: Ashland-Greenwood, Louisville, Malcolm, Platteview, Raymond Central, Wahoo

District 3: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Omaha Concordia

District 4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend, (I) Schuyler, West Point-Beemer

District 5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne

District 6: Adams Central, Central City, Fillmore Central, St. Paul, Wood River-Shelton

District 7: Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden

District 8: Chadron, Gothenburg, Mitchell, Ogallala, Sidney

Class C-2

District 1: Centennial, Lincoln Lutheran, Syracuse, Wahoo Neumann, Wilber-Clatonia, Yutan

District 2: David City, David City Aquinas, Fremont Bergan, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman

District 3: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca

District 4: Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton

District 5: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Ord, Twin River

District 6: Bridgeport, Chase County, (I) Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Valentine

Eight Man-1

District 1: Cedar Bluffs, (I) Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Weeping Water

District 2: Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Nebraska City Lourdes, (I) Palmyra

District 3: EMF, Heartland, Southern, Thayer Central, Tri County

District 4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City

District 5: Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, (I) Madison, Stanton, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wisner-Pilger

District 6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Norfolk Lutheran, Plainview, (I) Wakefield

District 7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt

District 8: Amherst, Anselmo-Merna, Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Ravenna

District 9: Alma, Arapahoe, Bertrand, Elm Creek, Southern Valley

District 10: Cambridge, Dundy County Stratton, Hi-Line, Hitchcock County, Maxwell

District 11: Bayard, Hemingford, Kimball, Perkins County, Sutherland

Eight Man-2

District 1: Diller-Odell, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Mead, Omaha Christian

District 2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill

District 3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot

District 4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, O’Neill St. Mary’s

District 5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside

District 6: Fullerton, High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, Palmer

District 7: BDS, Blue Hill, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson

District 8: Axtell, Brady, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Overton

District 9: Ansley-Litchfield, Pleasanton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, South Loup, Twin Loup

District 10: Garden County, Hyannis, Leyton, Morrill, Mullen

Six Man

District 1: Deshler, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling

District 2: Dorchester, Hampton, GI Heartland Lutheran, Lincoln Parkview, McCool Junction

District 3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart

District 4: Franklin, Harvard, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth

District 5: Paxton, Southwest, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade

District 6: Arthur County, Banner County, Creek Valley, Potter-Dix, South Platte

District 7: Cody-Kilgore, Crawford, Hay Springs, Minatare, Sioux County

I — ineligible for playoffs

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

