Nebraska high school football Eight Man playoff brackets

The Eight Man playoff brackets were released Saturday.
For the first round in each of the two classes, the 32 qualifying teams are placed in two 16-team brackets based on east-west geography.
Winning teams will advance to the second round and be re-seeded on a statewide 16-team bracket.
All first-round games will be played Thursday, Oct. 21.
To see the complete brackets, click the following links: Eight Man-1 | Eight Man-2
Eight Man-1
West
Amherst (3-5) at Burwell (8-0)
Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) at Nebraska Christian (5-3)
Summerland (5-3) at Anselmo-Merna (5-3)
West Holt (4-4) at Hitchcock County (7-1)
Cambridge (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-1)
Sutherland (5-3) at Hi-Line (5-3)
Perkins County (6-2) at Bertrand (6-2)
Alma (3-5) at Arapahoe (8-0)
East
Thayer Central (4-4) at Nebraska City Lourdes (8-0)
EMF (7-1) at Laurel-CC (6-2)
Heartland (6-2) at Stanton (7-1)
Humphrey/LHF (5-3) at Norfolk Lutheran (8-0)
Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at Weeping Water (8-0)
Clarkson/Leigh (5-3) at Cross County (7-1)
Tri County (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)
Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at Howells-Dodge (8-0)
Eight Man-2
West
Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) at Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)
Elgin/PJ (5-3) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (7-1)
Hyannis (4-4) at Leyton (6-2)
Medicine Valley (6-2) at Kenesaw (8-0)
Loomis (5-3) at Mullen (7-1)
Blue Hill (4-4) at Garden County (6-2)
Pleasanton (6-2) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-2)
Sandhills Valley (3-5) at Riverside (7-1)
East
Allen (3-5) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)
Fullerton (5-3) at BDS (5-3)
Osmond (4-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1)
Homer (3-5) at Osceola (7-1)
Wausa (4-4) at Bloomfield (7-1)
Mead (4-4) at Wynot (6-2)
Winside (5-3) at Johnson-Brock (6-2)
Creighton (4-4) at Pender (8-0)