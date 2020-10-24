Nebraska high school football playoff pairings

Bennington, Ashland-Greenwood, Fremont Bergan and Arthur County grabbed No. 1 seeds in the last four classes to be bracketed for the Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Their classes were the last to finish the regular season. Previous top seeds announced were Bellevue West in Class A, Tri County in Eight Man-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart in Eight Man-1.

In Class B, Bennington and second-seeded Hastings are the only teams with one loss. Bennington hosts Seward (3-6) and Hastings hosts Omaha Roncalli (3-6) on Friday.

In Class C-1, Ashland and second-seeded Pierce are the only undefeated teams. Ashland hosts Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) and Pierce hosts West Point-Beemer (6-3) on Friday.

In Class C-2, Bergan and second-seeded Ord are the only undefeated teams. Bergan hosts Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) and Ord hosts Wahoo Neumann (4-4) on Friday.

In Six Man, Arthur County (6-2) had a better wild-card point average than undefeateds Potter-Dix, Sterling, Red Cloud and McCool Junction. Arthur County hosts Pawnee City (3-5) on Friday.

For the first time, all playoff games the next three rounds will be played on Friday. The two eight-man classes are switching from having six days between games to seven.