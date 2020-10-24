 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football playoff pairings
top story

Nebraska high school football playoff pairings

20201024_spo_fbclassa_pic_cm001 (copy) (copy)

Millard North’s Jimmy Quaintance, left, Charlie Quaintance, center, and Barrett Luce celebrate a first-quarter touchdown against Norfolk. Jimmy threw the scoring pass to his brother, Charlie.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Bennington, Ashland-Greenwood, Fremont Bergan and Arthur County grabbed No. 1 seeds in the last four classes to be bracketed for the Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Their classes were the last to finish the regular season. Previous top seeds announced were Bellevue West in Class A, Tri County in Eight Man-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart in Eight Man-1.

In Class B, Bennington and second-seeded Hastings are the only teams with one loss. Bennington hosts Seward (3-6) and Hastings hosts Omaha Roncalli (3-6) on Friday.

In Class C-1, Ashland and second-seeded Pierce are the only undefeated teams. Ashland hosts Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) and Pierce hosts West Point-Beemer (6-3) on Friday.

In Class C-2, Bergan and second-seeded Ord are the only undefeated teams. Bergan hosts Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) and Ord hosts Wahoo Neumann (4-4) on Friday.

In Six Man, Arthur County (6-2) had a better wild-card point average than undefeateds Potter-Dix, Sterling, Red Cloud and McCool Junction. Arthur County hosts Pawnee City (3-5) on Friday.

For the first time, all playoff games the next three rounds will be played on Friday. The two eight-man classes are switching from having six days between games to seven.

At least three stadiums will have two games on Friday.

At Omaha Westside, the Warriors host Grand Island at 4 p.m. and then turn over Phelps Field to Omaha Creighton Prep for its 8 p.m. kickoff against Millard North.

At Seacrest Field in Lincoln, Lincoln Southeast hosts Columbus and Lincoln East hosts North Platte.

At Elkhorn Stadium, Elkhorn hosts Omaha Gross in Class B and Elkhorn South hosts Fremont in Class A.

Other Class A games send Lincoln Southwest to Bellevue West, Kearney to Gretna and Millard West to Millard North.

Class B’s other games are McCook at Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff at Aurora, Beatrice at Norris, Blair at Waverly and Grand Island Northwest at two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt.

STATE PLAYOFFS FRIDAY

Class A

Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at Bellevue West (5-0)

Kearney (3-4) at Gretna (6-1)

Fremont (6-3) at Elkhorn South (7-1)

Columbus (6-3) vs. Lincoln SE (7-0) at Seacrest

Millard West (2-6) at Millard South (6-1)

Millard North (4-4) at Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2), 8 p.m. at Westside

North Platte (6-2) vs. Lincoln East (6-2) at Seacrest

Grand Island (4-4) at Omaha Westside (8-0), 4 p.m.

Class B

Seward (3-6) at Bennington (8-1)

McCook (6-2) at Plattsmouth (6-2)

Scottsbluff (5-4) at Aurora (6-3)

Beatrice (4-5) at Norris (7-2)

Omaha Gross (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2)

Blair (6-3) at Waverly (7-2)

Grand Island NW (5-3) at Omaha Skutt (6-3)

Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at Hastings (7-1)

Class C-1

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)

Wayne (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)

Battle Creek (6-3) at Auburn (7-1)

Chadron (6-2) at Kearney Catholic (7-1)

Cozad (6-3) at St. Paul (8-1)

Gothenburg (6-3) at Lincoln Christian (7-1)

Mitchell (8-1) at Wahoo (6-2)

West Point-Beemer (6-3) at Pierce (8-0)

Class C-2

Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at Fremont Bergan (9-0)

North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-1) at Sutton (6-2)

Grand Island CC (5-4) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-1)

Centura (5-4) at Yutan (7-1)

Crofton (5-4) at Oakland-Craig (8-1)

Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at Bridgeport (7-1)

David City Aquinas (7-2) at Norfolk Catholic (6-2)

Wahoo Neumann (4-4) at Ord (7-0)

Eight Man-1

Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3)

Weeping Water (7-1) at Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-1)

Stanton (7-1) at Arcadia-Loup City (6-3)

Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Nebraska City Lourdes (6-2)

Burwell (9-0) at Howells-Dodge (7-2)

Hi-Line (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1)

Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3)

Eight Man-2

Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2)

Osceola (8-0)at Humphrey St. Francis (8-1)

Loomis (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (9-0)

Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1)

Central Valley (7-0) at Medicine Valley (8-1)

Bloomfield (5-3) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0)

Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0)

BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3)

Six Man

Pawnee City (3-5) at Arthur County (6-2)

Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2)

Dorchester (6-2) at Red Cloud (7-0)

Southwest (4-2) at Sterling (7-0)

Lincoln Parkview (5-3) at McCool Junction (7-0)

Sumner-EM (5-2) at Paxton (6-2)

Stuart (5-1) at Cody-Kilgore (4-2)

Wallace (2-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)

Photos: Nebraska High School Football

1 of 33

