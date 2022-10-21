Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff pairings as projected by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil based on NSAA wildcard points.

* * *

Class A

PROJECTED

No. 16 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (8-1)

No. 9 Millard West (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (7-2)

No. 12 Millard South (5-4) at No. 5 Kearney (7-2)

No. 13 Omaha North (6-3) at No. 4 Grand Island (7-2)

No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0)

No. 11 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 6 North Platte (6-3)

No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3)

No. 15 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 2 Gretna (9-0)

Class B

PROJECTED

No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)

No. 9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (5-4)

No. 12 Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2)

No. 13 Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2)

No. 14 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (8-1)

No. 11 Blair (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)

No. 10 Seward (6-3) at No. 7 York (6-3)

No. 15 Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0)

​Eight Man-1

OFFICIAL

Games Friday

No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6

No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5

No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7

No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (8-1), 6

No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0), 7

No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1), 7

No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7

No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Eight Man-2

OFFICIAL

Games Friday

No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4

No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 2:30 MT

No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30

No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 BDS (9-0), 7

No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1), 5

No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6

No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0), 5

No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

