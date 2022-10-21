Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff pairings as projected by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil based on NSAA wildcard points.
Class A
No. 16 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (8-1)
No. 9 Millard West (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (7-2)
No. 12 Millard South (5-4) at No. 5 Kearney (7-2)
No. 13 Omaha North (6-3) at No. 4 Grand Island (7-2)
No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0)
No. 11 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 6 North Platte (6-3)
No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at Bellevue West (6-3)
No. 15 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 2 Gretna (9-0)
Class B
No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)
No. 9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (5-4)
No. 12 Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2)
No. 13 Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2)
No. 14 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (8-1)
No. 11 Blair (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)
No. 10 Seward (6-3) at No. 7 York (6-3)
No. 15 Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0)
Eight Man-1
No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6
No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5
No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7
No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (8-1), 6
No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0), 7
No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1), 7
No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7
No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6
Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21
Eight Man-2
No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4
No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 2:30 MT
No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30
No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 BDS (9-0), 7
No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1), 5
No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6
No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0), 5
No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0)
Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21
» Stay with Omaha.com for full projections
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!