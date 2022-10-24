 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football playoffs schedule

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Below is the Nebraska high school playoffs schedule. All games times 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Class A

No. 16 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (8-1)

No. 9 Millard West (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (7-2) at Seacrest Field

No. 12 Millard South (5-4) at No. 5 Kearney (7-2)

No. 13 Omaha North (6-3) at No. 4 Grand Island (7-2)

No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0), 8

No. 11 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 6 North Platte (6-3)

No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at No. 7 Bellevue West (6-3)

No. 15 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 2 Gretna (9-0)

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Class B

No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)

No. 9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (5-4)

No. 12 Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2)

No. 13 Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2), 4

No. 14 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (8-1), 6 MT

No. 11 Blair (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)

No. 10 Seward (6-3) at No. 7 York (6-3)

No. 15 Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0) at Bryan Stadium

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

Class C-1

No. 16 Columbus Scotus (6-3) at No. 1 Aurora (9-0)

No. 9 Lincoln Christian (7-2) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (7-2)

No. 12 Minden (6-3) at No. 5 Boone Central (7-2)

No. 13 Auburn (6-3) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-1)

No. 14 Broken Bow (5-4) at No. 3 McCook (9-0)

No. 11 Platteview (6-3) at No. 6 Adams Central (7-2)

No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2)

No. 15 Central City (5-4) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 6:30

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

Class C-2

No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0), 6

No. 9 Battle Creek (7-2) at No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (6-3), 4 MT

No. 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at No. 5 Mitchell (8-1), 2 MT

No. 13 Fremont Bergan (6-3) at No. 4 Malcolm (9-0)

No. 14 Yutan (6-3) at No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (9-0), 6

No. 11 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at No. 6 Wahoo Neumann (8-1)

No. 10 Fillmore Central (7-2) at No. 7 Oakland-Craig (7-2)

No. 15 Chase County (5-4) at No. 2 Ord (8-1)

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

Eight Man-1

No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6

No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5

No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (8-1), 6

No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0)

No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1)

No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1)​

No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Eight Man-2

No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4

No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 3:30 

No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30

No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 BDS (9-0)

No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1), 5

No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6

No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0), 5

No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0), 4 at Trenton

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Six Man

No. 16 Wallace (4-4) at No. 1 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0), 6

No. 9 Sterling (6-2) at No. 8 Shelton (6-2), 6

No. 12 Southwest (5-3) at No. 5 Lincoln Parkview (7-1), 3:30

No. 13 Hampton (5-3) at No. 4 Red Cloud (7-1), 6

No. 14 Brady (4-4) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (8-0), 6

No. 11 Stuart (5-3) at No. 6 Pawnee City (6-2), 5:30

No. 10 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2

No. 15 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 2 Arthur County (8-0), 2

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

Semifinals: Nov. 11

Championship: at UNK Nov. 18

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

