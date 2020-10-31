Nebraska high school football quarterfinal matchups

Below are the matchups for the Nebraska high school football quarterfinals.
Class A
Kearney (4-4) at Bellevue West (6-0)
Elkhorn South (8-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (8-0) at Seacrest
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2) at Millard South (7-1)
Lincoln East (7-2) vs. Omaha Westside (9-0)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium.
Class B
Plattsmouth (7-2) at Bennington (9-1)
Aurora (7-3) at Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.
Waverly (8-2) at Elkhorn (8-2)
Hastings (8-1) at Grand Island Northwest (6-3)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 7:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
Class C-1
Adams Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (10-0)
Auburn (8-1) at Kearney Catholic (8-1)
Lincoln Christian (8-1) at St. Paul (9-1)
Wahoo (7-2) at Pierce (9-0)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
Class C-2
Sutton (7-2) at Fremont Bergan (10-0)
Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at Yutan (9-1)
Oakland-Craig (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)
Ord (9-0) at David City Aquinas (8-2)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
Eight Man-1
Weeping Water (8-1) at Tri County (9-0)
Stanton (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-0)
Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0)
Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 2:45 p.m. Nov. 23, at Memorial Stadium.
Eight Man-2
Osceola (9-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1)
Pleasanton (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 6 p.m.
O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) at Central Valley (8-0)
Kenesaw (8-1) at BDS (9-0)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 10:15 a.m. Nov. 23, at Memorial Stadium.
Six Man
Creek Valley (7-2) at Arthur County (7-2), 1:30 p.m. MT
Red Cloud (8-0) at Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.
Paxton (7-2) at McCool Junction (8-0), 6 p.m.
Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0)
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 13.
Final: 7 p.m. Nov. 20, at UNK.
