FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 19

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 19. 

* * *

Highlights

Columbus 28, Fremont 21: Liam Blaser had a 1-yard touchdown run, his third of the game, with just under two minutes to play and the Discoverer defense stopped Tiger quarterback Hudson Cunnings at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game.

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Bridgeport 14: Jackson Roberts had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Jaxon Knisely returned a kickoff for a score for the Eight Man-1 No. 1 Irish, who outscored the Bulldogs 30-0 in the second half.

Scores

Alma 52, Superior 20

Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 21

Columbus 28, Fremont 21

Papillion-La Vista South 35, North Platte 21

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Bridgeport 14

Riverside 27, Summerland 26

