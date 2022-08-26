Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 26.
Highlights Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt 13: Trey Bird threw for 328 and four touchdowns, Nick Colvert ran for 143 yards and two scores and Isaac Conner had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers. Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7: Jonas Meairs-Richman ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while Brady Singer added 112 rushing yards and a score for the Falcons. Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17: With the game on the line, senior running back KJ Schenck scored from 3 yards out with 36 seconds left to give the Antlers the win.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10: The Knights overcame five fumbles to win Allen Burrell’s coaching debut. Millard South 38, Millard West 14: Cam Kozeal completed 22 of 35 passes for 321 yards and three touchdownsfor the No. 7 Patriots. Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12: Karter Kerkman had five rushing touchdowns for the C-2 No. 1 Knights. Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27: The Bears, who trailed by 14 at halftime, outscored the Packers 36-7 in the second half. Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0: The Eagle defense forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries) while Tayzhon Johnson led the offense with 19 carries for 172 yards. Omaha Gross 41, Beatrice 7: Jake Garcia ran for 274 yards, with touchdowns of 24, 65 and 78 yards for the Class B No. 7 Cougars. Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0: Brady McGill had four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) for the C-1 No. 5 Crimson Pride. Scores
Ainsworth 74, North Central 14
Arapahoe 36, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Columbus Lakeview 6
Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 13
Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13
Bellevue East 31, Lincoln Northeast 21
Bellevue West 28, Omaha North 26
Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Bishop Neumann 35, Milford 14
Bloomfield 51, Winside 16
Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, High Plains Community 18
Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19
Central Valley 32, Fullerton 30
Centura 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Chase County 35, Alliance 8
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38
Cody-Kilgore 25, Wallace 24
Columbus Scotus 13, Aquinas 7
Crofton 42, Summerland 20
Cross County 44, Sutton 30
Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7
Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10
Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0
Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 20
Elmwood-Murdock 95, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Fillmore Central 27, David City 0
Gering 46, Torrington, Wyo. 19
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Heartland 44, Shelby/Rising City 22
Hi-Line 64, Pleasanton 22
Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Kearney Catholic 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25
Lincoln Christian 34, Lincoln Lutheran 27
Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2
Lincoln Southwest 20, Lincoln High 19
Millard North 34, Papillion-LaVista 31, OT
Millard South 38, Millard West 14
Mitchell 48, Wheatland, Wyo. 6
Mullen 62, Medicine Valley 0
Nebraska Christian 50, Madison 13
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Cambridge 28
Ogallala 21, Gothenburg 14
Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27
Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Beatrice 7
Omaha Nation 52, Crazy Horse, S.D. 6
Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0
Omaha Westside 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 17
Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8
Papillion-LaVista South 35, Fremont 19
Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8
Plainview 30, Wakefield 28
Platteview 40, Falls City 0
Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25
Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6
Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12
Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 6
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Burwell 0
Sandy Creek 70, Blue Hill 0
Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6
Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0
St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16
Syracuse 35, Louisville 0
Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15
Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Twin River 24, Conestoga 8
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6
Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Wood River 34, Amherst 29
Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
