Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 26

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 26.

Highlights

Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt 13: Trey Bird threw for 328 and four touchdowns, Nick Colvert ran for 143 yards and two scores and Isaac Conner had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers.

Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7: Jonas Meairs-Richman ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while Brady Singer added 112 rushing yards and a score for the Falcons.

Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17: With the game on the line, senior running back KJ Schenck scored from 3 yards out with 36 seconds left to give the Antlers the win.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10: The Knights overcame five fumbles to win Allen Burrell’s coaching debut.

Millard South 38, Millard West 14: Cam Kozeal completed 22 of 35 passes for 321 yards and three touchdownsfor the No. 7 Patriots.

Norfolk Catholic 37, Oakland-Craig 12: Karter Kerkman had five rushing touchdowns for the C-2 No. 1 Knights.

Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27: The Bears, who trailed by 14 at halftime, outscored the Packers 36-7 in the second half.

Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0: The Eagle defense forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries) while Tayzhon Johnson led the offense with 19 carries for 172 yards.

Omaha Gross 41, Beatrice 7: Jake Garcia ran for 274 yards, with touchdowns of 24, 65 and 78 yards for the Class B No. 7 Cougars.

Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0: Brady McGill had four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) for the C-1 No. 5 Crimson Pride.

Scores

Ainsworth 74, North Central 14

Alma 32, Axtell 26

Arapahoe 36, Arcadia-Loup City 12

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Columbus Lakeview 6

Auburn 33, Boys Town 8

Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 13

Battle Creek 14, Archbishop Bergan 13

Bellevue East 31, Lincoln Northeast 21

Bellevue West 28, Omaha North 26

Bennington 44, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Bertrand 34, Overton 0

Bishop Neumann 35, Milford 14

Blair 40, Plattsmouth 21

Bloomfield 51, Winside 16

Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 21

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, High Plains Community 18

Centennial 22, North Bend Central 19

Central Valley 32, Fullerton 30

Centura 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Chase County 35, Alliance 8

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38

Cody-Kilgore 25, Wallace 24

Columbus Scotus 13, Aquinas 7

Crofton 42, Summerland 20

Cross County 44, Sutton 30

Douglas County West 26, West Point-Beemer 7

Elkhorn 21, Waverly 17

Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Crete 10

Elkhorn North 28, Hastings 0

Elkhorn South 31, Lincoln Southeast 20

Elmwood-Murdock 95, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Fillmore Central 27, David City 0

Gering 46, Torrington, Wyo. 19

Giltner 38, Deshler 6

Hampton 58, Lewiston 56

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8

Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Heartland 44, Shelby/Rising City 22

Hershey 38, Gibbon 12

Hi-Line 64, Pleasanton 22

Holdrege 47, Sidney 27

Howells/Dodge 50, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Hyannis 72, Kimball 12

Kearney Catholic 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 8

Kenesaw 54, Loomis 26

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Guardian Angels 25

Leyton 49, Hemingford 10

Lincoln Christian 34, Lincoln Lutheran 27

Lincoln North Star 27, Omaha Benson 2

Lincoln Southwest 20, Lincoln High 19

Malcolm 14, Yutan 7

Maxwell 58, Morrill 8

McCook 34, Cozad 7

Millard North 34, Papillion-LaVista 31, OT

Millard South 38, Millard West 14

Mitchell 48, Wheatland, Wyo. 6

Mullen 62, Medicine Valley 0

Nebraska Christian 50, Madison 13

Norfolk 38, Columbus 7

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Cambridge 28

Ogallala 21, Gothenburg 14

Omaha Bryan 42, Omaha South 27

Omaha Central 47, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Concordia 3, Schuyler 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Beatrice 7

Omaha Nation 52, Crazy Horse, S.D. 6

Omaha Roncalli 30, Wayne 0

Omaha Westside 24, Omaha Creighton Prep 17

Ord 34, Central City 20

Osceola 62, Diller-Odell 8

Osmond 20, Boyd County 6

Papillion-LaVista South 35, Fremont 19

Pender 42, Elkhorn Valley 8

Pierce 38, Wahoo 7

Plainview 30, Wakefield 28

Platteview 40, Falls City 0

Ponca 29, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25

Potter-Dix 85, Minatare 6

Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12

Randolph 58, Walthill 0

Ravenna 50, Ansley-Litchfield 6

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Burwell 0

Sandy Creek 70, Blue Hill 0

Scottsbluff 26, Lincoln Pius X 6

Seward 44, Norris 24

Sioux County 78, Creek Valley 0

St. Edward 27, Dorchester 16

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 6

Syracuse 35, Louisville 0

Thayer Central 46, McCool Junction 15

Tri County Northeast 42, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Twin River 24, Conestoga 8

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Banner County 6

Wisner-Pilger 52, Lutheran High Northeast 18

Wood River 34, Amherst 29

Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20

York 14, Lexington 7