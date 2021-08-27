 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 27
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 27

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Bryan and Omaha Northwest kicked off the first OPS football game since 2019.

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 27.

* * *

Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16

The Class C-1 No. 4 Bluejays scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to beat the Bulldogs by one point for the second consecutive year.

Ashland-Greenwood 0 3 0 14—17

At Auburn 8 8 0 0—16

Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6

Kolby Blaser rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another. Cooper Tessendorf added scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the C-1 No. 3 Vikings.

Boys Town 6 0 0 0—6

At Columbus Lakeview 0 14 23 0—37

Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14

Devin Borchers had a pair of touchdown runs and Garrett Oakley had an 83-yard touchdown reception for the Shamrocks.

Wahoo 7 0 0 7—14

At Columbus Scotus 10 7 0 14—31

Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0

Micah Moore ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass for the Tigers.

Fremont 14 7 14 0—35

At Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 0— 0

McCook 27, Hastings 7

Jacob Gomez-Wilson had an 82-yard touchdown run and finished with 182 yards on 18 carries for the Bison.

Hastings 7 0 0 0— 7

At McCook 7 14 6 0—27

Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13

Amherst 25, Alma 0

Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0

Bertrand 42, Overton 7

Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6

Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14

David City Aquinas 27, Wahoo Neumann 0

EMF 54, Conestoga 6

Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20

Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0

Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit

Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0

Laurel-CC 36, Wisner-Pilger 14

Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6

Lincoln Parkview 39, St. Edward 16

McCook 27, Hastings 7

Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16

Milford 14, Malcolm 7

Minden 49, Fairbury 8

Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12

Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0

Norfolk Lutheran 74, Madison 6

Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36

Ord 60, Gordon-Rushville 14

Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20

Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22

Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19

Riverside 64, Osceola 38

Tekamah-Herman 7, BRLD 6

Wayne 34, Logan View-SS 6

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6

Winside 48, Walthill 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert