Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 27

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 27.

Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16

The Class C-1 No. 4 Bluejays scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to beat the Bulldogs by one point for the second consecutive year.

Ashland-Greenwood 0 3 0 14—17

At Auburn 8 8 0 0—16

Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6

Kolby Blaser rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another. Cooper Tessendorf added scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the C-1 No. 3 Vikings.

Boys Town 6 0 0 0—6

At Columbus Lakeview 0 14 23 0—37

Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14

Devin Borchers had a pair of touchdown runs and Garrett Oakley had an 83-yard touchdown reception for the Shamrocks.

Wahoo 7 0 0 7—14

At Columbus Scotus 10 7 0 14—31

Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0