Nebraska high school football scores, Aug. 27

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Aug. 27.
* * *
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Auburn 16
The Class C-1 No. 4 Bluejays scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes to beat the Bulldogs by one point for the second consecutive year.
Ashland-Greenwood 0 3 0 14—17
At Auburn 8 8 0 0—16
Columbus Lakeview 37, Boys Town 6
Kolby Blaser rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another. Cooper Tessendorf added scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the C-1 No. 3 Vikings.
Boys Town 6 0 0 0—6
At Columbus Lakeview 0 14 23 0—37
Columbus Scotus 31, Wahoo 14
Devin Borchers had a pair of touchdown runs and Garrett Oakley had an 83-yard touchdown reception for the Shamrocks.
Wahoo 7 0 0 7—14
At Columbus Scotus 10 7 0 14—31
Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0
Micah Moore ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass for the Tigers.
Fremont 14 7 14 0—35
At Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 0— 0
McCook 27, Hastings 7
Jacob Gomez-Wilson had an 82-yard touchdown run and finished with 182 yards on 18 carries for the Bison.
Hastings 7 0 0 0— 7
At McCook 7 14 6 0—27
Adams Central 41, Holdrege 13
Amherst 25, Alma 0
Anselmo-Merna 44, Ansley-Litchfield 0
Bertrand 42, Overton 7
Cambridge 20, Sutherland 6
David City Aquinas 27, Wahoo Neumann 0
EMF 54, Conestoga 6
Fullerton 30, Central Valley 20
Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0
Hitchcock County def. Kimball, forfeit
Howells/Dodge 58, East Butler 0
Laurel-CC 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6
Lincoln Parkview 39, St. Edward 16
Medicine Valley 32, South Loup 16
Milford 14, Malcolm 7
Minden 49, Fairbury 8
Nebraska Christian 59, Palmer 12
Nebraska City 47, Schuyler 0
Norfolk Lutheran 74, Madison 6
Omaha Nation 42, Lower Brule, S.D. 36
Ord 60, Gordon-Rushville 14
Perkins County 37, Maxwell 20
Potter-Dix 47, Wallace 22
Red Cloud 59, Deshler 19
Riverside 64, Osceola 38
Tekamah-Herman 7, BRLD 6
Wayne 34, Logan View-SS 6
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 24, Southwest 6
Winside 48, Walthill 0