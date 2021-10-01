Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 1

Blue Devil running back Christian Meneses finished the game with 40 carries for 205 yards.

Bennington 56, South Sioux City 21

Dylan Mostek rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers.

Omaha Roncalli 40, Blair 12

Brady McGill rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 201 yards and four scores. Jake Orr added 123 receiving yards and four TDs for the Crimson Pride.

Adams Central 59, Central City 20

Nick Conant ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a touchdown catch for the Class C-1 No. 8 Patriots, who scored 52 consecutive points after falling behind 8-0.

Arlington 35, Omaha Concordia 0

Collin Burdess had a 47-yard scoop and score for the Eagles.Ashland-Greenwood 35, Malcolm 0

Drake Zimmerman ran for two touchdowns and Cale Jacobsen connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Evan Shepard for the C-1 No. 1 Bluejays, whose defense posted its third shutout of the season.

Columbus Lakeview 48, West Point-Beemer 9