Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 1

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 1.
Highlights
Bellevue West 72, Omaha Northwest 0
LJ Richardson rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns for the No. 2 Thunderbirds, who held the Huskies to 92 yards.
Elkhorn South 56, Bellevue East 13
Cole Ballard and Will Skradis combined for seven touchdowns for the No. 5 Storm, who racked up 449 total yards.
Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34
Jordan Williams threw four touchdown passes as the Vikings grabbed their first win of the season. Jaylen Davis threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.
Omaha Burke 35, Papio South 8
Cooper Katskee threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns for the No. 7 Bulldogs.
Omaha Westside 36, Millard North 25
Dominic Rezac rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown while Anthony Rezac tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Benning for the No. 3 Warriors.
Plattsmouth 28, Norris 21
Blue Devil running back Christian Meneses finished the game with 40 carries for 205 yards.
Bennington 56, South Sioux City 21
Dylan Mostek rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns for the Class B No. 1 Badgers.
Omaha Roncalli 40, Blair 12
Brady McGill rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 201 yards and four scores. Jake Orr added 123 receiving yards and four TDs for the Crimson Pride.
Adams Central 59, Central City 20
Nick Conant ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a touchdown catch for the Class C-1 No. 8 Patriots, who scored 52 consecutive points after falling behind 8-0.
Arlington 35, Omaha Concordia 0
Collin Burdess had a 47-yard scoop and score for the Eagles.Ashland-Greenwood 35, Malcolm 0
Drake Zimmerman ran for two touchdowns and Cale Jacobsen connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Evan Shepard for the C-1 No. 1 Bluejays, whose defense posted its third shutout of the season.
Columbus Lakeview 48, West Point-Beemer 9
Adam VanCleave had 214 total yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Syracuse 7
Cole Seeba ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Mead 56, Diller-Odell 22
Tyler Pickworth caught seven passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns and Luke Carritt had five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) for the Raiders.
Scores
Adams Central 59, Central City 20
Arapahoe 34, Alma 20
Arlington 35, Omaha Concordia 0
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Malcolm 0
Bellevue West 72, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 56, South Sioux City 21
Bertrand 49, Southern Valley 18
Wahoo Neumann 23, Centennial 21
Boone Central 13, Battle Creek 0
Boys Town 32, Logan View-SS 0
Burwell 52, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Cambridge 40, Maxwell 16
Central Valley 38, CWC 20
Clarkson/Leigh 70, Madison 12
Columbus 35, Kearney 31
Columbus Lakeview 48, West Point-Beemer 9
Columbus Scotus 42, North Bend 12
Cross County 51, Shelby/Rising City 0
Elkhorn North 35, Ralston 21
Elkhorn South 56, Bellevue East 13
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Amherst 13
Fort Calhoun 43, Douglas County West 20
Gretna 49, Omaha Skutt 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, Crofton 6
Heartland 40, Thayer Central 22
Hi-Line 52, Dundy County-Stratton 42
Howells/Dodge 44, Stanton 8
Lincoln Christian 55, Falls City 0
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Syracuse 7
Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha South 16
Loomis 48, Axtell 12
McCool Junction 61, Lincoln Parkview 22
Milford 15, Auburn 14
Minden 27, Holdrege 13
Nebraska Christian 50, East Butler 6
Nebraska City 38, Fairbury 6
Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Freeman 6
Norfolk Catholic 18, Wayne 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 42, North Platte 24
Omaha Gross 47, Crete 33
Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34
Omaha Roncalli 40, Blair 12
Omaha Westside 36, Millard North 25
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit
Overton 35, Maywood-Hayes Center 7
Perkins County 47, Hemingford 8
Plattsmouth 28, Norris 21
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 6
Sioux County def. Minatare, forfeit
Spalding Academy 79, Elba 0
O'Neill St. Mary's 48, Creighton 14
St. Paul 56, Wood River-Shelton 6
Stuart 65, Santee 25
Superior 27, Fillmore Central 7
Sutherland 64, Elm Creek 6
Sutton 45, Sandy Creek 16
Valentine 34, Hershey 0
Wallace 61, SEM 28