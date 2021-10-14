 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 14
FOOTBALL

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 14. 

Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue East 7

The Monarchs raced to a 47-0 lead at halftime to improve to 4-4.

Arapahoe 52, Southern Valley 26

Burwell 28, Amherst 15

Dundy County Stratton 62, Cambridge 22

Elmwood-Murdock 68, Cedar Bluffs 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 14

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7

Lourdes Central Catholic 81, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 20

North Central 50, West Holt 14

Pender 56, Homer 16

Santee 40, Elba 6

Weeping Water 60, Palmyra 28

