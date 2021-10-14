Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 14

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 14.
Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue East 7
The Monarchs raced to a 47-0 lead at halftime to improve to 4-4.
Also
Arapahoe 52, Southern Valley 26
Burwell 28, Amherst 15
Dundy County Stratton 62, Cambridge 22
Elmwood-Murdock 68, Cedar Bluffs 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 14
Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7
Lourdes Central Catholic 81, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 20
North Central 50, West Holt 14
Pender 56, Homer 16
Santee 40, Elba 6
Weeping Water 60, Palmyra 28