Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 14

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 14.
Highlights
Ashland Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9: The C-1 No. 4 Bluejays (7-1) sacked No. 5 Crimson Tide (6-2) quarterback Brady McGill on the game’s final play to cap the victory.
Gretna 71, Omaha South 17: Zane Flores completed 21 passes for 277 yards and six touchdowns in the first half while eight players found the end zone for the No. 1 Dragons (8-0).
Lincoln East 38, Lincoln North Star 0: Jeter Worthley tossed four touchdown passes, including one to Malachi Coleman, to pace the Spartans (5-3).
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14: Max Buettenback ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights (4-4) snapped a two-game skid.
Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13: Jaylen Davis threw three touchdown passes, ran for a score and also returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bunnies (3-5).
Wahoo 24, Douglas County West 0: The Class C-1 No. 9 Warriors (5-3) posted their second shutout of the season.
Scores
Ainsworth 50, Boyd County 14
Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6
Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7
Blair 49, Omaha Westview 13
Blue Hill 34, Silver Lake 0
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Central City 42, St. Paul 13
Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24
Centura 33, Kearney Catholic 16
Chase County 35, Wood River 29
Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13
Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 0
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14
Elm Creek 48, Ansley-Litchfield 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7
Fremont 55, Omaha Northwest 32
Fremont Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22
Gordon/Rushville 48, Hershey 6
Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21
Grand Island Northwest 52, Lexington 10
Hampton 64, St. Edward 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
Hartington-Newcastle 45, Homer 24
Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
Lawrence-Nelson 76, Deshler 18
Lincoln Christian 34, Raymond Central 28
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14
Lincoln Parkview 64, Dorchester 0
Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20
Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0
Malcolm 49, Centennial 20
McCook 28, Adams Central 14
Milford 27, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Nebraska Christian 66, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14
North Platte 24, Norfolk 13
O'Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Papillion-La Vista 20
Omaha Skutt 21, Plattsmouth 14
Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8
Pawnee City 56, Meridian 14
Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0
Pierce 48, Boone Central 26
Platteview 34, Boys Town 27
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 6
Sandy Creek 70, McCool Junction 22
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14
Syracuse 42, Nebraska City 20
Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8
Wahoo Neumann 57, David City 7
Weeping Water 78, Omaha Christian 24
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 13
Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
York def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Yutan 21, David City Aquinas 0
