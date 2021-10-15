 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 15. 

Highlights

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38

Dylan Mostek ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries for the Class B No. 1 Badgers.

Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0

Landon Ternus ran for 73 yards and three scores for the Vikings, who outgained the Warriors 406-7.

Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7

The Storm went 74 yards on their opening drive, setting up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Will Skridis to Koy Wilkis.

Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14

Brayden Chaney had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the No. 6 Dragons.

North Platte 27, Millard West 24

Brock Roblee had a 3-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left lift the No. 8 Bulldogs.

Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14

Quarterback Cam Kozeal recorded for 238 yards of offense for the Patriots.

Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0

Cooper Katskee had 244 yards of total offense and a passing touchdown for the No. 7 Bulldogs.

Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14

Jayden Page had 22 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns and J’Dyn Bullion also added three scores.

Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Papillion-La Vista South 7

CharMar Brown ran for 183 yards and two TDs for the No. 4 Junior Jays.

Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7

Colby Duncan threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars, who won their third straight.

Omaha North 35, Fremont 20

Te’Shaun Porter rushed for 290 yards on 37 carries while Jordan Williams threw three touchdown passes.

Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Caden Becker had 232 yards of offense and four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Class B No. 6 SkyHawks.

Waverly 48, Crete 14

Eddie Johnson and Preston Harms each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Class B No. 4 Vikings.

Scores

Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0

Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Anselmo-Merna 18, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Fremont Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13

Auburn 67, Fairbury 12

Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27

Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6

Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38

Bertrand 43, Elm Creek 22

Blue Hill 56, Giltner 20

Boys Town 41, Arlington 15

Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6

BDS 44, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Central City 53, Fillmore Central 14

Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3

Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33

Cody-Kilgore 53, Crawford 6

Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12

Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24

Deshler 31, Meridian 23

Douglas County West 22, Logan View-SS 6

Elgin/Pope John 67, Osmond 36

Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12

Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7

Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 14

Franklin 40, Silver Lake 36

Fullerton 48, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0

Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sandy Creek 8

Heartland 46, Ravenna 14

Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit

Hershey 14, North Platte St. Patrick's 7

Hitchcock County 46, Hi-Line 22

Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6

Kearney Catholic 46, Holdrege 0

Kenesaw 72, Palmer 20

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21

Norfolk Lutheran 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14

Malcolm 28, Platteview 12

McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14

Medicine Valley 70, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit

Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14

Minden 48, Wood River-Shelton 8

Mitchell 28, Gering 26, 2OT

Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28

Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13

Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22

North Platte 27, Millard West 24

Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papio South 7

Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7

Omaha North 35, Fremont 20

Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ord 56, Centura 0

Osceola 58, High Plains Community 20

Overton 30, Axtell 14

Lincoln Parkview 58, Dorchester 6

Paxton 48, Minatare 12

Perkins County 64, Alma 44

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14

Seward 33, York 7

Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14

O'Neill St. Mary's 78, Boyd County 44

Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit

Stuart 79, GI Heartland Lutheran 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6

Sutton 47, Gibbon 0

Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0

Thayer Central 46, Tri County 8

Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6

Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52

Wallace 52, Wauneta-Palisade 6

Wausa 69, Randolph 6

Waverly 48, Crete 14

Wayne 49, O'Neill 14

West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend 28

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Harvard 21

Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6

Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8

Yutan 19, Wahoo Neumann 14

