Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 15.
* * *
Highlights
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38
Dylan Mostek ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries for the Class B No. 1 Badgers.
Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0
Landon Ternus ran for 73 yards and three scores for the Vikings, who outgained the Warriors 406-7.
Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7
The Storm went 74 yards on their opening drive, setting up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Will Skridis to Koy Wilkis.
Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14
Brayden Chaney had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the No. 6 Dragons.
North Platte 27, Millard West 24
Brock Roblee had a 3-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left lift the No. 8 Bulldogs.
Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14
Quarterback Cam Kozeal recorded for 238 yards of offense for the Patriots.
Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0
Cooper Katskee had 244 yards of total offense and a passing touchdown for the No. 7 Bulldogs.
Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14
Jayden Page had 22 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns and J’Dyn Bullion also added three scores.
Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Papillion-La Vista South 7
CharMar Brown ran for 183 yards and two TDs for the No. 4 Junior Jays.
Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7
Colby Duncan threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars, who won their third straight.
Omaha North 35, Fremont 20
Te’Shaun Porter rushed for 290 yards on 37 carries while Jordan Williams threw three touchdown passes.
Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21
Caden Becker had 232 yards of offense and four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Class B No. 6 SkyHawks.
Waverly 48, Crete 14
Eddie Johnson and Preston Harms each rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Class B No. 4 Vikings.
Scores
Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0
Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Anselmo-Merna 18, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Fremont Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13
Auburn 67, Fairbury 12
Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27
Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6
Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38
Bertrand 43, Elm Creek 22
Blue Hill 56, Giltner 20
Boys Town 41, Arlington 15
Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6
BDS 44, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Central City 53, Fillmore Central 14
Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3
Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33
Cody-Kilgore 53, Crawford 6
Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12
Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24
Deshler 31, Meridian 23
Douglas County West 22, Logan View-SS 6
Elgin/Pope John 67, Osmond 36
Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12
Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7
Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 14
Franklin 40, Silver Lake 36
Fullerton 48, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0
Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sandy Creek 8
Heartland 46, Ravenna 14
Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit
Hershey 14, North Platte St. Patrick's 7
Hitchcock County 46, Hi-Line 22
Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6
Kearney Catholic 46, Holdrege 0
Kenesaw 72, Palmer 20
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14
Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21
Norfolk Lutheran 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14
Malcolm 28, Platteview 12
McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14
Medicine Valley 70, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit
Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14
Minden 48, Wood River-Shelton 8
Mitchell 28, Gering 26, 2OT
Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28
Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13
Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22
North Platte 27, Millard West 24
Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papio South 7
Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7
Omaha North 35, Fremont 20
Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Ord 56, Centura 0
Osceola 58, High Plains Community 20
Overton 30, Axtell 14
Lincoln Parkview 58, Dorchester 6
Paxton 48, Minatare 12
Perkins County 64, Alma 44
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14
Seward 33, York 7
Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14
O'Neill St. Mary's 78, Boyd County 44
Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit
Stuart 79, GI Heartland Lutheran 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6
Sutton 47, Gibbon 0
Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0
Thayer Central 46, Tri County 8
Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6
Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52
Wallace 52, Wauneta-Palisade 6
Wausa 69, Randolph 6
Waverly 48, Crete 14
Wayne 49, O'Neill 14
West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend 28
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18
Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Harvard 21
Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6
Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8
Yutan 19, Wahoo Neumann 14