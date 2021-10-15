Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15

Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0

Cooper Katskee had 244 yards of total offense and a passing touchdown for the No. 7 Bulldogs.

Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14

Jayden Page had 22 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns and J’Dyn Bullion also added three scores.

Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Papillion-La Vista South 7

CharMar Brown ran for 183 yards and two TDs for the No. 4 Junior Jays.

Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7

Colby Duncan threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns for the Cougars, who won their third straight.

Omaha North 35, Fremont 20

Te’Shaun Porter rushed for 290 yards on 37 carries while Jordan Williams threw three touchdown passes.

Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Caden Becker had 232 yards of offense and four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Class B No. 6 SkyHawks.

Waverly 48, Crete 14