Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 15.

* * *

Bellevue East 24, Papillion-La Vista 14

Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Lawrence-Nelson 18

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Cambridge 8

Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, OT

Elkhorn Valley 5, Plainview 3

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Diller-Odell 6

Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26

Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Loomis 54, Brady 28

Mullen 50, Maxwell 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Norfolk Lutheran 16, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8​

North Central 38, West Holt 7

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Conestoga 22

Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Papillion-La Vista South 6

Osmond 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 26

Paxton 64, Minatare 34

Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13

Shelby/Rising City 52, East Butler 20

Southern Valley 72, Arapahoe 44

Sutherland 56, Bayard 30

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24

