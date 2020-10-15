Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 15

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 15.
Bellevue East 24, Papillion-La Vista 14
Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Lawrence-Nelson 18
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Cambridge 8
Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, OT
Elkhorn Valley 5, Plainview 3
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Diller-Odell 6
Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26
Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Loomis 54, Brady 28
Mullen 50, Maxwell 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Norfolk Lutheran 16, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
North Central 38, West Holt 7
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Conestoga 22
Omaha Creighton Prep 28, Papillion-La Vista South 6
Osmond 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 26
Paxton 64, Minatare 34
Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13
Shelby/Rising City 52, East Butler 20
Southern Valley 72, Arapahoe 44
Sutherland 56, Bayard 30
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24
