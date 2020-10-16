 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 16
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 16

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 16.

* * *

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Alma 40, Perkins County 36

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14

Axtell 22, Overton 14

Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25

Blair 50, Ralston 0

Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6

Boys Town 34, Arlington 28

Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12

Burwell 62, Amherst 19

Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0

Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12

Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20

Cross County 68, Humphrey/LHF 12

David City 35, Tekamah-Herman 14

David City Aquinas 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 12

Deshler 54, Meridian 31

Dorchester 50, Lincoln Parkview 24

Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14

Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Cedar Bluffs 24

Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8

Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6

Fremont Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24

Garden County 46, Leyton 12

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14

Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13

Grand Island CC 30, Twin River 0

Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14

Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32

Hemingford 60, Kimball 26

Hitchcock County 42, Hi-Line 36

Howells/Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7

Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18

Lexington 21, Alliance 19

Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10

McCool Junction 80, Hampton 0

Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28

Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-HC12

Millard North 40, Fremont 7

Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0

Minden 19, Wood River-Shelton 0

Mitchell 41, Gering 6

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14

Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7

North Platte 17, Millard West 7

North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Hershey 13

Ogallala 26, Sidney 0

Omaha Gross 41, South Sioux City 21

Omaha Skutt 55, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0

Om. Westside 49, ST Aquinas, Kan. 6

O’Neill St. Mary’s 56, Boyd County 6

Osceola 77, High Plains Community 0

Pender 49, Homer 20

Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12

Platteview 29, Malcolm 17

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21

Potter-Dix 73, Banner County 0

Ravenna 50, Heartland 6

Sabetha, Kan. 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24

Seward 28, York 3

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, OT

Stanton 60, West Point GACC 22

Sterling 60, Lewiston 7

Summerland 62, Ainsworth 28

Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22

Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18

Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0

Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24

Waverly 35, Crete 6

Wayne 42, O’Neill 7

West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend 0

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7

Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14

Yutan 14, Wahoo Neumann 7

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

