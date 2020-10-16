Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 16

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 16.
Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Alma 40, Perkins County 36
Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14
Axtell 22, Overton 14
Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25
Blair 50, Ralston 0
Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6
Boys Town 34, Arlington 28
Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12
Burwell 62, Amherst 19
Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0
Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12
Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20
Cross County 68, Humphrey/LHF 12
David City 35, Tekamah-Herman 14
David City Aquinas 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 12
Deshler 54, Meridian 31
Dorchester 50, Lincoln Parkview 24
Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14
Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Cedar Bluffs 24
Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8
Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6
Fremont Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24
Garden County 46, Leyton 12
Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14
Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13
Grand Island CC 30, Twin River 0
Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14
Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32
Hemingford 60, Kimball 26
Hitchcock County 42, Hi-Line 36
Howells/Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7
Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18
Lexington 21, Alliance 19
Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17
Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7
McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10
McCool Junction 80, Hampton 0
Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28
Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-HC12
Millard North 40, Fremont 7
Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0
Minden 19, Wood River-Shelton 0
Mitchell 41, Gering 6
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14
Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7
North Platte 17, Millard West 7
North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Hershey 13
Ogallala 26, Sidney 0
Omaha Gross 41, South Sioux City 21
Omaha Skutt 55, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0
Om. Westside 49, ST Aquinas, Kan. 6
O’Neill St. Mary’s 56, Boyd County 6
Osceola 77, High Plains Community 0
Pender 49, Homer 20
Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12
Platteview 29, Malcolm 17
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21
Potter-Dix 73, Banner County 0
Ravenna 50, Heartland 6
Sabetha, Kan. 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24
Seward 28, York 3
St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, OT
Stanton 60, West Point GACC 22
Sterling 60, Lewiston 7
Summerland 62, Ainsworth 28
Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22
Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18
Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0
Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24
Waverly 35, Crete 6
Wayne 42, O’Neill 7
West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend 0
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7
Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14
Yutan 14, Wahoo Neumann 7
