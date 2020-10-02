Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 2

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 2.
Adams Central 21, Central City 8
Amherst 56, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 18
Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24
Arapahoe 28, Alma 8
Arlington 12, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 81, Banner County 0
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14
Auburn 28, Milford 13
Aurora 21, McCook 7
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 32, Ponca 19
Battle Creek 6, Boone Central 3
Bayard 60, Kimball 20
Bennington 40, South Sioux City 3
Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7
Bridgeport 28, Gordon/Rushville 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Kenesaw 23
Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Centennial 27, Wahoo Neumann 14
Centura 42, David City 13
Chadron 16, Sidney 0
Columbus Scotus 48, North Bend 28
Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 42
Cozad 34, Ogallala 13
Cross County 82, Shelby/Rising City 12
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hi-Line 0
Elkhorn 48, Elkhorn Mount Michael 6
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6
Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12
Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29
Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7
Fremont Bergan 31, David City Aquinas 7
Giltner 44, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6
Grand Island Northwest 24, Seward 17
Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28
Hampton 59, GI Heartland Lutheran 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 29, Crofton 14
Harvard 50, Silver Lake 14
Hastings 38, York 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Hemingford 58, Perkins County 25
Hitchcock County 50, Leyton 14
Homer 54, Emerson-Hubbard 20
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Omaha Brownell Talbot 8
Johnson County Central 48, Palmyra 32
Johnson-Brock 64, Omaha Christian 20
Kearney 41, Columbus 19
Kearney Catholic 38, Broken Bow 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Plainview 14
Lexington 14, Gering 6
Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21
Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25
Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0
Lincoln Southeast 7, Papillion-LaVista 0
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24, Boys Town 0
Loomis 36, Axtell 0
McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12
Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8
Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6
Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0
Minden 39, Holdrege 0
Mullen 68, Morrill 16
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Freeman 14
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Ainsworth 30
Norfolk Catholic 31, Wayne 21
Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26
North Central 52, Summerland 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Chase County 8
Oakland-Craig 68, Tekamah-Herman 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7
Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14
Ord 59, Grand Island Central Catholic 6
Osmond 62, Wausa 22
Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Palmer 46, High Plains Community 0
Paxton 51, Wauneta-Palisade 14
Pender 67, Walthill 16
Pierce 49, O’Neill 6
Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8
Potter-Dix 62, South Platte 27
Raymond Central 3, Platteview 0
Red Cloud 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 8
Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17
Southern Valley 36, Bertrand 32
St. Mary’s 28, Creighton 18
St. Paul 58, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13
Stanton 42, Howells/Dodge 36
Sterling 70, Dorchester 8
Stuart 65, Santee 18
Superior 34, Fillmore Central 26
Thayer Central 62, Heartland 50
Tri County 78, Southern 20
Valentine 33, Hershey 6
Waverly 38, Beatrice 7
Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26
West Point-Beemer 55, Columbus Lakeview 20
Winside 66, Randolph 12
Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14
