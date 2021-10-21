Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 21.
Highlights
Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6
LJ Richardson scored three touchdowns in the first half as the second-ranked Thunderbirds raced to a 35-0 lead at the break.
Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20
Cal Newell had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Silver Hawks.
Millard North 32, Norfolk 24
Charlie Quaintance ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns, and Brian Petry added 150 yards on the ground for the Mustangs, who rushed for 459 yards.
Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7
Te’Shaun Porter rushed for 136 yards and four scores for the Vikings.
Omaha Roncalli 41, Elkhorn North 27
Brady McGill threw three touchdown passes to Quincy Evans.
EIGHT-MAN 1 PLAYOFFS
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6: The Coyotes scored 22 fourth-quarter points to improve to 8-1.
Arapahoe 56, Alma 40: Arapahoe defeated Alma for the second time this month. The first meeting was 34-20.
Burwell 60, Amherst 24: Top-ranked Burwell, which beat Amherst 28-15 last Thursday to end the regular season, led this one 52-0 at the half.
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12: Cross County pulled away in the second half to beat Clarkson/Leigh for the second time — the first meeting was 42-22 in August.
DC-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8: The defending champion Tigers led 66-0 at halftime, which included 38 second-quarter points.
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0: Hitchcock County rolled to its fifth straight win. Its only loss this season is to defending state champ Dundy County-Stratton.
Humphrey/LHF 36, Norfolk Lutheran 35: Jacob Sjuts threw a pair of touchdown passes to Ethan Keller, and the Bulldog defense stopped the Eagles' 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead.
Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32: Howells-Dodge improved to 9-0 as it led 50-0 at halftime.
Laurel-CC 30, EMF 26: Laurel rallied with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Nebraska Christian 22, Arcadia-Loup City 15: Nebraska Christian rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit.
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14: Lourdes (9-0) led 50-0 at halftime.
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30: Neligh-Oakdale used a 32-point second quarter to erase an early deficit, winning its sixth straight.
Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28: Visiting Perkins County opened a 38-14 halftime lead.
Stanton 57, Heartland 12: Stanton, which led 14-6 at halftime, returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown and cruised from there.
Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22: Sutherland led 22-14 late in the first half before scoring the next 30 points to knock out the sixth seed.
Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28: Seventh-ranked Weeping Water improved to 9-0.
EIGHT-MAN 2 PLAYOFFS
Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8: Ansley edged Pleasanton 44-40 last month, but the Spartans got three TD runs by Cooper Slingsby to dominate this meeting.
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8: Visiting Blue Hill led 14-0 early in the second quarter and built a 28-0 lead four minutes into the second half.
BDS 66, Fullerton 34: Easton Weber ran for 269 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, for the defending champion Eagles, who led 60-12 at halftime.
Elgin/PJ 30, O’Neill St. Mary’s 26: Jack Wemhoff rushed for 156 yards and two TDs, and Paiton Hoefer passed for 162 and two scores. St. Mary's closed to 30-26 with 2:51 left on a 29-yard TD pass from Aidan Hedstrom, but Elgin was able to avenge a 28-7 season-opening loss to St. Mary’s.
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41: The Irish built a 55-8 halftime lead and coasted to their eighth straight win.
Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14: Tanner Pfeifer ran for two touchdowns and tossed two touchdown passes for the Flyers.
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0: Top-ranked Kenesaw led 43-0 at halftime as Tyson Denkert passed for three TDs, ran for two and accounted for 286 yards in the first half.
Leyton 47, Hyannis 12: Peyton Abbott had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Osceola 70, Homer 27: Osceola won its eighth straight following a loss to Riverside in its opener.
Pender 69, Creighton 32: Pender has scored at least 40 points in nine wins this season.
Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20: Riverside led 56-6 at halftime and went on to its fourth straight win.
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20: Sandhills/Thedford bolted to a 30-0 lead less than six minutes into the game to stay unbeaten.
Scores
Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6
Boone Central 53, O'Neill 0
Hampton 49, Santee 7
Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20
Millard North 32, Norfolk 24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Paxton 18
Eight-Man 1 playoffs
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
Arapahoe 56, Alma 40
Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0
Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30
Stanton 57, Heartland 12
Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22
Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28
Eight-Man 2 playoffs
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary's 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41
Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0
Mead 26, Wynot 20
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
Osceola 70, Homer 27
Pender 69, Creighton 32
Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20