Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 21

BDS 66, Fullerton 34: Easton Weber ran for 269 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, for the defending champion Eagles, who led 60-12 at halftime.

Elgin/PJ 30, O’Neill St. Mary’s 26: Jack Wemhoff rushed for 156 yards and two TDs, and Paiton Hoefer passed for 162 and two scores. St. Mary's closed to 30-26 with 2:51 left on a 29-yard TD pass from Aidan Hedstrom, but Elgin was able to avenge a 28-7 season-opening loss to St. Mary’s.

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41: The Irish built a 55-8 halftime lead and coasted to their eighth straight win.

Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14: Tanner Pfeifer ran for two touchdowns and tossed two touchdown passes for the Flyers.

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0: Top-ranked Kenesaw led 43-0 at halftime as Tyson Denkert passed for three TDs, ran for two and accounted for 286 yards in the first half.

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12: Peyton Abbott had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Osceola 70, Homer 27: Osceola won its eighth straight following a loss to Riverside in its opener.