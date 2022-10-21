Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 21

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 21.
Scores
Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20
Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36
Arthur County 71, Wallace 40
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Platteview 0
Aurora 49, Central City 21
Battle Creek 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20
Bishop Neumann 49, Aquinas 6
Centennial 42, Tri County 6
Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 7
Crawford def. Banner County, forfeit
David City 39, Louisville 7
Douglas County West 35, Arlington 21
Elkhorn North 27, Blair 26
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha North 6
Fort Calhoun 32, Boys Town 25
Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0
Gordon/Rushville 55, Mitchell 16
Gothenburg 33, Broken Bow 14
Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28
Lincoln Christian 50, Syracuse 28
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18
Lincoln Pius X 41, Norris 17
Lincoln Southwest 42, Millard North 28
Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28
Millard South 34, Lincoln High 14
Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0
North Platte 36, Papillion-LaVista 29
Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 14
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14
Omaha South 35, Bellevue East 28
Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30
Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20
Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 20
Potter-Dix 81, South Platte 28
Raymond Central 41, Falls City 6
Scottsbluff 55, Lexington 14
Sioux County 48, Minatare 30
Valentine 20, Chase County 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32
York 24, Grand Island Northwest 21
Yutan 43, Tekamah-Herman 0
