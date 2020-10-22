 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 22.

* * *

Boone Central 54, O’Neill 7

Elkhorn 24, Omaha Skutt 21

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Fremont Bergan 42, Ponca 16

Oakland-Craig 48, David City 0

Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7

Spalding Academy 42, Stuart 0

PLAYOFFS SCORES

Eight Man-1

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Howells/Dodge 42, West Point GACC 14

Laurel-CC 76, Thayer Central 36

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Neb. City Lourdes 54, Humphrey/LHF 34

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

Norfolk Lutheran 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28

Tri County def. Southern, forfeit

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14

Eight Man-2

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Ansley-Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

BDS 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

O’Neill St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

Wynot 46, Winside 20

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

