Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 22.
* * *
Boone Central 54, O’Neill 7
Elkhorn 24, Omaha Skutt 21
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Fremont Bergan 42, Ponca 16
Oakland-Craig 48, David City 0
Pawnee City 59, Lewiston 7
Spalding Academy 42, Stuart 0
PLAYOFFS SCORES
Eight Man-1
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23
Burwell 47, North Central 14
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
Howells/Dodge 42, West Point GACC 14
Laurel-CC 76, Thayer Central 36
Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14
Neb. City Lourdes 54, Humphrey/LHF 34
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12
Norfolk Lutheran 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28
Tri County def. Southern, forfeit
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14
Eight Man-2
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Ansley-Litchfield 34, Riverside 12
Bloomfield 26, Mead 0
BDS 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20
Creighton 54, Osmond 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14
Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16
Loomis 52, Leyton 16
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
O’Neill St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
Wynot 46, Winside 20
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports