Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22

Dylan Mostek ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Cayden Bluhm caught three passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Demarco Young, who ran for 204 yards and three scores, had a 1-yard score with 47 seconds remaining to win it.

Devin Moore made an 18-yard field goal in the third overtime to lift the Class B No. 4 Vikings. Cole Murray had six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) for Waverly, while Blake Macklin ran for three touchdowns and also had a touchdown reception for the Class B No. 8 Titans.