Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 22.
* * *
Highlights
Columbus 38, North Platte 28
Liam Blaser ran for three touchdowns for the Discoverers.
Gretna 27, Papillion-La Vista 20
Zane Flores ran in a 7-yard touchdown for the No. 6 Dragons with 28 seconds left to win it.
Millard West 38, Lincoln Northeast 7
Chase Hultman had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 10 Wildcats.
Plattsmouth 48, Bellevue East 14
Nate Kramer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score while Christian Meneses added 138 yards and one TD for the Class B No. 2 Blue Devils
Elkhorn 33, Omaha Skutt 13
Mikey Hart had three rushing touchdowns for the Class B No. 5 Antlers.
Ralston 27, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 3
Dylan Tatum finished with 179 yards on 11 total touches and two scores for the Rams.
Bennington 49, Omaha Gross 10
Dylan Mostek ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Cayden Bluhm caught three passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
South Sioux City 31, Blair 30
Demarco Young, who ran for 204 yards and three scores, had a 1-yard score with 47 seconds remaining to win it.
Waverly 52, Norris 49, 3OT
Devin Moore made an 18-yard field goal in the third overtime to lift the Class B No. 4 Vikings. Cole Murray had six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) for Waverly, while Blake Macklin ran for three touchdowns and also had a touchdown reception for the Class B No. 8 Titans.
Scores
Adams Central 42, Fillmore Central 13
Aquinas 42, Tekamah-Herman 6
Archbishop Bergan 49, Ponca 14
Arthur County 52, South Platte 18
Ashland-Greenwood 30, Platteview 7
Auburn 49, Falls City 0
Aurora 50, Seward 14
Battle Creek 62, North Bend Central 36
Beatrice 48, Crete 34
Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 10
Bishop Neumann 35, Syracuse 6
Blair 30, South Sioux City 3
Bridgeport 36, Hershey 14
Broken Bow 18, Minden 0
Chadron 35, Ogallala 8
Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14
Columbus 38, North Platte 28
Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 0
Crawford 55, Minatare 6
Crofton 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7
Douglas County West 34, Arlington 28
Elkhorn 33, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Elkhorn South 21, Lincoln Southeast 10
Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 12
Franklin 60, Harvard 0
Fremont 42, Lincoln Pius X 41
Gordon/Rushville 53, Chase County 25
Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19
Grand Island 35, Omaha Bryan 0
Grand Island Central Catholic 14, Centura 7
Grand Island Northwest 42, Hastings 27
Gretna 27, Papillion-La Vista 20
Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Superior 10
Kearney 47, Omaha Northwest 21
Kearney Catholic 49, Cozad 13
Lincoln Lutheran 10, Wilber-Clatonia 7
Louisville 53, Raymond Central 32
McCook 34, Alliance 7
McCool Junction 54, Dorchester 15
Milford 42, Fairbury 0
Millard South 35, Omaha Burke 13
Millard West 38, Lincoln Northeast 7
Mitchell 21, Sidney 18
Nebraska City 27, Lincoln Christian 26
Norfolk Catholic 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Valentine 6
Oakland-Craig 49, David City 7
Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln East 7
Omaha Roncalli 41, Elkhorn North 27
Omaha Westside 59, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha South 7
Parkview Christian 56, Heartland Lutheran 14
Pierce 35, Wayne 27
Plattsmouth 48, Bellevue East 14
Potter-Dix 80, Creek Valley 16
Ralston 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Red Cloud 58, Silver Lake 14
Scottsbluff 70, Gering 17
Sioux County 64, Banner County 0
Spalding Academy 40, Stuart 6
St. Edward 65, Elba 24
St. Paul def. Twin River, forfeit
Sterling 53, Meridian 7
Sutton 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Wahoo 22, Malcolm 16
Wallace 78, Southwest 42
Waverly 52, Norris 49, 3OT
West Point-Beemer 39, Schuyler 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Deshler 19
York 14, Lexington 7
Yutan 14, Centennial 7