Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 22

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 22. 

Highlights

Columbus 38, North Platte 28

Liam Blaser ran for three touchdowns for the Discoverers.

Gretna 27, Papillion-La Vista 20

Zane Flores ran in a 7-yard touchdown for the No. 6 Dragons with 28 seconds left to win it.

Millard West 38, Lincoln Northeast 7

Chase Hultman had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 10 Wildcats.

Plattsmouth 48, Bellevue East 14

Nate Kramer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score while Christian Meneses added 138 yards and one TD for the Class B No. 2 Blue Devils

Elkhorn 33, Omaha Skutt 13

Mikey Hart had three rushing touchdowns for the Class B No. 5 Antlers.

Ralston 27, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 3

Dylan Tatum finished with 179 yards on 11 total touches and two scores for the Rams.

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross 10

Dylan Mostek ran for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Cayden Bluhm caught three passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

South Sioux City 31, Blair 30

Demarco Young, who ran for 204 yards and three scores, had a 1-yard score with 47 seconds remaining to win it.

Waverly 52, Norris 49, 3OT

Devin Moore made an 18-yard field goal in the third overtime to lift the Class B No. 4 Vikings. Cole Murray had six total touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) for Waverly, while Blake Macklin ran for three touchdowns and also had a touchdown reception for the Class B No. 8 Titans.

Scores

Adams Central 42, Fillmore Central 13

Aquinas 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Archbishop Bergan 49, Ponca 14

Arthur County 52, South Platte 18

Ashland-Greenwood 30, Platteview 7

Auburn 49, Falls City 0

Aurora 50, Seward 14

Battle Creek 62, North Bend Central 36

Beatrice 48, Crete 34

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 10

Bishop Neumann 35, Syracuse 6

Bridgeport 36, Hershey 14

Broken Bow 18, Minden 0

Chadron 35, Ogallala 8

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14

Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 0

Crawford 55, Minatare 6

Crofton 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7

Douglas County West 34, Arlington 28

Elkhorn South 21, Lincoln Southeast 10

Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 12

Franklin 60, Harvard 0

Fremont 42, Lincoln Pius X 41

Gordon/Rushville 53, Chase County 25

Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19

Grand Island 35, Omaha Bryan 0

Grand Island Central Catholic 14, Centura 7

Grand Island Northwest 42, Hastings 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Superior 10

Kearney 47, Omaha Northwest 21

Kearney Catholic 49, Cozad 13

Lincoln Lutheran 10, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Louisville 53, Raymond Central 32

McCook 34, Alliance 7

McCool Junction 54, Dorchester 15

Milford 42, Fairbury 0

Millard South 35, Omaha Burke 13

Mitchell 21, Sidney 18

Nebraska City 27, Lincoln Christian 26

Norfolk Catholic 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Valentine 6

Oakland-Craig 49, David City 7

Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln East 7

Omaha Roncalli 41, Elkhorn North 27

Omaha Westside 59, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha South 7

Parkview Christian 56, Heartland Lutheran 14

Pierce 35, Wayne 27

Potter-Dix 80, Creek Valley 16

Red Cloud 58, Silver Lake 14

Scottsbluff 70, Gering 17

Sioux County 64, Banner County 0

Spalding Academy 40, Stuart 6

St. Edward 65, Elba 24

St. Paul def. Twin River, forfeit

Sterling 53, Meridian 7

Sutton 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Wahoo 22, Malcolm 16

Wallace 78, Southwest 42

West Point-Beemer 39, Schuyler 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Deshler 19

York 14, Lexington 7

Yutan 14, Centennial 7

