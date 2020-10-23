 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 23.

* * *

Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14

Arlington 36, Douglas County West 0

Arthur County 42, South Platte 6

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Platteview 6

Auburn 41, Falls City 8

Battle Creek 46, North Bend 20

Beatrice 70, Crete 12

Bennington 35, Omaha Gross 21

Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0

Broken Bow 38, Minden 3

Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton 12

Chadron 28, Ogallala 15

Cody-Kilgore 40, Hay Springs 28

Col. Lakeview 28, Col. Scotus 20

Crofton 63, BRLD 6

DC Aquinas 46, Tekamah-Herman 7

Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-SS 0

Gordon/Rushville 39, Chase County 8

Hastings 30, Grand Island Northwest 19

Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0

Lin. Parkview 60, GI Heartland Lutheran 22

McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6

Minatare 32, Crawford 26

Mitchell 41, Sidney 14

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington CC 10

Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13

Paxton 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24

Pierce 19, Wayne 9

Potter-Dix 66, Creek Valley 13

Scottsbluff 34, Gering 12

Sioux County 65, Banner County 6

Southwest 50, Hampton 20

St. Edward 50, Elba 12

Superior 20, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Syracuse 24, Wahoo Neumann 19

Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0

Waverly 24, Norris 0

West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13

York 14, Lexington 7

Yutan 53, Centennial 14

PLAYOFFS SCORES

Class A

Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21

Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6

Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28

Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14

Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20

Millard North 52, Norfolk 6

North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

