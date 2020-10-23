Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 23.
Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14
Arlington 36, Douglas County West 0
Arthur County 42, South Platte 6
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Platteview 6
Auburn 41, Falls City 8
Battle Creek 46, North Bend 20
Beatrice 70, Crete 12
Bennington 35, Omaha Gross 21
Bridgeport 37, Hershey 0
Broken Bow 38, Minden 3
Central City 66, Wood River-Shelton 12
Chadron 28, Ogallala 15
Cody-Kilgore 40, Hay Springs 28
Col. Lakeview 28, Col. Scotus 20
Crofton 63, BRLD 6
DC Aquinas 46, Tekamah-Herman 7
Deshler 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Fort Calhoun 3, Logan View-SS 0
Gordon/Rushville 39, Chase County 8
Hastings 30, Grand Island Northwest 19
Kearney Catholic 31, Cozad 0
Lin. Parkview 60, GI Heartland Lutheran 22
McCool Junction 68, Dorchester 6
Minatare 32, Crawford 26
Mitchell 41, Sidney 14
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington CC 10
Omaha Roncalli 35, Elkhorn North 13
Paxton 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24
Pierce 19, Wayne 9
Potter-Dix 66, Creek Valley 13
Scottsbluff 34, Gering 12
Sioux County 65, Banner County 6
Southwest 50, Hampton 20
St. Edward 50, Elba 12
Superior 20, Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Sutton 61, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Syracuse 24, Wahoo Neumann 19
Wahoo 47, Malcolm 0
Waverly 24, Norris 0
West Point-Beemer 35, Schuyler 6
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Lincoln Lutheran 13
York 14, Lexington 7
Yutan 53, Centennial 14
PLAYOFFS SCORES
Class A
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
