Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 6

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 6.

* * *

Highlights

Beatrice 42, Crete 14: Crew Meints returned an interception for a touchdown for the Orangemen (3-4), who have won three of their past four.

Millard South 49, Columbus 7: Cam Kozeal threw three touchdown passes and ran for another while Nolan Feller added two touchdowns for the Patriots (4-3), who have won three straight games.

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7: Dash Bauman ran for two scores and returned an interception for a touchdown for the Spartans (4-3).

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7: Eli Broman had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 10 Bulldogs (4-3).

Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21: Wyatt Yetter ran for 160 yards and four touchdowns and also had a receiving TD for the Class C-1 No. 4 Crimson Pride (6-1).

Scores

Ainsworth 36, O'Neill St. Mary's 30

Gordon-Rushville 56, West Holt 19

Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16

Millard South 49, Columbus 7

Papillion-La Vista 39, Omaha Central 14

Sandhills/Thedford 51, Leyton 12

Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14

