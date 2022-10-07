Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 7.

Highlights

Class A

Bellevue West 49, Bellevue East 0: Daniel Kaelin threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Isaiah McMorris and Ben Goodwater, and CJ Gauff ran for two scores for the No. 8 Thunderbirds (5-3).

Elkhorn South 42, Grand Island 3: Cole Ballard ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Carson Rauner had 294 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns (one throwing, one rushing) for the Storm (7-0).

Millard North 50, Omaha Bryan 17: Caden Vermaas ran for 183 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs (3-4), who had 330 rushing yards.

Millard West 17, Lincoln Southeast 16: The Wildcats (4-3) blocked the extra point after a late Knight touchdown and recovered the ensuing onside kick to preserve the win.

Norfolk 22, Lincoln North Star 17: Rowdy Bauer had a 7-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes to play to put the Panthers (5-2) ahead for good.

Omaha North 42, Fremont 0: Te’Shaun Porter ran for 113 yards and three scores, and Sebastian Circo had three touchdown passes for the No. 3 Vikings (6-1), who limited the Tigers to 69 yards of offense.

Class B

Elkhorn North 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24: Josh Basilevac had 275 yards of offense and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Wolves (5-2).

Omaha Gross 42, Norris 14: Jake Garcia ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns for the Class B No. 2 Cougars (7-0), who scored on all three of their third-quarter possessions to pull away after the game was tied at 7-all at halftime.

Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 9: Colin Pike had three rushing touchdowns for the Class B No. 5 SkyHawks (5-2), who led 28-3 at halftime.

Waverly 38, Lincoln Pius X 8: Trey Jackson threw four touchdown passes for the Class B No. 6 Vikings (5-2).

York 28, Seward 14: Ryan Seevers had a pair of touchdown runs and also added a touchdown pass for the Dukes (4-3) to snap Seward’s four-game winning streak.

Class C-1

Auburn 31, Syracuse 13: Tate Hug ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for the Bulldogs.

Aurora 41, Adams Central 7: Carlos Collazo ran for three touchdowns for the Class C-1 No. 1 Huskies (7-0).

Wahoo 31, Columbus Scotus 10: The Class C-1 No. 10 Warriors (4-3) outscored the No. 8 Shamrocks (5-2) 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

Scores

Amherst 24, Centura 12

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Overton 20

Arthur County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 6

Auburn 31, Syracuse 13

Aurora 41, Adams Central 7

Axtell 48, Deshler 6

Battle Creek 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 12

Bellevue West 49, Bellevue East 0

Bennington 70, Westview 0

Boone Central 55, O'Neill 0

Broken Bow 27, Minden 7

CWC 42, Boyd County 28

Cambridge 69, Bayard 42

Central Valley 58, Burwell 6

Cody-Kilgore 53, Sioux County 15

Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 14

Creighton 50, Randolph 0

Crofton 52, Tri County Northeast 7

Cross County 30, Clarkson/Leigh 28

Elgin/Pope John 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 16

Elkhorn 31, Blair 24

Elkhorn North 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24

Elkhorn Valley 34, Norfolk Lutheran 33

Elmwood-Murdock 52, Weeping Water 40

Freeman 50, Thayer Central 48

Fremont Bergan 23, David City Aquinas 7

Grand Island Northwest 37, Gering 17

Hampton 58, Heartland Lutheran 12

Harvard 51, Franklin 50

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 7

Heartland 42, Sandy Creek 20

Hi-Line 56, Alma 20

Hitchcock County 44, Dundy County-Stratton 6

Howells/Dodge 58, Winside 6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Walthill, forfeit

Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 22

Kenesaw 44, Blue Hill 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Hartington-Newcastle 21

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 0

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Parkview 57, Meridian 8

Lincoln Southwest 55, South Sioux City 7

Malcolm 51, Lincoln Lutheran 34

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Bertrand 30

Mead 78, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Milford 41, Tri County 7

Millard West 17, Lincoln Southeast 16

Mitchell 30, Chase County 0

Nebraska City Lourdes 68, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50

Neligh-Oakdale 80, North Central 26

Norfolk 22, Lincoln North Star 17

Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 6

Ogallala 36, Chadron 21

Omaha Gross 42, Norris 14

Omaha North 42, Fremont 0

Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 3

Omaha Westside 42, Kearney 14

Ord 41, Kearney Catholic 21

Palmyra 58, Southern 42

Pawnee City 60, Sterling 8

Pender 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20

Perkins County 24, Maxwell 18

Pierce 56, Central City 35

Platteview 35, Omaha Concordia 0

Potter-Dix 79, Creek Valley 0

Ravenna 58, Arcadia-Loup City 15

Raymond Central 33, Nebraska City 30

Sandhills Valley 52, Sutherland 12

Scottsbluff 35, Hastings 0

Sidney 19, Cozad 7

South Platte 38, Minatare 14

Southwest 45, Brady 42

St. Edward 67, Elba 18

St. Paul 56, Fairbury 21

Stanton 59, Bancroft-Rosalie 8

Stuart 66, Santee 12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Red Cloud 36

Superior 73, McCool Junction 32

Twin Loup 30, Elm Creek 14

Twin River 44, Madison 18

Valentine 32, Hershey 0

Wahoo 31, Columbus Scotus 10

Wahoo Neumann 64, Louisville 12

Wakefield 59, Homer 41

Wallace 48, Paxton 34

Waverly 38, Lincoln Pius X 8

Wayne 27, West Point-Beemer 25

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Centennial 28

Wynot 41, Osmond 6

York 28, Seward 14