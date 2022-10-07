Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 7

Here are the Nebraska high school football champions since 2015.
Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 7.
Highlights Class A Bellevue West 49, Bellevue East 0: Daniel Kaelin threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Isaiah McMorris and Ben Goodwater, and CJ Gauff ran for two scores for the No. 8 Thunderbirds (5-3). Elkhorn South 42, Grand Island 3: Cole Ballard ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Carson Rauner had 294 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns (one throwing, one rushing) for the Storm (7-0).
Millard North 50, Omaha Bryan 17: Caden Vermaas ran for 183 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs (3-4), who had 330 rushing yards. Millard West 17, Lincoln Southeast 16: The Wildcats (4-3) blocked the extra point after a late Knight touchdown and recovered the ensuing onside kick to preserve the win. Norfolk 22, Lincoln North Star 17: Rowdy Bauer had a 7-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes to play to put the Panthers (5-2) ahead for good. Omaha North 42, Fremont 0: Te’Shaun Porter ran for 113 yards and three scores, and Sebastian Circo had three touchdown passes for the No. 3 Vikings (6-1), who limited the Tigers to 69 yards of offense. Class B Elkhorn North 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24: Josh Basilevac had 275 yards of offense and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Wolves (5-2). Omaha Gross 42, Norris 14: Jake Garcia ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns for the Class B No. 2 Cougars (7-0), who scored on all three of their third-quarter possessions to pull away after the game was tied at 7-all at halftime. Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 9: Colin Pike had three rushing touchdowns for the Class B No. 5 SkyHawks (5-2), who led 28-3 at halftime. Waverly 38, Lincoln Pius X 8: Trey Jackson threw four touchdown passes for the Class B No. 6 Vikings (5-2). York 28, Seward 14: Ryan Seevers had a pair of touchdown runs and also added a touchdown pass for the Dukes (4-3) to snap Seward’s four-game winning streak. Class C-1 Auburn 31, Syracuse 13: Tate Hug ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for the Bulldogs. Aurora 41, Adams Central 7: Carlos Collazo ran for three touchdowns for the Class C-1 No. 1 Huskies (7-0). Wahoo 31, Columbus Scotus 10: The Class C-1 No. 10 Warriors (4-3) outscored the No. 8 Shamrocks (5-2) 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Scores
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Overton 20
Arthur County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 6
Aurora 41, Adams Central 7
Battle Creek 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 12
Bellevue West 49, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 70, Westview 0
Boone Central 55, O'Neill 0
Central Valley 58, Burwell 6
Cody-Kilgore 53, Sioux County 15
Columbus Lakeview 49, Douglas County West 14
Crofton 52, Tri County Northeast 7
Cross County 30, Clarkson/Leigh 28
Elgin/Pope John 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 16
Elkhorn North 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 24
Elkhorn Valley 34, Norfolk Lutheran 33
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Weeping Water 40
Freeman 50, Thayer Central 48
Fremont Bergan 23, David City Aquinas 7
Grand Island Northwest 37, Gering 17
Hampton 58, Heartland Lutheran 12
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Wood River 7
Heartland 42, Sandy Creek 20
Hitchcock County 44, Dundy County-Stratton 6
Howells/Dodge 58, Winside 6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Walthill, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 0
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Parkview 57, Meridian 8
Lincoln Southwest 55, South Sioux City 7
Malcolm 51, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Bertrand 30
Mead 78, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Millard West 17, Lincoln Southeast 16
Mitchell 30, Chase County 0
Nebraska City Lourdes 68, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50
Neligh-Oakdale 80, North Central 26
Norfolk 22, Lincoln North Star 17
Oakland-Craig 61, Tekamah-Herman 6
Omaha Gross 42, Norris 14
Omaha North 42, Fremont 0
Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 3
Omaha Westside 42, Kearney 14
Ord 41, Kearney Catholic 21
Pawnee City 60, Sterling 8
Pender 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Perkins County 24, Maxwell 18
Pierce 56, Central City 35
Platteview 35, Omaha Concordia 0
Potter-Dix 79, Creek Valley 0
Ravenna 58, Arcadia-Loup City 15
Raymond Central 33, Nebraska City 30
Sandhills Valley 52, Sutherland 12
Scottsbluff 35, Hastings 0
South Platte 38, Minatare 14
Stanton 59, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Red Cloud 36
Superior 73, McCool Junction 32
Twin Loup 30, Elm Creek 14
Twin River 44, Madison 18
Wahoo 31, Columbus Scotus 10
Wahoo Neumann 64, Louisville 12
Waverly 38, Lincoln Pius X 8
Wayne 27, West Point-Beemer 25
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Centennial 28
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!