Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 7.
* * *
Highlights
Lincoln Southeast 35, Bellevue East 0
Husker commit Jake Appleget scored three touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing — for the No. 10 Knights.
Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 3
Brandon Kollars ran for two touchdowns, Carter Janssen threw a pair of TD passes and Brennen Kelly had a receiving touchdown and a pick six for the Class C-2 No. 2 Knights.
Scores
Axtell 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 22
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Southern Valley 8
Elkhorn South 28, Gretna 20
Hitchcock County 54, Maxwell 0
Humphrey St. Francis 38, CWC 8
