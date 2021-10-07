 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 7
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 7. 

Highlights

Lincoln Southeast 35, Bellevue East 0

Husker commit Jake Appleget scored three touchdowns — two receiving, one rushing — for the No. 10 Knights.

Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 3

Brandon Kollars ran for two touchdowns, Carter Janssen threw a pair of TD passes and Brennen Kelly had a receiving touchdown and a pick six for the Class C-2 No. 2 Knights.

Scores

Axtell 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 22

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Southern Valley 8

Elkhorn South 28, Gretna 20

Hitchcock County 54, Maxwell 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, CWC 8

Lincoln Southeast 35, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 3

