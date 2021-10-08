 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 8
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 8. 

Highlights

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12

Carter Washburn scored on a pick-six and caught a touchdown pass for the Class C-1 No. 1 Bluejays (7-0).

Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31

The No. 2 Thunderbirds racked up 675 yards of total offense to improve to 6-1.

Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0

TJ Murray threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns while TJ Covington ran for 150 yards and two scores for the Cowboys, who won their fourth straight.

Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28

Brody Mickey threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Discoverers, who have won six consecutive games.

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 6

Adam VanCleave rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yarder in the first quarter when the Vikings put up 28 points.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21

Luke Broderick caught two touchdown passes to go with nine tackles and an interception.

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian 14

Jakob Jordan scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) for the Eight Man-2 No. 4 Irish.

Grand Island 31, Millard North 20

Kytan Fife finished with 399 total yards and four touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one receiving)

Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17

Sam Hartman ran for two scores and added a touchdown pass for the Class B No. 8 Vikings.

McCook 28, Gering 9

Jacob Gomez-Wilson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury.

Millard South 40, Fremont 14

Christian Nash ran for a pair of scores and Cam Kozeal added a rushing touchdown and a 59-yard touchdown pass for the top-ranked Patriots (7-0).

Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21

Donovan Moody rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 7 Bulldogs, who scored on each of their first 10 possessions. Packer quarterback Daeshawn Tolbert threw for 309 yards and three scores.

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10

The fourth-ranked Junior Jays forced three turnovers in the first quarter, including a pick-six, while lineman Rocco Marcelino scored on a 57-yard reception.

Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21

Junior Te’shaun Porter scored on an 80-yard run and finished with 192 yards on the ground for the Vikings (2-5).

Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0

Dominic Rezac ran for two touchdowns while Anthony Rezac and Kolby Brown each tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 3 Warriors.

Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7

Payton Prestito had three rushing touchdowns for the Monarchs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha Central 28

Devyn Jones had five rushing touchdowns for the Titans.

Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14

TJ Fitzpatrick hit Owen Prince for a 22-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the second half.

Seward 28, Beatrice 26

Gavin Sukup found Micah Hackbart for a 10-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining. The duo also hooked up on a 57-yarder for a score early in the fourth quarter.

Scores

Allen 76, Walthill 6

Alma 58, Elm Creek 6

Amherst 28, Ravenna 24

Ansley-Litchfield 36, South Loup 20

David City Aquinas 61, David City 0

Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12

Fremont Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7

Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12

Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14

Aurora 43, Hastings 14

Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31

Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14

Bloomfield 28, O'Neill St. Mary's 22

Boone Central 35, Wayne 13

Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0

Bridgeport 21, Valentine 20

Broken Bow 20, Holdrege 16

BDS 48, Giltner 6

Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28

Centennial 35, Wilber-Clatonia 25

Chadron 41, Alliance 6

Chase County 26, Hershey 18

Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34

Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0

Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 6

Columbus Scotus 42, Schuyler 7

Crofton 29, Ponca 7

Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21

Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian 14

Fillmore Central 14, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13

Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14

Gothenburg 38, Sidney 6

Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17

Hartington Cedar Catholic 27, Oakland-Craig 0

Harvard 60, Elba 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42

Homer 55, Randolph 14

Howells/Dodge 50, West Point GACC 12

Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit

Johnson-Brock 77, Diller-Odell 8

Kearney 34, Lincoln High 14

Kearney Catholic 41, Adams Central 12

Kenesaw 58, Blue Hill 7

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Wakefield 46

Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14

Lincoln Lutheran 30, Wahoo Neumann 17

Norfolk Lutheran 50, Plainview 14

Malcolm 35, Raymond Central 14

McCook 28, Gering 9

McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24

Medicine Valley 54, Loomis 52

Millard South 40, Fremont 14

Minden 14, Cozad 13

Mitchell 27, Ogallala 6

Mullen 42, Leyton 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Johnson County 6

Neligh-Oakdale 50, West Holt 6

Norris 48, Crete 7

North Platte 41, Lincoln East 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Gordon/Rushville 3

Omaha Bryan 24, Omaha Benson 21

Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10

Omaha Gross 24, Blair 21

Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21

Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 27

Omaha Skutt 56, Ralston 32

Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0

Ord def. Twin River, forfeit

Overton 28, Brady 26

Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7

Papio South 48, Omaha Central 28

Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6

Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8

Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41

Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14

Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 12

Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18

Riverside 57, Elgin/Pope John 30

Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0

Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 7

Seward 28, Beatrice 26

Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

Sioux County 36, Crawford 20

Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7

Stanton 52, Madison 6

Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28

Stuart 72, St. Edward 30

Summerland 50, Creighton 6

SEM 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20

Sutton 28, Superior 21

Thayer Central 56, Southern 24

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 12

Tri County 40, Freeman 0

Weeping Water 66, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12

Winnebago 54, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0

Winside 44, Wausa 20

Wynot 41, Osmond 18

Yutan 67, Syracuse 16

