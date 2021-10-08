Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 8

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 8.
Highlights
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12
Carter Washburn scored on a pick-six and caught a touchdown pass for the Class C-1 No. 1 Bluejays (7-0).
Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31
The No. 2 Thunderbirds racked up 675 yards of total offense to improve to 6-1.
Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0
TJ Murray threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns while TJ Covington ran for 150 yards and two scores for the Cowboys, who won their fourth straight.
Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28
Brody Mickey threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Discoverers, who have won six consecutive games.
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 6
Adam VanCleave rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yarder in the first quarter when the Vikings put up 28 points.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21
Luke Broderick caught two touchdown passes to go with nine tackles and an interception.
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian 14
Jakob Jordan scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) for the Eight Man-2 No. 4 Irish.
Grand Island 31, Millard North 20
Kytan Fife finished with 399 total yards and four touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one receiving)
Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17
Sam Hartman ran for two scores and added a touchdown pass for the Class B No. 8 Vikings.
McCook 28, Gering 9
Jacob Gomez-Wilson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury.
Millard South 40, Fremont 14
Christian Nash ran for a pair of scores and Cam Kozeal added a rushing touchdown and a 59-yard touchdown pass for the top-ranked Patriots (7-0).
Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21
Donovan Moody rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns for the No. 7 Bulldogs, who scored on each of their first 10 possessions. Packer quarterback Daeshawn Tolbert threw for 309 yards and three scores.
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10
The fourth-ranked Junior Jays forced three turnovers in the first quarter, including a pick-six, while lineman Rocco Marcelino scored on a 57-yard reception.
Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21
Junior Te’shaun Porter scored on an 80-yard run and finished with 192 yards on the ground for the Vikings (2-5).
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Dominic Rezac ran for two touchdowns while Anthony Rezac and Kolby Brown each tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 3 Warriors.
Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Payton Prestito had three rushing touchdowns for the Monarchs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha Central 28
Devyn Jones had five rushing touchdowns for the Titans.
Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14
TJ Fitzpatrick hit Owen Prince for a 22-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the second half.
Seward 28, Beatrice 26
Gavin Sukup found Micah Hackbart for a 10-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining. The duo also hooked up on a 57-yarder for a score early in the fourth quarter.
Scores
Allen 76, Walthill 6
Alma 58, Elm Creek 6
Amherst 28, Ravenna 24
Ansley-Litchfield 36, South Loup 20
David City Aquinas 61, David City 0
Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12
Fremont Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7
Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12
Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14
Aurora 43, Hastings 14
Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31
Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14
Bloomfield 28, O'Neill St. Mary's 22
Boone Central 35, Wayne 13
Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0
Bridgeport 21, Valentine 20
Broken Bow 20, Holdrege 16
BDS 48, Giltner 6
Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28
Centennial 35, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Chadron 41, Alliance 6
Chase County 26, Hershey 18
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34
Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0
Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 6
Columbus Scotus 42, Schuyler 7
Crofton 29, Ponca 7
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian 14
Fillmore Central 14, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13
Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14
Gothenburg 38, Sidney 6
Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17
Hartington Cedar Catholic 27, Oakland-Craig 0
Harvard 60, Elba 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42
Homer 55, Randolph 14
Howells/Dodge 50, West Point GACC 12
Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 77, Diller-Odell 8
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 14
Kearney Catholic 41, Adams Central 12
Kenesaw 58, Blue Hill 7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Wakefield 46
Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14
Lincoln Lutheran 30, Wahoo Neumann 17
Norfolk Lutheran 50, Plainview 14
Malcolm 35, Raymond Central 14
McCook 28, Gering 9
McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24
Medicine Valley 54, Loomis 52
Millard South 40, Fremont 14
Minden 14, Cozad 13
Mitchell 27, Ogallala 6
Mullen 42, Leyton 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Johnson County 6
Neligh-Oakdale 50, West Holt 6
Norris 48, Crete 7
North Platte 41, Lincoln East 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Gordon/Rushville 3
Omaha Bryan 24, Omaha Benson 21
Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10
Omaha Gross 24, Blair 21
Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21
Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 27
Omaha Skutt 56, Ralston 32
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Ord def. Twin River, forfeit
Overton 28, Brady 26
Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Papio South 48, Omaha Central 28
Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6
Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8
Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41
Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14
Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 12
Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18
Riverside 57, Elgin/Pope John 30
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0
Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 7
Seward 28, Beatrice 26
Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Sioux County 36, Crawford 20
Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7
Stanton 52, Madison 6
Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28
Stuart 72, St. Edward 30
Summerland 50, Creighton 6
SEM 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20
Sutton 28, Superior 21
Thayer Central 56, Southern 24
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 12
Tri County 40, Freeman 0
Weeping Water 66, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12
Winnebago 54, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
Winside 44, Wausa 20
Wynot 41, Osmond 18
Yutan 67, Syracuse 16