Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 8

Luke Broderick caught two touchdown passes to go with nine tackles and an interception.

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian 14

Jakob Jordan scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) for the Eight Man-2 No. 4 Irish.

Grand Island 31, Millard North 20

Kytan Fife finished with 399 total yards and four touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one receiving)

Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17

Sam Hartman ran for two scores and added a touchdown pass for the Class B No. 8 Vikings.

McCook 28, Gering 9

Jacob Gomez-Wilson ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in his return from injury.

Millard South 40, Fremont 14

Christian Nash ran for a pair of scores and Cam Kozeal added a rushing touchdown and a 59-yard touchdown pass for the top-ranked Patriots (7-0).

Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21