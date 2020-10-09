 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 9
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 9.

* * *

Allen 81, Walthill 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8

Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40

Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22

Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15

Aurora 55, Hastings 34

Axtell 50, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Battle Creek 54, O’Neill 13

Beatrice 33, Seward 28

Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7

Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34

Blair 54, Omaha Gross 14

Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6

Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Iowa 16

Chadron 30, Alliance 20

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20

Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 21

Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15

Cozad 38, Minden 15

Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32

Creighton 50, Summerland 14

Cross County 62, East Butler 42

David City Aquinas 42, David City 7

Deshler 53, Lewiston 19

Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0

Dorchester 70, GI Heartland Lutheran 19

Elkhorn North 34, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14

Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10

Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 55, Alma 20

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28

Fillmore Central 28, Wood River-Shelton 6

Fremont Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0

Gibbon 35, Centura 14

Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7

GICC 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Harvard 67, Elba 7

Hitchcock County 56, Maxwell 6

Homer 58, Randolph 20

Howells/Dodge 36, WP GACC 16

Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6

Johnson County 58, HTRS 36

Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14

Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0

Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22

Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34

Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8

Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7

Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16

Logan View-SS 31, Omaha Concordia 6

Loomis 28, Medicine Valley 24

Louisville 41, Platteview 22

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6

McCook 54, Gering 6

McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0

Milford 28, Falls City 21

Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39

Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14

Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 6

Norfolk Lutheran 60, Plainview 14

Norris 47, Crete 8

North Central 68, Ainsworth 22

Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington CC 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 68, L. Northeast 0

Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13

Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 7

Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3

O’Neill St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30

Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Overton 33, Brady 22

Palmer 46, Fullerton 40

Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6

Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6

Paxton 48, Southwest 26

Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8

Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14

Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26

Ravenna 44, Amherst 36

Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14

Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14

Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58

South Platte 51, Banner County 8

St. Paul 40, Central City 29

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18

SEM 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Sutherland 44, Perkins County 22

Thayer Central 42, Southern 6

Wahoo Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0

Wayne 38, Boone Central 27

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

Yutan 42, Syracuse 0

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

