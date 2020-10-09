Nebraska high school football scores, Oct. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Oct. 9.
* * *
Allen 81, Walthill 12
Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8
Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40
Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22
Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15
Aurora 55, Hastings 34
Axtell 50, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Battle Creek 54, O’Neill 13
Beatrice 33, Seward 28
Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7
Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34
Blair 54, Omaha Gross 14
Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6
Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Iowa 16
Chadron 30, Alliance 20
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20
Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend 21
Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15
Cozad 38, Minden 15
Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32
Creighton 50, Summerland 14
Cross County 62, East Butler 42
David City Aquinas 42, David City 7
Deshler 53, Lewiston 19
Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0
Dorchester 70, GI Heartland Lutheran 19
Elkhorn North 34, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14
Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10
Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Elm Creek 55, Alma 20
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28
Fillmore Central 28, Wood River-Shelton 6
Fremont Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0
Gibbon 35, Centura 14
Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7
GICC 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Harvard 67, Elba 7
Hitchcock County 56, Maxwell 6
Homer 58, Randolph 20
Howells/Dodge 36, WP GACC 16
Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6
Johnson County 58, HTRS 36
Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0
Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22
Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34
Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8
Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7
Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16
Logan View-SS 31, Omaha Concordia 6
Loomis 28, Medicine Valley 24
Louisville 41, Platteview 22
Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6
McCook 54, Gering 6
McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0
Milford 28, Falls City 21
Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39
Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14
Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 6
Norfolk Lutheran 60, Plainview 14
Norris 47, Crete 8
North Central 68, Ainsworth 22
Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington CC 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 68, L. Northeast 0
Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13
Omaha Skutt 42, Ralston 7
Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3
O’Neill St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30
Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16
Overton 33, Brady 22
Palmer 46, Fullerton 40
Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6
Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6
Paxton 48, Southwest 26
Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8
Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14
Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26
Ravenna 44, Amherst 36
Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14
Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14
Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14
Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58
South Platte 51, Banner County 8
St. Paul 40, Central City 29
Stanton 60, Madison 7
Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18
SEM 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Sutherland 44, Perkins County 22
Thayer Central 42, Southern 6
Wahoo Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24
Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0
Wayne 38, Boone Central 27
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26
Winside 48, Wausa 22
Wynot 42, Osmond 12
Yutan 42, Syracuse 0
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports