Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 10

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 10.
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
KEARNEY, Neb. — It seemed Kearney had the formula to stopping North Platte’s triple option, and in doing so handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
The Bulldogs scored 28 in the first quarter and finished off a 42-14 victory Friday.
North Platte (2-1) struggled in taking care of the football early, and two fumbles turned into a touchdowns for Kearney (2-1).
After a 1-run TD run on the opening drive for Parker Wise, the senior punched the ball out when Caleb Tonkinson was about to pitch it. That turned into a 48-yard scoop-and-score by D’Andre Ndugwa.
Then Riley Miller connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Kaden Miller that made it 28-0.
"Kearney came out really well prepared,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “They came out the aggressor, and we just didn’t respond very well, and we had those unfortunate turnovers and things kinda snowballed there."
North Platte finally got on the board with five minutes left in the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Tate Janas, but Kearney answered with 1-yard run by Chris Dutenhoffer, giving the Bearcats a 35-7 lead at halftime.
North Platte killed most of the clock in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs came up empty on fourth-and-3 at the 30 to end the third quarter. Dutenhoffer added his second rushing touchdown to make it 42-7 to start the running clock.
Vince Genatone added the final score for the Bulldogs late in the fourth. He finished the game with 73 yards rushing.
North Platte returns home next Friday to meet Lincoln North Star while Kearney will visit Millard West.
— Peter Hollard Jr., Kearney Hub
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
LINCOLN — Turnovers to touchdowns.
That was Lincoln Northeast’s recipe for success Friday as the Rockets forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Omaha Northwest. They raced to a 21-0 lead en route to a 48-7 win.
"Big shoutout to all of our guys," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We came out of the gate pretty strong, forcing a couple of turnovers defensively and punching them in offensively. We felt last week that we executed well but had too many mistakes in the first half against (Lincoln) North Star with a couple of turnovers. We felt that if we could put it together, we’d have a result like tonight."
Dylan Gray was 5 for 9 passing for 71 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran for a 6-yard score late in the third quarter to give the Rockets consecutive wins for the first time since 2018.
— Cody Frederick, Lincoln Journal Start
Highlights
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Hank Kroeger busted off an 80-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, and Connor Hunt scored on a 2-point conversion to put the Class B No. 2 Antlers ahead for good.
Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22
Micah Moore ran for two touchdowns and Jax Sorensen had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score for the Tigers.
Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17
Southwest forced seven turnovers to record its first win of the season.
Gretna 28, Papio South 21
Brayden Chaney took back a 90-yard kick return.
Seward 46, Crete 31
Gavin Sukup was involved in all four first-half touchdowns for the Class B No. 10 Bluejays. He also had two interceptions in the opening half.
Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0
The Rams churned out 346 rushing yards on the way to their first win of the season.
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Christian Meneses ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.
Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25
Austin Schwarz ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more.
McCook 17, York 14
Patrick Gross made a 27-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play to lift the Bison.
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Hyatt Collins had three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Eckhardt tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Breck Samuelson for the C-1 No. 9 Patriots, who had a 361-136 advantage in total yards.
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
The Bulldogs ran 36 times for 179 yards in the second half to control the clock and outscor the Trojans 21-0.
Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12
Owen Hancock threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score for the C-1 No. 8 Warriors.
Scores
Adams Central 41, Minden 13
Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0
Ansley-Litchfield 34, Axtell 14
Arapahoe 58, Blue Hill 20
Arcadia-Loup City 47, Ainsworth 12
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22
Bennington 35, Norris 21
Bertrand 27, Ravenna 14
Wahoo Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Bloomfield 40, Allen 12
Boone Central 46, Douglas County West 0
Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14
Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Cambridge 30, Southern Valley 14
Centennial 42, Grand Island CC 27
Central City 49, ONeill 26
Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12
Clarkson/Leigh 70, East Butler 22
Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44
Columbus Scotus 28, David City Aquinas 21
Crawford 75, Banner County 7
Creighton 52, Plainview 36
Dundy County Stratton 44, Perkins County 15
EMF 54, Shelby-Rising City 28
Elgin/Pope John 66, High Plains Community 36
Elkhorn High 14, Waverly 13
Emerson-Hubbard 42, Randolph 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 52, BDS 8
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22
Gibbon 40, Hershey 14
Gretna 28, Papio South 21
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Twin River 0
Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24
Hitchcock County 60, Alma 0
Holdrege 21, Wood River-Shelton 20
Holyoke (Colo.) 27, Bridgeport 20
Howells-Dodge 40, Cross County 38
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7
Kenesaw 70, Fullerton 20
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Diller-Odell 26
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Leyton 69, Bayard 6
Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Logan View/SS 20, BRLD 18
Loomis 56, Giltner 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Madison 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Malcolm 43, Falls City 6
Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14
McCook 17, York 14
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Morrill 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28
Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7
North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Centura 0
Northwest 48, Alliance 0
Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-La Vista 28
Osceola 60, Mead 42
Palmyra 54, Conestoga 8
Pawnee City 72, McCool Junction 44
Pierce 76, North Bend 33
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0
Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0
Riverside 61, Osmond 6
Seward 46, Crete 31
Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36
St. Edward 56, Harvard 6
Stanton 81, Wakefield 50
Stuart 52, Hampton 20
Summerland 29, CWC 26
Sutton 45, Fairbury 7
Thayer Central 60, HTRS 26
Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12
Wallace 73, Minatare 6
Wausa 48, Boyd County 6
Weeping Water 60, Johnson County 44
West Holt 40, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Superior 14
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Meridian 15
Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0
Wynot 62, Homer 26