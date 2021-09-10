Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 10

North Platte killed most of the clock in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs came up empty on fourth-and-3 at the 30 to end the third quarter. Dutenhoffer added his second rushing touchdown to make it 42-7 to start the running clock.

Vince Genatone added the final score for the Bulldogs late in the fourth. He finished the game with 73 yards rushing.

North Platte returns home next Friday to meet Lincoln North Star while Kearney will visit Millard West.

— Peter Hollard Jr., Kearney Hub

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

LINCOLN — Turnovers to touchdowns.

That was Lincoln Northeast’s recipe for success Friday as the Rockets forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Omaha Northwest. They raced to a 21-0 lead en route to a 48-7 win.

"Big shoutout to all of our guys," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We came out of the gate pretty strong, forcing a couple of turnovers defensively and punching them in offensively. We felt last week that we executed well but had too many mistakes in the first half against (Lincoln) North Star with a couple of turnovers. We felt that if we could put it together, we’d have a result like tonight."