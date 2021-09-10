 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 10
FOOTBALL

Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 10

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 10.

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 10. 

* * *

Kearney 42, North Platte 14

KEARNEY, Neb. — It seemed Kearney had the formula to stopping North Platte’s triple option, and in doing so handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs scored 28 in the first quarter and finished off a 42-14 victory Friday.

North Platte (2-1) struggled in taking care of the football early, and two fumbles turned into a touchdowns for Kearney (2-1).

After a 1-run TD run on the opening drive for Parker Wise, the senior punched the ball out when Caleb Tonkinson was about to pitch it. That turned into a 48-yard scoop-and-score by D’Andre Ndugwa.

Then Riley Miller connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Kaden Miller that made it 28-0.

"Kearney came out really well prepared,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “They came out the aggressor, and we just didn’t respond very well, and we had those unfortunate turnovers and things kinda snowballed there."

North Platte finally got on the board with five minutes left in the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Tate Janas, but Kearney answered with 1-yard run by Chris Dutenhoffer, giving the Bearcats a 35-7 lead at halftime.

North Platte killed most of the clock in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs came up empty on fourth-and-3 at the 30 to end the third quarter. Dutenhoffer added his second rushing touchdown to make it 42-7 to start the running clock.

Vince Genatone added the final score for the Bulldogs late in the fourth. He finished the game with 73 yards rushing.

North Platte returns home next Friday to meet Lincoln North Star while Kearney will visit Millard West.

— Peter Hollard Jr., Kearney Hub

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

LINCOLN — Turnovers to touchdowns.

That was Lincoln Northeast’s recipe for success Friday as the Rockets forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Omaha Northwest. They raced to a 21-0 lead en route to a 48-7 win.

"Big shoutout to all of our guys," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We came out of the gate pretty strong, forcing a couple of turnovers defensively and punching them in offensively. We felt last week that we executed well but had too many mistakes in the first half against (Lincoln) North Star with a couple of turnovers. We felt that if we could put it together, we’d have a result like tonight."

Dylan Gray was 5 for 9 passing for 71 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran for a 6-yard score late in the third quarter to give the Rockets consecutive wins for the first time since 2018.

— Cody Frederick, Lincoln Journal Start

Highlights

Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13

Hank Kroeger busted off an 80-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, and Connor Hunt scored on a 2-point conversion to put the Class B No. 2 Antlers ahead for good.

Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22

Micah Moore ran for two touchdowns and Jax Sorensen had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score for the Tigers.

Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17

Southwest forced seven turnovers to record its first win of the season.

Gretna 28, Papio South 21

Brayden Chaney took back a 90-yard kick return.

Seward 46, Crete 31

Gavin Sukup was involved in all four first-half touchdowns for the Class B No. 10 Bluejays. He also had two interceptions in the opening half.

Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0

The Rams churned out 346 rushing yards on the way to their first win of the season.

Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17

Christian Meneses ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries.

Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25

Austin Schwarz ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more.

McCook 17, York 14

Patrick Gross made a 27-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play to lift the Bison.

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Hyatt Collins had three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Eckhardt tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Breck Samuelson for the C-1 No. 9 Patriots, who had a 361-136 advantage in total yards.

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

The Bulldogs ran 36 times for 179 yards in the second half to control the clock and outscor the Trojans 21-0.

Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12

Owen Hancock threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score for the C-1 No. 8 Warriors.

Scores

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0

Ansley-Litchfield 34, Axtell 14

Arapahoe 58, Blue Hill 20

Arcadia-Loup City 47, Ainsworth 12

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

Beatrice 21, Blair 14

Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22

Bennington 35, Norris 21

Bertrand 27, Ravenna 14

Wahoo Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Bloomfield 40, Allen 12

Boone Central 46, Douglas County West 0

Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14

Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Cambridge 30, Southern Valley 14

Centennial 42, Grand Island CC 27

Central City 49, ONeill 26

Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12

Clarkson/Leigh 70, East Butler 22

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Columbus Scotus 28, David City Aquinas 21

Crawford 75, Banner County 7

Creighton 52, Plainview 36

Dundy County Stratton 44, Perkins County 15

EMF 54, Shelby-Rising City 28

Elgin/Pope John 66, High Plains Community 36

Elkhorn High 14, Waverly 13

Emerson-Hubbard 42, Randolph 18

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, BDS 8

Freeman 50, Southern 12

Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 22

Gibbon 40, Hershey 14

Gretna 28, Papio South 21

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Twin River 0

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

Hitchcock County 60, Alma 0

Holdrege 21, Wood River-Shelton 20

Holyoke (Colo.) 27, Bridgeport 20

Howells-Dodge 40, Cross County 38

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7

Kenesaw 70, Fullerton 20

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Diller-Odell 26

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Leyton 69, Bayard 6

Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Logan View/SS 20, BRLD 18

Loomis 56, Giltner 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8

Madison 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Malcolm 43, Falls City 6

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

McCook 17, York 14

Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7

Millard South 46, Millard West 7

Morrill 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28

Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7

North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Centura 0

Northwest 48, Alliance 0

Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-La Vista 28

Osceola 60, Mead 42

Palmyra 54, Conestoga 8

Pawnee City 72, McCool Junction 44

Pierce 76, North Bend 33

Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17

Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Seward 46, Crete 31

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

St. Edward 56, Harvard 6

Stanton 81, Wakefield 50

Stuart 52, Hampton 20

Summerland 29, CWC 26

Sutton 45, Fairbury 7

Thayer Central 60, HTRS 26

Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12

Wallace 73, Minatare 6

Wausa 48, Boyd County 6

Weeping Water 60, Johnson County 44

West Holt 40, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Wilber-Clatonia 34, Superior 14

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Meridian 15

Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0

Wynot 62, Homer 26

Yutan 40, Ponca 7

