Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 15

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 15.
* * *
Highlights
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0: Jeter Worthley threw four touchdown passes and also ran for two scores for the Spartans (2-2).
Norfolk 7, Fremont 7, suspended: Lightning suspended the game in the fourth quarter. The game will resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Norfolk’s Memorial Field.
Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7: No. 6 Prep (2-3) did its scoring in the second half, starting with a pair of touchdowns from Marty Brown after Millard West (1-3) led 7-0 on freshman Will Anderson’s pass to Jackson Williams. Ford Hamilton made a careerlong 47-yard field goal for the Junior Jays and Joe Brown had a pick-six.
People are also reading…
Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10: The No. 5 Vikings (3-1) outscored the Bunnies 28-0 in the second half.
Papillion-La Vista 31, Lincoln Southwest 21: The Monarchs (1-3) returned an onside kick attempt for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close out the win.
Scores
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20
Gretna 49, Millard South 26
Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7
Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10
Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21
Sandhills-Thedford 32, South Loup 22
Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6
Norfolk vs. Fremont, ppd. to Friday
Shelton vs. Paxton, ppd. to Friday