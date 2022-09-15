Nebraska high school football scores, Sept. 15

Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 15.

Highlights

Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0: Jeter Worthley threw four touchdown passes and also ran for two scores for the Spartans (2-2).

Norfolk 7, Fremont 7, suspended: Lightning suspended the game in the fourth quarter. The game will resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Norfolk’s Memorial Field.

Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7: No. 6 Prep (2-3) did its scoring in the second half, starting with a pair of touchdowns from Marty Brown after Millard West (1-3) led 7-0 on freshman Will Anderson’s pass to Jackson Williams. Ford Hamilton made a careerlong 47-yard field goal for the Junior Jays and Joe Brown had a pick-six.

Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10: The No. 5 Vikings (3-1) outscored the Bunnies 28-0 in the second half.

Papillion-La Vista 31, Lincoln Southwest 21: The Monarchs (1-3) returned an onside kick attempt for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

Scores

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20

Gretna 49, Millard South 26

Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34

Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7

Omaha North 42, Omaha Benson 10

Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21

Sandhills-Thedford 32, South Loup 22

Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6

Norfolk vs. Fremont, ppd. to Friday

Shelton vs. Paxton, ppd. to Friday